Pictures | Wed Feb 22, 2012

Afghans protest over Koran burning

<p>An Afghan youth throws rocks towards the U.S. military base after protesters knocked down one of the concrete walls surrounding the base in Bagram, north of Kabul February 21, 2012. REUTERS/Mohammad Ismail</p>

<p>An Afghan man shouts anti-U.S slogans near a pile of wood and tyres, set on fire by the protesters, during a protest outside the U.S. military base in Bagram, north of Kabul February 21, 2012. REUTERS/Mohammad Ismail</p>

<p>Afghans shout anti-U.S slogans during a protest outside the U.S. military base in Bagram, north of Kabul February 21, 2012. REUTERS/Mohammad Ismail</p>

<p>Afghan men stand near a pile of wood and tyres, set on fire by the protesters, during a protest outside the U.S. military base in Bagram, north of Kabul February 21, 2012. More than 2,000 Afghans protested outside the main U.S. military base in Afghanistan on Tuesday over a report that foreign troops had improperly disposed of copies of the Koran and other religious items, Afghan officials said. REUTERS/Mohammad Ismail</p>

<p>Afghan men shout anti-U.S slogans near a pile of wood and tyres, set on fire by the protesters, during a protest outside the U.S. military base in Bagram, north of Kabul February 21, 2012. REUTERS/Mohammad Ismail</p>

<p>Afghan men gather as some of them throw rocks towards the U.S. military base during a protest in Bagram, north of Kabul February 21, 2012. REUTERS/Mohammad Ismail</p>

<p>Afghan men stand near pieces of wood and tyres which they set on fire during a protest outside the U.S. military base in Bagram, north of Kabul February 21, 2012. REUTERS/Mohammad Ismail</p>

<p>Afghan men stand near pieces of wood and tyres which they set on fire during a protest outside the U.S. military base in Bagram, north of Kabul February 21, 2012. REUTERS/Mohammad Ismail</p>

<p>Afghan men shout anti-U.S slogans during a protest outside the U.S. military base in Bagram, north of Kabul February 21, 2012. REUTERS/Mohammad Ismail</p>

<p>Afghan men shout anti-U.S slogans during a protest outside the U.S. military base in Bagram, north of Kabul February 21, 2012. REUTERS/Mohammad Ismail</p>

<p>Afghan protesters hold rocks as they shout slogans during a protest near a U.S. military base in Kabul February 22, 2012. REUTERS/Ahmad Masood</p>

<p>Afghan protesters hold rocks as they shout slogans during a protest near a U.S. military base in Kabul February 22, 2012. REUTERS/Ahmad Masood</p>

<p>Water gushes from a water canon as policemen try to bring a protest under control near a U.S. base in Kabul February 22, 2012. REUTERS/Ahmad Masood</p>

<p>An Afghan policeman keeps watch during a protest near a U.S. military base in Kabul February 22, 2012. REUTERS/Ahmad Masood</p>

<p>An Afghan policeman keeps watch during a protest near a U.S. military base in Kabul February 22, 2012. REUTERS/Ahmad Masood</p>

<p>Fuel burns as Afghans protest near a U.S. military base in Kabul February 22, 2012. Several people were wounded on Wednesday, witnesses said, when shots were fired as hundreds of angry Afghans gathered in a second day of violent clashes after copies of the Koran, Islam's holy book, were burned at NATO's main base in Afghanistan. REUTERS/Ahmad Masood</p>

<p>An Afghan protester gestures during a protest near a U.S. military base in Kabul February 22, 2012. REUTERS/Ahmad Masood</p>

<p>An Afghan protester gestures during a protest near a U.S. military base in Kabul February 22, 2012. Several people were wounded on Wednesday, witnesses said, when shots were fired as hundreds of angry Afghans gathered in a second day of violent clashes after copies of the Koran, Islam's holy book, were burned at NATO's main base in Afghanistan. REUTERS/Ahmad Masood (AFGHANISTAN - Tags: CIVIL UNREST RELIGION)</p>

<p>An Afghan man points to blood on a street during a protest near a U.S. military base in Kabul February 22, 2012. REUTERS/Ahmad Masood</p>

<p>An unidentified foreign military personnel keeps watch outside his base after protesters were pushed back by Afghan police in Kabul February 22, 2012. REUTERS/Ahmad Masood</p>

<p>Unidentified foreign military personnel keep watch outside their base after protesters were pushed back by Afghan police in Kabul February 22, 2012. REUTERS/Ahmad Masood</p>

<p>Afghan policemen march towards protesters during a protest near a U.S. military base in Kabul February 22, 2012. REUTERS/Ahmad Masood</p>

<p>Smoke rises from part of a base belonging to foreigner during a protest in Kabul February 22, 2012. REUTERS/Ahmad Masood</p>

<p>Afghan protesters hold rocks during a protest near a U.S. military base in Kabul February 22, 2012. Several people were wounded on Wednesday, witnesses said, when shots were fired as hundreds of angry Afghans gathered in a second day of violent clashes after copies of the Koran, Islam's holy book, were burned at NATO's main base in Afghanistan. REUTERS/Ahmad Masood (AFGHANISTAN - Tags: CIVIL UNREST RELIGION)</p>

<p>Afghan protesters throw rocks towards a water canon near a U.S. military base in Kabul February 22, 2012. REUTERS/Ahmad Masood</p>

<p>An Afghan protester throws rocks towards a water canon near a U.S. military base in Kabul February 22, 2012. Several people were wounded on Wednesday, witnesses said, when shots were fired as hundreds of angry Afghans gathered in a second day of violent clashes after copies of the Koran, Islam's holy book, were burned at NATO's main base in Afghanistan. REUTERS/Ahmad Masood (AFGHANISTAN - Tags: CIVIL UNREST RELIGION)</p>

<p>An Afghan policeman runs away as protesters throw rocks near a U.S. military base in Kabul February 22, 2012. REUTERS/Ahmad Masood</p>

