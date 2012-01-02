Edition:
India
Pictures | Tue Jan 3, 2012 | 3:10am IST

Afghanistan's female fists

<p>Afghan women wrap their hands before a practice session inside a boxing club in Kabul December 26, 2011. Female boxing is still relatively unusual in most countries, but especially in Afghanistan, where many girls and women face a struggle to secure an education or work, and activists say violence and abuse at home is common. Many in this conservative society still consider fighting taboo for women, and the country's first team of female boxers deal with serious threats. REUTERS/Ahmad Masood</p>

Afghan women wrap their hands before a practice session inside a boxing club in Kabul December 26, 2011. Female boxing is still relatively unusual in most countries, but especially in Afghanistan, where many girls and women face a struggle to secure...more

Tuesday, January 03, 2012

Afghan women wrap their hands before a practice session inside a boxing club in Kabul December 26, 2011. Female boxing is still relatively unusual in most countries, but especially in Afghanistan, where many girls and women face a struggle to secure an education or work, and activists say violence and abuse at home is common. Many in this conservative society still consider fighting taboo for women, and the country's first team of female boxers deal with serious threats. REUTERS/Ahmad Masood

Close
1 / 19
<p>Afghan women practice inside a boxing club in Kabul December 26, 2011. REUTERS/Ahmad Masood</p>

Afghan women practice inside a boxing club in Kabul December 26, 2011. REUTERS/Ahmad Masood

Tuesday, January 03, 2012

Afghan women practice inside a boxing club in Kabul December 26, 2011. REUTERS/Ahmad Masood

Close
2 / 19
<p>Afghan women boxers run during a practice session as boys watch from outside a boxing club in Kabul December 28, 2011. REUTERS/Ahmad Masood</p>

Afghan women boxers run during a practice session as boys watch from outside a boxing club in Kabul December 28, 2011. REUTERS/Ahmad Masood

Tuesday, January 03, 2012

Afghan women boxers run during a practice session as boys watch from outside a boxing club in Kabul December 28, 2011. REUTERS/Ahmad Masood

Close
3 / 19
<p>An Afghan woman practices inside a boxing club in Kabul December 28, 2011. REUTERS/Ahmad Masood</p>

An Afghan woman practices inside a boxing club in Kabul December 28, 2011. REUTERS/Ahmad Masood

Tuesday, January 03, 2012

An Afghan woman practices inside a boxing club in Kabul December 28, 2011. REUTERS/Ahmad Masood

Close
4 / 19
<p>Afghan women share a light moment during a practice session inside a boxing club in Kabul December 28, 2011. REUTERS/Ahmad Masood</p>

Afghan women share a light moment during a practice session inside a boxing club in Kabul December 28, 2011. REUTERS/Ahmad Masood

Tuesday, January 03, 2012

Afghan women share a light moment during a practice session inside a boxing club in Kabul December 28, 2011. REUTERS/Ahmad Masood

Close
5 / 19
<p>A visitor (L) watches as an Afghan woman practices inside a boxing club in Kabul December 28, 2011. REUTERS/Ahmad Masood</p>

A visitor (L) watches as an Afghan woman practices inside a boxing club in Kabul December 28, 2011. REUTERS/Ahmad Masood

Tuesday, January 03, 2012

A visitor (L) watches as an Afghan woman practices inside a boxing club in Kabul December 28, 2011. REUTERS/Ahmad Masood

Close
6 / 19
<p>Shabnam Rahimi practices in a boxing club in Kabul December 26, 2011. REUTERS/Ahmad Masood</p>

Shabnam Rahimi practices in a boxing club in Kabul December 26, 2011. REUTERS/Ahmad Masood

Tuesday, January 03, 2012

Shabnam Rahimi practices in a boxing club in Kabul December 26, 2011. REUTERS/Ahmad Masood

Close
7 / 19
<p>Afghan women practice inside a boxing club in Kabul December 26, 2011. REUTERS/Ahmad Masood</p>

Afghan women practice inside a boxing club in Kabul December 26, 2011. REUTERS/Ahmad Masood

Tuesday, January 03, 2012

Afghan women practice inside a boxing club in Kabul December 26, 2011. REUTERS/Ahmad Masood

Close
8 / 19
<p>An Afghan woman punches a bag during a practice session inside a boxing club in Kabul December 26, 2011. REUTERS/Ahmad Masood</p>

An Afghan woman punches a bag during a practice session inside a boxing club in Kabul December 26, 2011. REUTERS/Ahmad Masood

Tuesday, January 03, 2012

An Afghan woman punches a bag during a practice session inside a boxing club in Kabul December 26, 2011. REUTERS/Ahmad Masood

Close
9 / 19
<p>An Afghan woman drinks water during a practice session inside a boxing club in Kabul December 26, 2011. REUTERS/Ahmad Masood</p>

An Afghan woman drinks water during a practice session inside a boxing club in Kabul December 26, 2011. REUTERS/Ahmad Masood

Tuesday, January 03, 2012

An Afghan woman drinks water during a practice session inside a boxing club in Kabul December 26, 2011. REUTERS/Ahmad Masood

Close
10 / 19
<p>An Afghan woman receives training from a coach during a practice session inside a boxing club in Kabul December 28, 2011. REUTERS/Ahmad Masood</p>

An Afghan woman receives training from a coach during a practice session inside a boxing club in Kabul December 28, 2011. REUTERS/Ahmad Masood

Tuesday, January 03, 2012

An Afghan woman receives training from a coach during a practice session inside a boxing club in Kabul December 28, 2011. REUTERS/Ahmad Masood

Close
11 / 19
<p>Afghan women practice inside a boxing club in Kabul December 26, 2011. REUTERS/Ahmad Masood</p>

Afghan women practice inside a boxing club in Kabul December 26, 2011. REUTERS/Ahmad Masood

Tuesday, January 03, 2012

Afghan women practice inside a boxing club in Kabul December 26, 2011. REUTERS/Ahmad Masood

Close
12 / 19
<p>An Afghan woman boxer is reflected in a broken mirror inside a boxing club in Kabul December 26, 2011. REUTERS/Ahmad Masood</p>

An Afghan woman boxer is reflected in a broken mirror inside a boxing club in Kabul December 26, 2011. REUTERS/Ahmad Masood

Tuesday, January 03, 2012

An Afghan woman boxer is reflected in a broken mirror inside a boxing club in Kabul December 26, 2011. REUTERS/Ahmad Masood

Close
13 / 19
<p>An Afghan woman lifts weights during a practice session inside a boxing club in Kabul December 28, 2011. REUTERS/Ahmad Masood</p>

An Afghan woman lifts weights during a practice session inside a boxing club in Kabul December 28, 2011. REUTERS/Ahmad Masood

Tuesday, January 03, 2012

An Afghan woman lifts weights during a practice session inside a boxing club in Kabul December 28, 2011. REUTERS/Ahmad Masood

Close
14 / 19
<p>Shabnam Rahimi, 19, (blue) and her sister Sadaf, 18, (pink) lift weights during a practice session in a boxing club in Kabul December 28, 2011. REUTERS/Ahmad Masood</p>

Shabnam Rahimi, 19, (blue) and her sister Sadaf, 18, (pink) lift weights during a practice session in a boxing club in Kabul December 28, 2011. REUTERS/Ahmad Masood

Tuesday, January 03, 2012

Shabnam Rahimi, 19, (blue) and her sister Sadaf, 18, (pink) lift weights during a practice session in a boxing club in Kabul December 28, 2011. REUTERS/Ahmad Masood

Close
15 / 19
<p>Sadaf Rahimi lifts weights during a practice session in a boxing club in Kabul December 28, 2011. REUTERS/Ahmad Masood</p>

Sadaf Rahimi lifts weights during a practice session in a boxing club in Kabul December 28, 2011. REUTERS/Ahmad Masood

Tuesday, January 03, 2012

Sadaf Rahimi lifts weights during a practice session in a boxing club in Kabul December 28, 2011. REUTERS/Ahmad Masood

Close
16 / 19
<p>Afghan women practice inside a boxing club in Kabul December 26, 2011. REUTERS/Ahmad Masood</p>

Afghan women practice inside a boxing club in Kabul December 26, 2011. REUTERS/Ahmad Masood

Tuesday, January 03, 2012

Afghan women practice inside a boxing club in Kabul December 26, 2011. REUTERS/Ahmad Masood

Close
17 / 19
<p>An Afghan woman practices inside a boxing club in Kabul December 28, 2011. REUTERS/Ahmad Masood</p>

An Afghan woman practices inside a boxing club in Kabul December 28, 2011. REUTERS/Ahmad Masood

Tuesday, January 03, 2012

An Afghan woman practices inside a boxing club in Kabul December 28, 2011. REUTERS/Ahmad Masood

Close
18 / 19
<p>Afghan women prepare to leave after a practice session inside a boxing club in Kabul December 26, 2011. REUTERS/Ahmad Masood</p>

Afghan women prepare to leave after a practice session inside a boxing club in Kabul December 26, 2011. REUTERS/Ahmad Masood

Tuesday, January 03, 2012

Afghan women prepare to leave after a practice session inside a boxing club in Kabul December 26, 2011. REUTERS/Ahmad Masood

Close
19 / 19
View Again
View Next
Polar Bear dips

Polar Bear dips

Next Slideshows

Polar Bear dips

Polar Bear dips

Revellers jump into chilly waters for traditional New Year's Day swims.

02 Jan 2012
Los Angeles arson spree

Los Angeles arson spree

An unusual spate of arson attacks hits the Los Angeles area.

02 Jan 2012
New Year celebrations

New Year celebrations

Revelers around the world ring in 2012.

01 Jan 2012
Waiting for 2012

Waiting for 2012

People around the world prepare for the coming of the new year.

31 Dec 2011

MORE IN PICTURES

India observes International Yoga Day

India observes International Yoga Day

Pictures from around the country that capture moments as India and the world observe International Yoga Day.

Editors Choice Pictures

Editors Choice Pictures

Our top photos from the last 24 hours.

Deadly wildfire in Portugal

Deadly wildfire in Portugal

Portugal's deadliest forest fire on record has killed at least 64 people, many of whom died in their cars as they tried to flee the blaze.

Detained in North Korea

Detained in North Korea

Some of the foreigners who have been detained, and in some cases released, in North Korea.

Best of the America's Cup

Best of the America's Cup

Highlights from the 35th edition of the America's Cup regatta in Bermuda.

Van rams London mosque worshippers

Van rams London mosque worshippers

A van plowed into worshippers leaving a London mosque, injuring 10 people in what witnesses said was a deliberate attack on Muslims.

Moscow demolishes Soviet-era apartments

Moscow demolishes Soviet-era apartments

The Moscow government plans to resettle millions of citizens, moving them from their Soviet-era apartment blocks mass-produced under Nikita Krushchev in the 1950s and into modern flats.

High tech flight at the Paris Airshow

High tech flight at the Paris Airshow

The latest innovations in the world of flight at the 52rd Paris Airshow.

Hats and horses

Hats and horses

Royals, races and headwear at the Royal Ascot.

View More

Trending Collections

Pictures

Podcast