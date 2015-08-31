Edition:
Afghan kids join the circus

People watch a performance by a member of Afghan Mobile Mini Circus for Children (MMCC) during MMCC's festival in Kabul, Afghanistan August 14, 2015. The MMCC, founded by David Mason from Denmark, teaches cooperation and creativity to children scarred by years of war in Afghanistan. Despite the dangers, the project has grown so popular that it now runs centers in ten provinces and has hundreds of regular students. The circus makes visits to internally displaced persons' camps, schools, orphanages, and holds annual festivals. The children are taught the skills of juggling clubs, walking on stilts and acrobatics. REUTERS/Ahmad Masood

People watch a performance by a member of Afghan Mobile Mini Circus for Children (MMCC) during MMCC's festival in Kabul, Afghanistan August 14, 2015. The MMCC, founded by David Mason from Denmark, teaches cooperation and creativity to children scarred by years of war in Afghanistan. Despite the dangers, the project has grown so popular that it now runs centers in ten provinces and has hundreds of regular students. The circus makes visits to internally displaced persons' camps, schools, orphanages, and holds annual festivals. The children are taught the skills of juggling clubs, walking on stilts and acrobatics. REUTERS/Ahmad Masood
Girls participate in a juggling competition in Kabul, Afghanistan August 12, 2015. REUTERS/Ahmad Masood

Hamid Rahman Rahmani, 16, practices in Kabul, Afghanistan August 17, 2015. REUTERS/Ahmad Masood

People watch a member of Afghan Mobile Mini Circus for Children perform during MMCC's festival in Kabul, Afghanistan August 14, 2015. REUTERS/Ahmad Masood

Juggling clubs are prepared for a performance at a girls' school in Kabul, Afghanistan August 25, 2015. REUTERS/Ahmad Masood

People laugh as they watch a performance in Kabul, Afghanistan August 14, 2015. REUTERS/Ahmad Masood

Yousuf, 8, practices in Kabul, Afghanistan August 17, 2015. REUTERS/Ahmad Masood

Boys arrive for a public performance during MMCC's festival in Kabul, Afghanistan August 14, 2015. REUTERS/Ahmad Masood

Internally displaced children watch as a member of MMCC performs at a camp in Kabul, Afghanistan August 13, 2015. REUTERS/Ahmad Masood

Boys act in a play during MMCC's festival in Kabul, Afghanistan August 14, 2015. REUTERS/Ahmad Masood

Boys practice their acrobatic skills in Kabul, Afghanistan August 17, 2015. REUTERS/Ahmad Masood

An Afghan policeman keeps watch as members of the MMCC wait for their turn to perform in Kabul, Afghanistan August 14, 2015. REUTERS/Ahmad Masood

