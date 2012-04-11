Afghanistan's Special Forces
Afghan Special Forces participate in a night raid training exercise in Kabul April 11, 2012. It's a special-forces entry like no other and guaranteed to spoil the element of surprise, but Afghanistan's new elite soldiers insist they will be no less...more
Afghan Special Forces participate in a night raid training exercise in Kabul April 11, 2012. It's a special-forces entry like no other and guaranteed to spoil the element of surprise, but Afghanistan's new elite soldiers insist they will be no less effective in countering insurgents than controversial night raids by U.S. Forces. REUTERS/Mohammad Ismail
Afghan Special Forces participate in a night raid training exercise in Kabul April 11, 2012. REUTERS/Mohammad Ismail
Afghan Special Forces participate in a night raid training exercise in Kabul April 11, 2012. REUTERS/Mohammad Ismail
Women Afghan Special Forces members participate in a night raid training exercise in Kabul April 11, 2012. REUTERS/Mohammad Ismail
Women Afghan Special Forces members participate in a night raid training exercise in Kabul April 11, 2012. REUTERS/Mohammad Ismail
Afghan Special Forces participate in a night raid training exercise in Kabul April 11, 2012. REUTERS/Mohammad Ismail
Afghan Special Forces participate in a night raid training exercise in Kabul April 11, 2012. REUTERS/Mohammad Ismail
Afghan Special Forces participate in a night raid training exercise in Kabul April 11, 2012. REUTERS/Mohammad Ismail
Afghan Special Forces participate in a night raid training exercise in Kabul April 11, 2012. REUTERS/Mohammad Ismail
An Afghan Special Forces member participates in a night raid training exercise in Kabul April 11, 2012. REUTERS/Mohammad Ismail
An Afghan Special Forces member participates in a night raid training exercise in Kabul April 11, 2012. REUTERS/Mohammad Ismail
A woman Afghan Special Forces member participates in a night raid training exercise in Kabul April 11, 2012. REUTERS/Mohammad Ismail
A woman Afghan Special Forces member participates in a night raid training exercise in Kabul April 11, 2012. REUTERS/Mohammad Ismail
Women Afghan Special Forces members participate in a night raid training exercise in Kabul April 11, 2012. REUTERS/Mohammad Ismail
Women Afghan Special Forces members participate in a night raid training exercise in Kabul April 11, 2012. REUTERS/Mohammad Ismail
Women Afghan Special Forces members participate in a night raid training exercise in Kabul April 11, 2012. REUTERS/Mohammad Ismail
Women Afghan Special Forces members participate in a night raid training exercise in Kabul April 11, 2012. REUTERS/Mohammad Ismail
Afghan Special Forces participate in a night raid training exercise in Kabul April 11, 2012. REUTERS/Mohammad Ismail
Afghan Special Forces participate in a night raid training exercise in Kabul April 11, 2012. REUTERS/Mohammad Ismail
Afghan Special Forces participate in a night raid training exercise in Kabul April 11, 2012. REUTERS/Mohammad Ismail
Afghan Special Forces participate in a night raid training exercise in Kabul April 11, 2012. REUTERS/Mohammad Ismail
Afghan Special Forces participate in a night raid training exercise in Kabul April 11, 2012. REUTERS/Mohammad Ismail
Afghan Special Forces participate in a night raid training exercise in Kabul April 11, 2012. REUTERS/Mohammad Ismail
Afghan Special Forces participate in a night raid training exercise in Kabul April 11, 2012. REUTERS/Mohammad Ismail
Afghan Special Forces participate in a night raid training exercise in Kabul April 11, 2012. REUTERS/Mohammad Ismail
Afghan Special Forces participate in a night raid training exercise in Kabul April 11, 2012. REUTERS/Mohammad Ismail
Afghan Special Forces participate in a night raid training exercise in Kabul April 11, 2012. REUTERS/Mohammad Ismail
Afghan Special Forces participate in a night raid training exercise in Kabul April 11, 2012. REUTERS/Mohammad Ismail
Afghan Special Forces participate in a night raid training exercise in Kabul April 11, 2012. REUTERS/Mohammad Ismail
Next Slideshows
Indonesia quakes spark tsunami fears
Huge quakes struck off Indonesia, tsunami warning has been lifted.
Tsunami scare
A powerful earthquake off Indonesia triggers a tsunami warning.
Titanic: From the archives
Historical photos showing the construction of the Titanic as well as the aftermath of its sinking.
Mine rescue in Peru
Nine workers trapped inside a mine are rescued after a week below.
MORE IN PICTURES
India observes International Yoga Day
Pictures from around the country that capture moments as India and the world observe International Yoga Day.
Editors Choice Pictures
Our top photos from the last 24 hours.
Deadly wildfire in Portugal
Portugal's deadliest forest fire on record has killed at least 64 people, many of whom died in their cars as they tried to flee the blaze.
Detained in North Korea
Some of the foreigners who have been detained, and in some cases released, in North Korea.
Best of the America's Cup
Highlights from the 35th edition of the America's Cup regatta in Bermuda.
Van rams London mosque worshippers
A van plowed into worshippers leaving a London mosque, injuring 10 people in what witnesses said was a deliberate attack on Muslims.
Moscow demolishes Soviet-era apartments
The Moscow government plans to resettle millions of citizens, moving them from their Soviet-era apartment blocks mass-produced under Nikita Krushchev in the 1950s and into modern flats.
High tech flight at the Paris Airshow
The latest innovations in the world of flight at the 52rd Paris Airshow.
Hats and horses
Royals, races and headwear at the Royal Ascot.