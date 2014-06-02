Afghan war: Iconic images

US Marines from Charlie 1/1 of the 15th MEU (Marine Expeditionary Unit) fill sand bags around their light mortar position on the front lines of the US Marine Corps base in southern Afghanistan December 1, 2001 nearby a cardboard sign reminding...more

US Marines from Charlie 1/1 of the 15th MEU (Marine Expeditionary Unit) fill sand bags around their light mortar position on the front lines of the US Marine Corps base in southern Afghanistan December 1, 2001 nearby a cardboard sign reminding everyone that the Taliban forces could be anywhere and everywhere. This sign is one of several at an area that Charlie Company named Camp Justice on the perimiter of the larger base. REUTERS/Jim Hollander

