Afghans protest over Koran burning
An Afghan youth throws rocks towards the U.S. military base after protesters knocked down one of the concrete walls surrounding the base in Bagram, north of Kabul February 21, 2012. REUTERS/Mohammad Ismail
An Afghan man shouts anti-U.S slogans near a pile of wood and tyres, set on fire by the protesters, during a protest outside the U.S. military base in Bagram, north of Kabul February 21, 2012. REUTERS/Mohammad Ismail
Afghans shout anti-U.S slogans during a protest outside the U.S. military base in Bagram, north of Kabul February 21, 2012. REUTERS/Mohammad Ismail
Afghan men stand near a pile of wood and tyres, set on fire by the protesters, during a protest outside the U.S. military base in Bagram, north of Kabul February 21, 2012. More than 2,000 Afghans protested outside the main U.S. military base in...more
Afghan men stand near a pile of wood and tyres, set on fire by the protesters, during a protest outside the U.S. military base in Bagram, north of Kabul February 21, 2012. More than 2,000 Afghans protested outside the main U.S. military base in Afghanistan on Tuesday over a report that foreign troops had improperly disposed of copies of the Koran and other religious items, Afghan officials said. REUTERS/Mohammad Ismail
Afghan men gather as some of them throw rocks towards the U.S. military base during a protest in Bagram, north of Kabul February 21, 2012. REUTERS/Mohammad Ismail
Afghan men stand near pieces of wood and tyres which they set on fire during a protest outside the U.S. military base in Bagram, north of Kabul February 21, 2012. REUTERS/Mohammad Ismail
Afghan men shout anti-U.S slogans during a protest outside the U.S. military base in Bagram, north of Kabul February 21, 2012. REUTERS/Mohammad Ismail
Afghan protesters hold rocks as they shout slogans during a protest near a U.S. military base in Kabul February 22, 2012. REUTERS/Ahmad Masood
Water gushes from a water canon as policemen try to bring a protest under control near a U.S. base in Kabul February 22, 2012. REUTERS/Ahmad Masood
An Afghan policeman keeps watch during a protest near a U.S. military base in Kabul February 22, 2012. REUTERS/Ahmad Masood
Fuel burns as Afghans protest near a U.S. military base in Kabul February 22, 2012. Several people were wounded on Wednesday, witnesses said, when shots were fired as hundreds of angry Afghans gathered in a second day of violent clashes after copies...more
Fuel burns as Afghans protest near a U.S. military base in Kabul February 22, 2012. Several people were wounded on Wednesday, witnesses said, when shots were fired as hundreds of angry Afghans gathered in a second day of violent clashes after copies of the Koran, Islam's holy book, were burned at NATO's main base in Afghanistan. REUTERS/Ahmad Masood
An Afghan protester gestures during a protest near a U.S. military base in Kabul February 22, 2012. REUTERS/Ahmad Masood
An Afghan protester gestures during a protest near a U.S. military base in Kabul February 22, 2012. Several people were wounded on Wednesday, witnesses said, when shots were fired as hundreds of angry Afghans gathered in a second day of violent...more
An Afghan protester gestures during a protest near a U.S. military base in Kabul February 22, 2012. Several people were wounded on Wednesday, witnesses said, when shots were fired as hundreds of angry Afghans gathered in a second day of violent clashes after copies of the Koran, Islam's holy book, were burned at NATO's main base in Afghanistan. REUTERS/Ahmad Masood (AFGHANISTAN - Tags: CIVIL UNREST RELIGION)
An Afghan man points to blood on a street during a protest near a U.S. military base in Kabul February 22, 2012. REUTERS/Ahmad Masood
An unidentified foreign military personnel keeps watch outside his base after protesters were pushed back by Afghan police in Kabul February 22, 2012. REUTERS/Ahmad Masood
Unidentified foreign military personnel keep watch outside their base after protesters were pushed back by Afghan police in Kabul February 22, 2012. REUTERS/Ahmad Masood
Afghan policemen march towards protesters during a protest near a U.S. military base in Kabul February 22, 2012. REUTERS/Ahmad Masood
Smoke rises from part of a base belonging to foreigner during a protest in Kabul February 22, 2012. REUTERS/Ahmad Masood
Afghan protesters hold rocks during a protest near a U.S. military base in Kabul February 22, 2012. Several people were wounded on Wednesday, witnesses said, when shots were fired as hundreds of angry Afghans gathered in a second day of violent...more
Afghan protesters hold rocks during a protest near a U.S. military base in Kabul February 22, 2012. Several people were wounded on Wednesday, witnesses said, when shots were fired as hundreds of angry Afghans gathered in a second day of violent clashes after copies of the Koran, Islam's holy book, were burned at NATO's main base in Afghanistan. REUTERS/Ahmad Masood (AFGHANISTAN - Tags: CIVIL UNREST RELIGION)
Afghan protesters throw rocks towards a water canon near a U.S. military base in Kabul February 22, 2012. REUTERS/Ahmad Masood
An Afghan protester throws rocks towards a water canon near a U.S. military base in Kabul February 22, 2012. Several people were wounded on Wednesday, witnesses said, when shots were fired as hundreds of angry Afghans gathered in a second day of...more
An Afghan protester throws rocks towards a water canon near a U.S. military base in Kabul February 22, 2012. Several people were wounded on Wednesday, witnesses said, when shots were fired as hundreds of angry Afghans gathered in a second day of violent clashes after copies of the Koran, Islam's holy book, were burned at NATO's main base in Afghanistan. REUTERS/Ahmad Masood (AFGHANISTAN - Tags: CIVIL UNREST RELIGION)
An Afghan policeman runs away as protesters throw rocks near a U.S. military base in Kabul February 22, 2012. REUTERS/Ahmad Masood
