Afghanistan's female fists
Afghan women wrap their hands before a practice session inside a boxing club in Kabul December 26, 2011. Female boxing is still relatively unusual in most countries, but especially in Afghanistan, where many girls and women face a struggle to secure...more
Afghan women wrap their hands before a practice session inside a boxing club in Kabul December 26, 2011. Female boxing is still relatively unusual in most countries, but especially in Afghanistan, where many girls and women face a struggle to secure an education or work, and activists say violence and abuse at home is common. Many in this conservative society still consider fighting taboo for women, and the country's first team of female boxers deal with serious threats. REUTERS/Ahmad Masood
Afghan women practice inside a boxing club in Kabul December 26, 2011. REUTERS/Ahmad Masood
Afghan women boxers run during a practice session as boys watch from outside a boxing club in Kabul December 28, 2011. REUTERS/Ahmad Masood
An Afghan woman practices inside a boxing club in Kabul December 28, 2011. REUTERS/Ahmad Masood
Afghan women share a light moment during a practice session inside a boxing club in Kabul December 28, 2011. REUTERS/Ahmad Masood
A visitor (L) watches as an Afghan woman practices inside a boxing club in Kabul December 28, 2011. REUTERS/Ahmad Masood
Shabnam Rahimi practices in a boxing club in Kabul December 26, 2011. REUTERS/Ahmad Masood
Afghan women practice inside a boxing club in Kabul December 26, 2011. REUTERS/Ahmad Masood
An Afghan woman punches a bag during a practice session inside a boxing club in Kabul December 26, 2011. REUTERS/Ahmad Masood
An Afghan woman drinks water during a practice session inside a boxing club in Kabul December 26, 2011. REUTERS/Ahmad Masood
An Afghan woman receives training from a coach during a practice session inside a boxing club in Kabul December 28, 2011. REUTERS/Ahmad Masood
Afghan women practice inside a boxing club in Kabul December 26, 2011. REUTERS/Ahmad Masood
An Afghan woman boxer is reflected in a broken mirror inside a boxing club in Kabul December 26, 2011. REUTERS/Ahmad Masood
An Afghan woman lifts weights during a practice session inside a boxing club in Kabul December 28, 2011. REUTERS/Ahmad Masood
Shabnam Rahimi, 19, (blue) and her sister Sadaf, 18, (pink) lift weights during a practice session in a boxing club in Kabul December 28, 2011. REUTERS/Ahmad Masood
Sadaf Rahimi lifts weights during a practice session in a boxing club in Kabul December 28, 2011. REUTERS/Ahmad Masood
Afghan women practice inside a boxing club in Kabul December 26, 2011. REUTERS/Ahmad Masood
An Afghan woman practices inside a boxing club in Kabul December 28, 2011. REUTERS/Ahmad Masood
Afghan women prepare to leave after a practice session inside a boxing club in Kabul December 26, 2011. REUTERS/Ahmad Masood
