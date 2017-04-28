Edition:
India
Pictures | Fri Apr 28, 2017 | 10:56pm IST

After Boko Haram

Nigerian returnees from Niger wait to be processed by the Nigeria Immigration service at Damasak, Borno, Nigeria. REUTERS/Afolabi Sotunde

Nigerian returnees from Niger wait to be processed by the Nigeria Immigration service at Damasak, Borno, Nigeria. REUTERS/Afolabi Sotunde

Reuters / Wednesday, April 26, 2017
Nigerian returnees from Niger wait to be processed by the Nigeria Immigration service at Damasak, Borno, Nigeria. REUTERS/Afolabi Sotunde
Close
1 / 20
A woman sits next to a water pump with water containers lining before her at the Banki IDP camp in Borno, Nigeria. REUTERS/Afolabi Sotunde

A woman sits next to a water pump with water containers lining before her at the Banki IDP camp in Borno, Nigeria. REUTERS/Afolabi Sotunde

Reuters / Thursday, April 27, 2017
A woman sits next to a water pump with water containers lining before her at the Banki IDP camp in Borno, Nigeria. REUTERS/Afolabi Sotunde
Close
2 / 20
A woman wals paa burnt vehicle in Damasak, Borno State Nigeria. REUTERS/Afolabi Sotunde

A woman wals paa burnt vehicle in Damasak, Borno State Nigeria. REUTERS/Afolabi Sotunde

Reuters / Wednesday, April 26, 2017
A woman wals paa burnt vehicle in Damasak, Borno State Nigeria. REUTERS/Afolabi Sotunde
Close
3 / 20
Nigerian returnees from Niger wait to be processed by the Nigeria Immigration service at Damasak, Borno, Nigeria. REUTERS/Afolabi Sotunde

Nigerian returnees from Niger wait to be processed by the Nigeria Immigration service at Damasak, Borno, Nigeria. REUTERS/Afolabi Sotunde

Reuters / Wednesday, April 26, 2017
Nigerian returnees from Niger wait to be processed by the Nigeria Immigration service at Damasak, Borno, Nigeria. REUTERS/Afolabi Sotunde
Close
4 / 20
Huts and sheds are seen at the Gamboru/Ngala internally displaced persons camp in Borno, Nigeria. REUTERS/Afolabi Sotunde

Huts and sheds are seen at the Gamboru/Ngala internally displaced persons camp in Borno, Nigeria. REUTERS/Afolabi Sotunde

Reuters / Friday, April 28, 2017
Huts and sheds are seen at the Gamboru/Ngala internally displaced persons camp in Borno, Nigeria. REUTERS/Afolabi Sotunde
Close
5 / 20
Huts and sheds are seen at the Gamboru/Ngala internally displaced persons camp in Borno. REUTERS/Afolabi Sotunde

Huts and sheds are seen at the Gamboru/Ngala internally displaced persons camp in Borno. REUTERS/Afolabi Sotunde

Reuters / Friday, April 28, 2017
Huts and sheds are seen at the Gamboru/Ngala internally displaced persons camp in Borno. REUTERS/Afolabi Sotunde
Close
6 / 20
Man sits next to items displayed for sale at the Banki IDP camp Borno. REUTERS/Afolabi Sotunde

Man sits next to items displayed for sale at the Banki IDP camp Borno. REUTERS/Afolabi Sotunde

Reuters / Thursday, April 27, 2017
Man sits next to items displayed for sale at the Banki IDP camp Borno. REUTERS/Afolabi Sotunde
Close
7 / 20
An aerial view shows burnt houses in Damasak, Borno. REUTERS/Afolabi Sotunde

An aerial view shows burnt houses in Damasak, Borno. REUTERS/Afolabi Sotunde

Reuters / Wednesday, April 26, 2017
An aerial view shows burnt houses in Damasak, Borno. REUTERS/Afolabi Sotunde
Close
8 / 20
A boy pushes a cart past a soldier at a water point in Gamboru Ngala, Borno. REUTERS/Afolabi Sotunde

A boy pushes a cart past a soldier at a water point in Gamboru Ngala, Borno. REUTERS/Afolabi Sotunde

Reuters / Friday, April 28, 2017
A boy pushes a cart past a soldier at a water point in Gamboru Ngala, Borno. REUTERS/Afolabi Sotunde
Close
9 / 20
People cross a bridge linking Cameroon and Nigeria at Gamboru/Ngala in Borno. REUTERS/Afolabi Sotunde

People cross a bridge linking Cameroon and Nigeria at Gamboru/Ngala in Borno. REUTERS/Afolabi Sotunde

Reuters / Friday, April 28, 2017
People cross a bridge linking Cameroon and Nigeria at Gamboru/Ngala in Borno. REUTERS/Afolabi Sotunde
Close
10 / 20
An aerial view of a settlement in Damasak, Borno State. REUTERS/Afolabi Sotunde

An aerial view of a settlement in Damasak, Borno State. REUTERS/Afolabi Sotunde

Reuters / Wednesday, April 26, 2017
An aerial view of a settlement in Damasak, Borno State. REUTERS/Afolabi Sotunde
Close
11 / 20
Women with food ration cards are seen in a queue at a food distribution centre at the Banki IDP camp in Borno. REUTERS/Afolabi Sotunde

Women with food ration cards are seen in a queue at a food distribution centre at the Banki IDP camp in Borno. REUTERS/Afolabi Sotunde

Reuters / Thursday, April 27, 2017
Women with food ration cards are seen in a queue at a food distribution centre at the Banki IDP camp in Borno. REUTERS/Afolabi Sotunde
Close
12 / 20
A Nigerian returnee from Niger pushes a cart with his belongings in Damasak, Borno. REUTERS/Afolabi Sotunde

A Nigerian returnee from Niger pushes a cart with his belongings in Damasak, Borno. REUTERS/Afolabi Sotunde

Reuters / Wednesday, April 26, 2017
A Nigerian returnee from Niger pushes a cart with his belongings in Damasak, Borno. REUTERS/Afolabi Sotunde
Close
13 / 20
Dust wind blows over a military post at a settlement in Damasak, Borno State. REUTERS/Afolabi Sotunde

Dust wind blows over a military post at a settlement in Damasak, Borno State. REUTERS/Afolabi Sotunde

Reuters / Wednesday, April 26, 2017
Dust wind blows over a military post at a settlement in Damasak, Borno State. REUTERS/Afolabi Sotunde
Close
14 / 20
A couple pushes a cart carrying their children and belongings across the Gamboru Ngala bridge in Borno. REUTERS/Afolabi Sotunde

A couple pushes a cart carrying their children and belongings across the Gamboru Ngala bridge in Borno. REUTERS/Afolabi Sotunde

Reuters / Friday, April 28, 2017
A couple pushes a cart carrying their children and belongings across the Gamboru Ngala bridge in Borno. REUTERS/Afolabi Sotunde
Close
15 / 20
A woman walks pass Nigerian returnees from Niger, who are waiting to be processed by the Nigeria Immigration service, at Damasak, Borno, Nigeria. REUTERS/Afolabi Sotunde

A woman walks pass Nigerian returnees from Niger, who are waiting to be processed by the Nigeria Immigration service, at Damasak, Borno, Nigeria. REUTERS/Afolabi Sotunde

Reuters / Wednesday, April 26, 2017
A woman walks pass Nigerian returnees from Niger, who are waiting to be processed by the Nigeria Immigration service, at Damasak, Borno, Nigeria. REUTERS/Afolabi Sotunde
Close
16 / 20
A member of the Civilian Joint Task Force stands guard at a food distribution centre at the Banki IDP camp in Borno, Nigeria. REUTERS/Afolabi Sotunde

A member of the Civilian Joint Task Force stands guard at a food distribution centre at the Banki IDP camp in Borno, Nigeria. REUTERS/Afolabi Sotunde

Reuters / Thursday, April 27, 2017
A member of the Civilian Joint Task Force stands guard at a food distribution centre at the Banki IDP camp in Borno, Nigeria. REUTERS/Afolabi Sotunde
Close
17 / 20
People line up with water containers to collect water at a water facility at the Banki IDP camp in Borno, Nigeria. REUTERS/Afolabi Sotunde

People line up with water containers to collect water at a water facility at the Banki IDP camp in Borno, Nigeria. REUTERS/Afolabi Sotunde

Reuters / Thursday, April 27, 2017
People line up with water containers to collect water at a water facility at the Banki IDP camp in Borno, Nigeria. REUTERS/Afolabi Sotunde
Close
18 / 20
A truck drives through the river Yobe from the Nigerian side of the boarder with Niger at Damasak, Borno, Nigeria. REUTERS/Afolabi Sotunde

A truck drives through the river Yobe from the Nigerian side of the boarder with Niger at Damasak, Borno, Nigeria. REUTERS/Afolabi Sotunde

Reuters / Wednesday, April 26, 2017
A truck drives through the river Yobe from the Nigerian side of the boarder with Niger at Damasak, Borno, Nigeria. REUTERS/Afolabi Sotunde
Close
19 / 20
An aerial view of an IDP settlement built along Maiduguri-Banki road in Borno, Nigeria. Picture taken through a window. REUTERS/Afolabi Sotunde

An aerial view of an IDP settlement built along Maiduguri-Banki road in Borno, Nigeria. Picture taken through a window. REUTERS/Afolabi Sotunde

Reuters / Thursday, April 27, 2017
An aerial view of an IDP settlement built along Maiduguri-Banki road in Borno, Nigeria. Picture taken through a window. REUTERS/Afolabi Sotunde
Close
20 / 20
View Again
View Next
Fighting frost with fire in France's vineyards

Fighting frost with fire in France's vineyards

Next Slideshows

Fighting frost with fire in France's vineyards

Fighting frost with fire in France's vineyards

French wine growers light heaters to protect vineyards from frost damage.

28 Apr 2017
India This Week

India This Week

Our pictures from India this week.

28 Apr 2017
Germany's April snow

Germany's April snow

Snow blankets flowers and fields in Germany.

27 Apr 2017
First 100 days of Trump

First 100 days of Trump

Major moments from the first days of the Trump administration.

27 Apr 2017

MORE IN PICTURES

India observes International Yoga Day

India observes International Yoga Day

Pictures from around the country that capture moments as India and the world observe International Yoga Day.

Editors Choice Pictures

Editors Choice Pictures

Our top photos from the last 24 hours.

Deadly wildfire in Portugal

Deadly wildfire in Portugal

Portugal's deadliest forest fire on record has killed at least 64 people, many of whom died in their cars as they tried to flee the blaze.

Detained in North Korea

Detained in North Korea

Some of the foreigners who have been detained, and in some cases released, in North Korea.

Best of the America's Cup

Best of the America's Cup

Highlights from the 35th edition of the America's Cup regatta in Bermuda.

Van rams London mosque worshippers

Van rams London mosque worshippers

A van plowed into worshippers leaving a London mosque, injuring 10 people in what witnesses said was a deliberate attack on Muslims.

Moscow demolishes Soviet-era apartments

Moscow demolishes Soviet-era apartments

The Moscow government plans to resettle millions of citizens, moving them from their Soviet-era apartment blocks mass-produced under Nikita Krushchev in the 1950s and into modern flats.

High tech flight at the Paris Airshow

High tech flight at the Paris Airshow

The latest innovations in the world of flight at the 52rd Paris Airshow.

Hats and horses

Hats and horses

Royals, races and headwear at the Royal Ascot.

View More

Trending Collections

Pictures

Podcast