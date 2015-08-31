Afghan kids join the circus
People watch a performance by a member of Afghan Mobile Mini Circus for Children (MMCC) during MMCC's festival in Kabul, Afghanistan August 14, 2015. The MMCC, founded by David Mason from Denmark, teaches cooperation and creativity to children...more
Girls participate in a juggling competition in Kabul, Afghanistan August 12, 2015. REUTERS/Ahmad Masood
Hamid Rahman Rahmani, 16, practices in Kabul, Afghanistan August 17, 2015. REUTERS/Ahmad Masood
People watch a member of Afghan Mobile Mini Circus for Children perform during MMCC's festival in Kabul, Afghanistan August 14, 2015. REUTERS/Ahmad Masood
Juggling clubs are prepared for a performance at a girls' school in Kabul, Afghanistan August 25, 2015. REUTERS/Ahmad Masood
People laugh as they watch a performance in Kabul, Afghanistan August 14, 2015. REUTERS/Ahmad Masood
Yousuf, 8, practices in Kabul, Afghanistan August 17, 2015. REUTERS/Ahmad Masood
Boys arrive for a public performance during MMCC's festival in Kabul, Afghanistan August 14, 2015. REUTERS/Ahmad Masood
Internally displaced children watch as a member of MMCC performs at a camp in Kabul, Afghanistan August 13, 2015. REUTERS/Ahmad Masood
Boys act in a play during MMCC's festival in Kabul, Afghanistan August 14, 2015. REUTERS/Ahmad Masood
Boys practice their acrobatic skills in Kabul, Afghanistan August 17, 2015. REUTERS/Ahmad Masood
An Afghan policeman keeps watch as members of the MMCC wait for their turn to perform in Kabul, Afghanistan August 14, 2015. REUTERS/Ahmad Masood
