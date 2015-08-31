Afghan kids join the circus

People watch a performance by a member of Afghan Mobile Mini Circus for Children (MMCC) during MMCC's festival in Kabul, Afghanistan August 14, 2015. The MMCC, founded by David Mason from Denmark, teaches cooperation and creativity to children scarred by years of war in Afghanistan. Despite the dangers, the project has grown so popular that it now runs centers in ten provinces and has hundreds of regular students. The circus makes visits to internally displaced persons' camps, schools, orphanages, and holds annual festivals. The children are taught the skills of juggling clubs, walking on stilts and acrobatics. REUTERS/Ahmad Masood

