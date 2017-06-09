Edition:
AFI Life Achievement Award

Actress Diane Keaton. REUTERS/Mario Anzuoni

Reuters / Friday, June 09, 2017
Actress Jane Fonda makes a face as she speaks on stage. REUTERS/Mario Anzuoni

Reuters / Friday, June 09, 2017
Actress Diane Keaton arrives on stage to receive an award in her honor. REUTERS/Mario Anzuoni

Reuters / Friday, June 09, 2017
Actors Martin Short and Steve Martin sit next to actress Diane Keaton. REUTERS/Mario Anzuoni

Reuters / Friday, June 09, 2017
Director Woody Allen speaks on stage. REUTERS/Mario Anzuoni

Reuters / Friday, June 09, 2017
Actors Steven Martin and Martin Short perform. REUTERS/Mario Anzuoni

Reuters / Friday, June 09, 2017
Actor Morgan Freeman holds a note card while on stage. REUTERS/Mario Anzuoni

Reuters / Friday, June 09, 2017
Actress Diane Keaton speaks on stage as she receives an award in her honor. REUTERS/Mario Anzuoni

Reuters / Friday, June 09, 2017
Actor Al Pacino walks on stage. REUTERS/Mario Anzuoni

Reuters / Friday, June 09, 2017
Actress Emma Stone speaks amid show attendees. REUTERS/Mario Anzuoni

Reuters / Friday, June 09, 2017
Actress Diane Keaton arrives on stage to receive an award in her honor. REUTERS/Mario Anzuoni

Reuters / Friday, June 09, 2017
Actress Lisa Kudrow speaks on stage. REUTERS/Mario Anzuoni

Reuters / Friday, June 09, 2017
Actress Diane Keaton embraces director Woody Allen as she arrives on stage to receive an award in her honor. REUTERS/Mario Anzuoni

Reuters / Friday, June 09, 2017
Actress and comedienne Sarah Silverman speaks on stage. REUTERS/Mario Anzuoni

Reuters / Friday, June 09, 2017
Actor Warren Beatty walks on stage. REUTERS/Mario Anzuoni

Reuters / Friday, June 09, 2017
Actress Meryl Streep blows a kiss while on stage. REUTERS/Mario Anzuoni

Reuters / Friday, June 09, 2017
Actress Rachel McAdams arrives on stage. REUTERS/Mario Anzuoni

Reuters / Friday, June 09, 2017
Actress Reese Witherspoon speaks on stage. REUTERS/Mario Anzuoni

Reuters / Friday, June 09, 2017
Actress Candice Bergen. REUTERS/Mario Anzuoni

Reuters / Friday, June 09, 2017
Actor Richard Dreyfuss. REUTERS/Mario Anzuoni

Reuters / Friday, June 09, 2017
Actress Andie MacDowell. REUTERS/Mario Anzuoni

Reuters / Friday, June 09, 2017
