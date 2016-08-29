Afropunk music festival
A woman dances as she takes part in the Annual Afropunk Music festival in Brooklyn, New York. REUTERS/Eduardo Munoz
People take part in the Annual Afropunk Music festival in Brooklyn, New York. REUTERS/Eduardo Munoz
A woman takes part in the Annual Afropunk Music festival in Brooklyn, New York. REUTERS/Eduardo Munoz
A man takes part in the Annual Afropunk Music festival in Brooklyn, New York. REUTERS/Eduardo Munoz
A woman takes part in the Annual Afropunk Music festival in Brooklyn, New York. REUTERS/Eduardo Munoz
People take part in the Annual Afropunk Music festival in Brooklyn, New York. REUTERS/Eduardo Munoz
A woman takes part in the Annual Afropunk Music festival in Brooklyn, New York. REUTERS/Eduardo Munoz
People take part in the Annual Afropunk Music festival in Brooklyn, New York. REUTERS/Eduardo Munoz
A woman takes part in the Annual Afropunk Music festival in Brooklyn, New York. REUTERS/Eduardo Munoz
People take part in the Annual Afropunk Music festival in Brooklyn in New York. REUTERS/Eduardo Munoz
People take part in the Annual Afropunk Music festival in Brooklyn, New York. REUTERS/Eduardo Munoz
A woman takes part in the Annual Afropunk Music festival in Brooklyn, New York. REUTERS/Eduardo Munoz
People take part in the Annual Afropunk Music festival in Brooklyn, New York. REUTERS/Eduardo Munoz
A man takes part in the Annual Afropunk Music festival in Brooklyn, New York. REUTERS/Eduardo Munoz
People take part in the Annual Afropunk Music festival in Brooklyn, New York. REUTERS/Eduardo Munoz
People take part in the Annual Afropunk Music festival in Brooklyn, New York. REUTERS/Eduardo Munoz
A woman takes part in the Annual Afropunk Music festival in Brooklyn, New York. REUTERS/Eduardo Munoz
People take part in the Annual Afropunk Music festival in Brooklyn, New York. REUTERS/Eduardo Munoz
People dance as they take part in the Annual Afropunk Music festival in Brooklyn, New York. REUTERS/Eduardo Munoz
A man takes part in the Annual Afropunk Music festival in Brooklyn, New York. REUTERS/Eduardo Munoz
