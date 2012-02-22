Afghans protest over Koran burning

Afghan men stand near a pile of wood and tyres, set on fire by the protesters, during a protest outside the U.S. military base in Bagram, north of Kabul February 21, 2012. More than 2,000 Afghans protested outside the main U.S. military base in Afghanistan on Tuesday over a report that foreign troops had improperly disposed of copies of the Koran and other religious items, Afghan officials said. REUTERS/Mohammad Ismail