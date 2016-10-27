Afghan refugees in Iran

Afghan refugee boys pose next to the EU humanitarian aid sign posted outside their school in the Bardsir settlement for Afghan refugees in Kerman province, Iran, October 22, 2016. "It's better to be close to your home and move back when the situation...more

Afghan refugee boys pose next to the EU humanitarian aid sign posted outside their school in the Bardsir settlement for Afghan refugees in Kerman province, Iran, October 22, 2016. "It's better to be close to your home and move back when the situation gets better than to be far away," Stylianides said. "It's better for Afghan refugees to integrate in this society than in Europe. Here it's the same religion, similar mentality, culture. It's much harder in, let's say, Germany." REUTERS/Gabriela Baczynska

