Afghan refugees in Iran
Iranian and Afghan girls gather at the Emam Hasan Mojtaba school in Kerman, Iran, October 23, 2016. To help stem the influx of Afghan refugees to Europe, the European Union is increasing aid to certain countries on migrant routes in the hope of...more
An Afghan refugee poses with her child at the Bardsir settlement for Afghan refugees in Kerman province, Iran, October 22, 2016. In Tehran, EU humanitarian affairs commissioner Christos Stylianides announced the doubling of EU humanitarian aid to...more
Afghan refugee boys pose next to the EU humanitarian aid sign posted outside their school in the Bardsir settlement for Afghan refugees in Kerman province, Iran, October 22, 2016. "It's better to be close to your home and move back when the situation...more
An Afghan refugee family stand outside their shelter at the Bardsir settlement for Afghan refugees in Kerman province, Iran, October 22, 2016. Iran has only recently become more accessible to such EU diplomacy, enabled by a tentative rapprochement...more
Iranian and Afghan girls gather at the Emam Hasan Mojtaba school in Kerman, Iran, October 23, 2016. The EU hopes humanitarian aid could help re-establish ties with Iran, an Islamic republic of some 78 million people, which has a high number of...more
Iranian and Afghan boys play outside at the Be'sat school in Kerman, Iran, October 23, 2016. Nevertheless, EU's aid to Iran fades compared to 3 billion euros the bloc promised to Turkey for its help in managing migration. Iranian officials said...more
An Afghan refugee girl stands in her home in Kerman, Iran, October 23, 2016. The situation of the three million Afghan refugees in Iran is often dire. Iran has hosted the large refugee community for more than 30 years now as Afghans first fled the...more
Afghans wait in line at the Soleimankhani centre for refugees in Tehran, Iran, October 24, 2016. A third of them have a formal refugee status with some limited benefits. But the other two millions are "undocumented", meaning that for generations they...more
An Afghan refugee talks to EU officials and aid workers who visited his home in Kerman, Iran, October 23, 2016. Last year, as its ties with the West started to improve slowly, Tehran allowed children of the "undocumented" Afghan refugees to attend...more
Afghan refugee girls gather at the Bardsir settlement for Afghan refugees in Kerman province, Iran, October 22, 2016. It is mostly the younger Afghans who want to go to Europe but EU's asylum acceptance rates for them are low. And they face dangers...more
A video grab shows Mariam Haidari, an Afghan refugee who has lived in Iran for 35 years, speaking at a refugee administration centre in Tehran, Iran, October 24, 2016. REUTERS/Gabriela Baczynska
Iranian and Afghan girls play volleyball with workers of the U.N. refugee agency UNHCR at the Emam Hasan Mojtaba school in Kerman, Iran, October 23, 2016. REUTERS/Gabriela Baczynska
An Afghan refugee family talks to a Norwegian Refugee Council aid worker in their house in the Bardsir settlement for Afghan refugees in Kerman province, Iran October 22, 2016. REUTERS/Gabriela Baczynska
Iranian and Afghan boys study in a classroom at the Be'sat school in Kerman, Iran, October 23, 2016. REUTERS/Gabriela Baczynska
A woman visits the Soleimankhani centre for refugees in Tehran, Iran, October 24, 2016. REUTERS/Gabriela Baczynska
