Pictures | Mon Jul 20, 2015 | 10:26pm IST

Afghan playgrounds

An Afghan boy plays on a merry-go-round on a hill top in Kabul July 20, 2015. REUTERS/Ahmad Masood

Reuters / Monday, July 20, 2015
A man sleeps near a make-shift carousel as he waits for customers in Kabul August 26, 2012. REUTERS/Omar Sobhani

Reuters / Sunday, August 26, 2012
A boy (L) gestures with a toy gun while children play on a swing along a street during Eid al-Fitr, which marks the end of the holy month of Ramadan, in Karachi, Pakistan, July 20, 2015. REUTERS/Akhtar Soomro

Reuters / Monday, July 20, 2015
An Afghan boy plays on a merry-go-round on a hill top in Kabul July 20, 2015. REUTERS/Ahmad Masood

Reuters / Monday, July 20, 2015
A boy plays at a playground in Kabul December 27, 2009. REUTERS/Marko Djurica

Reuters / Sunday, December 27, 2009
Children play on a carnival ride during Eid al-Fitr Holiday in Kabul July 31, 2014. REUTERS/Mohammad Ismail

Reuters / Thursday, July 31, 2014
An Afghan boy plays on a swing during a gathering to celebrate the Afghan New Year (Nawroz) in Kabul March 21, 2011. REUTERS/Ahmad Masood

Reuters / Monday, March 21, 2011
Afghan boys play with a broken swing in Kabul April 3, 2014. REUTERS/Ahmad Masood

Reuters / Thursday, April 03, 2014
A man pushes a swing for money at a playground in Kabul March 31, 2008. REUTERS/Ahmad Masood

Reuters / Monday, March 31, 2008
Children play on a ride on the second day of Eid al-Adha in Kabul November 7, 2011.REUTERS/Umit Bektas

Reuters / Monday, November 07, 2011
Afghan girls play on swings in the western part of Kabul March 18, 2013. REUTERS/Omar Sobhani

Reuters / Monday, March 18, 2013
Afghan children enjoy a ride in Kabul March 30, 2015. REUTERS/Mohammad Ismail

Reuters / Monday, March 30, 2015
Afghan children sit on a wooden merry-go-round on the first day of the Eid al-Fitr Muslim holiday in Kabul September 30, 2008. REUTERS/Omar Sobhani

Reuters / Tuesday, September 30, 2008
Afghan children play on a swing at the old part of Kabul August 26, 2012. REUTERS/Omar Sobhani

Reuters / Sunday, August 26, 2012
Afghan boys play on swings outside a closed shop in Kabul June 16, 2013. REUTERS/Mohammad Ismail

Reuters / Sunday, June 16, 2013
Girls play on a swing in Baghe Zanana park and shopping area for women and children only, in Kabul, August 4, 2009. REUTERS/Lucy Nicholson

Reuters / Tuesday, August 04, 2009
