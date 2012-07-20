Edition:
Afghanistan: Lucas Jackson

<p>Paratroopers from Chosen Company of the 3rd Battalion (Airborne), 509th Infantry board a waiting CH-47 Chinook helicopter as they begin a helicopter assault mission at Combat Outpost Herrera in Afghanistan's Paktiya Province, July 15, 2012. REUTERS/Lucas Jackson</p>

<p>A paratrooper from Chosen Company of the 3rd Battalion (Airborne), 509th Infantry fires off a flare to mark the unit's location while on a mission to investigate the source of several mortar rounds that landed on Combat Outpost Herrera in Afghanistan's Paktiya province, July 14, 2012. REUTERS/Lucas Jackson</p>

<p>A sandstorm blows past an inflatable blimp inside FOB Joyce in Afghanistan's Kunar Province, June 24, 2012. REUTERS/Lucas Jackson</p>

<p>Trees grow on the side of a mountain range in Afghanistan's Paktiya Province, July 9, 2012. REUTERS/Lucas Jackson </p>

<p>U.S. Army soldiers (L-R) Private First Class Trent Pritchartt, Specialist Ben Purvis, and Sergeant William Mackenzie from the 2nd Battalion, 12th Infantry Regiment of the 4th Brigade Combat Team, 4th Infantry Division fire a 120mm mortar at insurgent positions inside of Combat Outpost Nangalam in the Pech River Valley of Afghanistan's Kunar Province, July 1, 2012. REUTERS/Lucas Jackson </p>

<p>A photograph with the message "please wash your hands" on it can be seen in the latrine used by the Dagger Company of the 2nd Battalion, 12th Infantry Regiment plays video games while his pistol rests on the table in front of him at Combat Outpost Nangalam in the Pech River Valley of Afghanistan's Kunar Province, June 29, 2012. REUTERS/Lucas Jackson </p>

<p>An afghan man works in the kitchen of an Afghan National Police station near the city of Mara Wara in Afghanistan's Kunar Province, June 25, 2012. REUTERS/Lucas Jackson </p>

<p>The early morning sun hits an Afghan man as he walks across a field near the village of Qandaro in the Pech River Valley of Afghanistan's Kunar province, July 2, 2012. REUTERS/Lucas Jackson </p>

<p>U.S. Army soldiers from the 2nd Battalion, 12th Infantry Regiment of the 4th Brigade Combat Team, 4th Infantry Division look through packages received from a night time helicopter drop at Combat Outpost Nangalam in the Pech River Valley of Afghanistan's Kunar Province, July 3, 2012. REUTERS/Lucas Jackson </p>

<p>Sergeant William Mackenzie from the 2nd Battalion, 12th Infantry Regiment of the 4th Brigade Combat Team, 4th Infantry Division fills out paperwork to report the mortars fired today as he works in a bunker next to a stack of smoke grenades and hand grenades inside of Combat Outpost Nangalam in the Pech River Valley of Afghanistan's Kunar Province, July 1, 2012. REUTERS/Lucas Jackson</p>

<p>Sergeant Michael Oyler of the 4th Brigade Combat Team, 4th Infantry Division climbs on top of an MRAP while preparing to leave in a convoy inside FOB Joyce in Afghanistan's Kunar Province, June 24, 2012. REUTERS/Lucas Jackson </p>

<p>The Milky Way shines in the sky behind a Mine Resistant Ambush Protected (MRAP) vehicle parked at the entry to Forward Operating Base (FOB) Goode near the town of Gardez in Afghanistan's Paktia Province, July 9, 2012. REUTERS/Lucas Jackson</p>

<p>An Afghan National Security Force soldier stands in a tree during a mission to improve the biological database of men in Afghanistan's Paktiya Province, July 12, 2012. REUTERS/Lucas Jackson </p>

<p>An Albino Afghan man poses for a portrait while waiting to procure a National Identity Card at an Afghan National Police station near the city of Mara Wara in Afghanistan's Kunar Province, June 25, 2012. REUTERS/Lucas Jackson </p>

<p>Lieutenant Kenneth Rowe from the 4th Platoon, Dagger Company of the 2nd Battalion, 12th Infantry Regiment, speaks as he holds a rifle that was found by the Afghan Police during a patrol near Combat Outpost Nangalam in the Pech River Valley of Afghanistan's Kunar Province, July 1, 2012. Rowe was trying to find out who the rifle belonged to. REUTERS/Lucas Jackson</p>

<p>Static electricity discharges from the rotor blades of a CH-47 Chinook helicopter as it drops a sling load at FOB Joyce in Afghanistan's Kunar Province, July 5, 2012. REUTERS/Lucas Jackson </p>

<p>A donkey jumps back after being startled by paratroopers from Chosen Company of the 3rd Battalion (Airborne), 509th Infantry on a mission to improve the biological database of men living in Afghanistan's Paktiya Province, July 12, 2012. REUTERS/Lucas Jackson </p>

<p>Afghan children gesture as they watch soldiers from the 4th Platoon, Dagger Company of the 2nd Battalion, 12th Infantry Regiment patrol near Combat Outpost Nangalam in the Pech River Valley of Afghanistan's Kunar Province, July 1, 2012. REUTERS/Lucas Jackson </p>

<p>Sergeant Austin Craig (C) from the 4th Platoon, Dagger Company of the 2nd Battalion, 12th Infantry Regiment lies down next to his weapon while preparing for an early morning patrol inside Combat Outpost Nangalam in the Pech River Valley of Afghanistan's Kunar province, July 2, 2012. REUTERS/Lucas Jackson </p>

<p>A soldier from Dagger Company of the 2nd Battalion, 12th Infantry Regiment plays video games with his pistol on the table at Combat Outpost Nangalam in the Pech River Valley of Afghanistan's Kunar Province, June 29, 2012. REUTERS/Lucas Jackson </p>

<p>Specialist Patrick Wakefield (R) and Sergeant Katie Perry of the 4th Brigade Combat Team, 4th Infantry Division mount a .50 caliber gun on an MRAP as they prepare to leave in a convoy inside FOB Joyce in Afghanistan's Kunar Province, June 24, 2012. REUTERS/Lucas Jackson </p>

<p>River beds slice through a mountain range in Afghanistan's Paktiya Province, July 9, 2012. REUTERS/Lucas Jackson </p>

<p>Sergeant Edward Jackson from the 4th Platoon, Dagger Company of the 2nd Battalion, 12th Infantry Regiment keeps watch during an early morning patrol near the village of Qandaro in the Pech River Valley of Afghanistan's Kunar province, July 2, 2012. REUTERS/Lucas Jackson </p>

<p>Soldiers from Alpha Battery of the 2nd Platoon, 2-77 Field Artillery work to assemble Hesco barriers inside FOB Joyce in Afghanistan's Kunar Province, June 23, 2012. REUTERS/Lucas Jackson </p>

<p>Paratroopers from Chosen Company of the 3rd Battalion (Airborne), 509th Infantry walk through a stand of trees while on a mission to improve the biological database of men living in Afghanistan's Paktiya Province, July 12, 2012. REUTERS/Lucas Jackson </p>

<p>Members of a U.S. Army Female Engagement Team, Sergeant Shannon "Nooria" Nastold (R) and Corporal Andrea "Angela" Ekegren, connected to the 2-12 Infantry, 4th Brigade, 4th Infantry Division discuss the state of health clinics at the Mara Wara district center in Afghanistan's Kunar Province, June 25, 2012. REUTERS/Lucas Jackson </p>

<p>A woman hangs laundry in her yard near FOB Joyce in Afghanistan's Kunar Province, June 23, 2012. REUTERS/Lucas Jackson </p>

<p>Specialist Kyle Jimenez from 2nd Battalion, 12th Infantry Regiment of the 4th Brigade, 4th Infantry Division plays with horseshoes during downtime at Combat Outpost Nangalam in the Pech River Valley of Afghanistan's Kunar Province, July 4, 2012. REUTERS/Lucas Jackson </p>

<p>Private First Class Kimothy Johnson from the the 2nd Battalion, 12th Infantry Regiment prepares bacon for breakfast inside of Combat Outpost Nangalam in the Pech River Valley of Afghanistan's Kunar Province, July 3, 2012. REUTERS/Lucas Jackson </p>

<p>Afghan children look at Mine Resistant Ambush Protected (MRAP) vehicles from 4th Platoon, Dagger Company of the 2nd Battalion, 12th Infantry Regiment during a patrol of the town of Manugay in the Pech River valley, Kunar Province, June 26, 2012. REUTERS/Lucas Jackson </p>

<p>Private First Class Nick Divenzo from the 3rd Battalion (Airborne), 509th Infantry of the 4th Brigade Combat Team, 25th Infantry Division practices welding in the shop at FOB Gardez in Afghanistan's Paktiya Province, July 10, 2012. REUTERS/Lucas Jackson </p>

<p>Two Blackhawk helicopters from the 82nd Combat Aviation Brigade load passengers to take away from Combat Outpost Nangalam in the Pech River Valley of Afghanistan's Kunar Province, July 3, 2012. REUTERS/Lucas Jackson </p>

<p>Private First Class Kenneth Vince (L) and Specialist Tyson Bostelman, from 4th Platoon, Dagger Company of the 2nd Battalion, 12th Infantry Regiment, smoke cigarettes during downtime at Combat Outpost Nangalam in the Pech River Valley of Afghanistan's Kunar Province, July 4, 2012. REUTERS/Lucas Jackson </p>

<p>Private First Class Alexander Morrison from 3rd Platoon, Dagger Company of the 2nd Battalion, 12th Infantry Regiment smokes a cigarette in front of his barracks after a patrol through the village of Sandray in the Pech River Valley of Afghanistan's Kunar Province, June 30, 2012. REUTERS/Lucas Jackson </p>

<p>Sergeant Edward Jackson (C) from the 4th Platoon, Dagger Company of the 2nd Battalion, 12th Infantry Regiment lies down on a bench while preparing for an early morning patrol, inside Combat Outpost Nangalam in the Pech River Valley of Afghanistan's Kunar Province, July 2, 2012. REUTERS/Lucas Jackson</p>

<p>A bed, a solar charger, and a battery rest on a rooftop near Combat Outpost Nangalam overlooking the Pech River Valley of Afghanistan's Kunar Province, July 1, 2012. REUTERS/Lucas Jackson </p>

<p>Private First Class Kenneth Vince from the 4th Platoon, Dagger Company of the 2nd Battalion, 12th Infantry Regiment walks past a dead snake inside of Combat Outpost Nangalam in the Pech River Valley of Afghanistan's Kunar Province, July 3, 2012. REUTERS/Lucas Jackson </p>

<p>A soldier from Alpha Battery of the 2nd Platoon, 2-77 Field Artillery performs chin-ups outside a bunker in FOB Joyce in Afghanistan's Kunar Province, June 23, 2012. REUTERS/Lucas Jackson</p>

<p>U.S. Army soldiers (L-R) Private First Class Trent Pritchartt, Specialist Ben Purvis, and Sergeant William Mackenzie from the 2nd Battalion, 12th Infantry Regiment of the 4th Brigade Combat Team, 4th Infantry Division fire a 120mm mortar at insurgent positions inside of Combat Outpost Nangalam in the Pech River Valley of Afghanistan's Kunar Province, July 1, 2012. REUTERS/Lucas Jackson </p>

<p>Smoke rises from the barrel of a 120mm mortar after being fired at insurgent positions by U.S. Army soldiers from the 2nd Battalion, 12th Infantry Regiment of the 4th Brigade Combat Team, 4th Infantry Division inside of Combat Outpost Nangalam in the Pech River Valley of Afghanistan's Kunar Province, July 1, 2012. REUTERS/Lucas Jackson </p>

