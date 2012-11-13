After Sandy
An insurance claims adjuster climbs the entrance to a house in the Breezy Point neighborhood which was left devastated by Hurricane Sandy in the New York borough of Queens November 12, 2012. REUTERS/Adrees Latif
An insurance claims adjuster climbs the entrance to a house in the Breezy Point neighborhood which was left devastated by Hurricane Sandy in the New York borough of Queens November 12, 2012. REUTERS/Adrees Latif
A roller coaster is seen in the ocean in the aftermath of Hurricane Sandy in Seaside Heights, New Jersey November 11, 2012. REUTERS/Eric Thayer
A roller coaster is seen in the ocean in the aftermath of Hurricane Sandy in Seaside Heights, New Jersey November 11, 2012. REUTERS/Eric Thayer
A child participates in the annual Ragamuffin Halloween Parade, which was postponed by Hurricane Sandy, in Hoboken, New Jersey November 12, 2012. REUTERS/Gary Hershorn
A child participates in the annual Ragamuffin Halloween Parade, which was postponed by Hurricane Sandy, in Hoboken, New Jersey November 12, 2012. REUTERS/Gary Hershorn
Meg McLoughlin helps sort through the remains of her father's house, which burned to the ground during Hurricane Sandy, in the Breezy Point neighborhood of Queens, New York November 11, 2012. REUTERS/Andrew Burton
Meg McLoughlin helps sort through the remains of her father's house, which burned to the ground during Hurricane Sandy, in the Breezy Point neighborhood of Queens, New York November 11, 2012. REUTERS/Andrew Burton
Streets damaged during Hurricane Sandy are seen in Ortley Beach, New Jersey, in this November 10, 2012. REUTERS/Tim Larsen/Governor's Office
Streets damaged during Hurricane Sandy are seen in Ortley Beach, New Jersey, in this November 10, 2012. REUTERS/Tim Larsen/Governor's Office
A young boy and his mother search through piles of clothes donated for victims of Hurricane Sandy on the South side of Staten Island in New York City, November 12, 2012. REUTERS/Mike Segar
A young boy and his mother search through piles of clothes donated for victims of Hurricane Sandy on the South side of Staten Island in New York City, November 12, 2012. REUTERS/Mike Segar
Men play a game of handball at the Coney Island boardwalk in the Coney Island neighborhood of Brooklyn, New York, which was affected by Superstorm Sandy, November 12, 2012. REUTERS/Andrew Burton
Men play a game of handball at the Coney Island boardwalk in the Coney Island neighborhood of Brooklyn, New York, which was affected by Superstorm Sandy, November 12, 2012. REUTERS/Andrew Burton
Residents look out bus windows at a neighborhood damaged by Hurricane Sandy in Seaside Heights, New Jersey November 11, 2012. REUTERS/Eric Thayer
Residents look out bus windows at a neighborhood damaged by Hurricane Sandy in Seaside Heights, New Jersey November 11, 2012. REUTERS/Eric Thayer
Residents walk through the Breezy Point neighborhood which was left devastated by Hurricane Sandy in the New York borough of Queens November 12, 2012. REUTERS/Adrees Latif
Residents walk through the Breezy Point neighborhood which was left devastated by Hurricane Sandy in the New York borough of Queens November 12, 2012. REUTERS/Adrees Latif
A resident looks through a house that was destroyed by Hurricane Sandy is seen in Union Beach, New Jersey November 12, 2012. REUTERS/Eric Thayer
A resident looks through a house that was destroyed by Hurricane Sandy is seen in Union Beach, New Jersey November 12, 2012. REUTERS/Eric Thayer
Dean Stavley gathers framed family photographs as he returns to his home after it was damaged by Hurricane Sandy, in Seaside Heights, New Jersey November 12, 2012. REUTERS/Tom Mihalek
Dean Stavley gathers framed family photographs as he returns to his home after it was damaged by Hurricane Sandy, in Seaside Heights, New Jersey November 12, 2012. REUTERS/Tom Mihalek
Christine Wakefield, a volunteer, organizes donated goods that is being housed in an MTA bus in the Midland Beach neighbourhood of Staten Island, New York November 9, 2012. REUTERS/Andrew Burton
Christine Wakefield, a volunteer, organizes donated goods that is being housed in an MTA bus in the Midland Beach neighbourhood of Staten Island, New York November 9, 2012. REUTERS/Andrew Burton
Buildings damaged by Hurricane Sandy are seen in Monmouth Beach, New Jersey November 11, 2012. REUTERS/Eric Thayer
Buildings damaged by Hurricane Sandy are seen in Monmouth Beach, New Jersey November 11, 2012. REUTERS/Eric Thayer
U.S. Army soldiers clear debris from the Breezy Point neighborhood which was left devastated by Hurricane Sandy in the New York borough of Queens November 12, 2012. REUTERS/Adrees Latif
U.S. Army soldiers clear debris from the Breezy Point neighborhood which was left devastated by Hurricane Sandy in the New York borough of Queens November 12, 2012. REUTERS/Adrees Latif
Comic books are seen in front of a home that was damaged by Hurricane Sandy in Mantoloking, New Jersey November 12, 2012. REUTERS/Eric Thayer
Comic books are seen in front of a home that was damaged by Hurricane Sandy in Mantoloking, New Jersey November 12, 2012. REUTERS/Eric Thayer
People wait for donations from the American Red Cross at nightfall in the Rockaways section of the Queens borough of New York November 12, 2012. REUTERS/Shannon Stapleton
People wait for donations from the American Red Cross at nightfall in the Rockaways section of the Queens borough of New York November 12, 2012. REUTERS/Shannon Stapleton
Volunteers help remove the oven from a house damaged by Hurricane Sandy in the Midland Beach neighbourhood of Staten Island, New York November 9, 2012. REUTERS/Andrew Burton
Volunteers help remove the oven from a house damaged by Hurricane Sandy in the Midland Beach neighbourhood of Staten Island, New York November 9, 2012. REUTERS/Andrew Burton
Federal Emergency Management Agency (FEMA) officials talk to a woman through the window of her home, heavily damaged by Hurricane Sandy, on Staten Island in New York City, November 12, 2012. REUTERS/Mike Segar
Federal Emergency Management Agency (FEMA) officials talk to a woman through the window of her home, heavily damaged by Hurricane Sandy, on Staten Island in New York City, November 12, 2012. REUTERS/Mike Segar
Priscilla Perez's son Elijah, 10, glances at an empty refrigerator in the Rockaway Park neighborhood of Queens after Hurricane Sandy hit, in the Rockaway Park neighborhood of Queens, New York, November 11, 2012. Elijah said he has had trouble eating...more
Priscilla Perez's son Elijah, 10, glances at an empty refrigerator in the Rockaway Park neighborhood of Queens after Hurricane Sandy hit, in the Rockaway Park neighborhood of Queens, New York, November 11, 2012. Elijah said he has had trouble eating donated food since the storm hit, out of fear of not knowing where the food has come from. REUTERS/Andrew Burton
A woman holds a large snapping turtle washed into her yard by Hurricane Sandy, while cleaning up debris on Staten Island in New York City, November 12, 2012. REUTERS/Mike Segar
A woman holds a large snapping turtle washed into her yard by Hurricane Sandy, while cleaning up debris on Staten Island in New York City, November 12, 2012. REUTERS/Mike Segar
The boardwalk damaged by Hurricane Sandy is seen in Seaside Heights, New Jersey November 11, 2012. REUTERS/Eric Thayer
The boardwalk damaged by Hurricane Sandy is seen in Seaside Heights, New Jersey November 11, 2012. REUTERS/Eric Thayer
A woman walks with donated supplies at nightfall in the Rockaways section of the Queens borough, New York November 12, 2012. REUTERS/Shannon Stapleton
A woman walks with donated supplies at nightfall in the Rockaways section of the Queens borough, New York November 12, 2012. REUTERS/Shannon Stapleton
A wooden American flag replica sits outside the front yard of a house in the Breezy Point neighborhood which was left devastated by Hurricane Sandy in the New York borough of Queens November 12, 2012. REUTERS/Adrees Latif
A wooden American flag replica sits outside the front yard of a house in the Breezy Point neighborhood which was left devastated by Hurricane Sandy in the New York borough of Queens November 12, 2012. REUTERS/Adrees Latif
A home that was damaged by Hurricane Sandy stands in water in Mantoloking, New Jersey November 12, 2012. REUTERS/Eric Thayer
A home that was damaged by Hurricane Sandy stands in water in Mantoloking, New Jersey November 12, 2012. REUTERS/Eric Thayer
A resident who lost her home takes pictures while walking through the Breezy Point neighborhood which was left devastated by Hurricane Sandy in the New York borough of Queens November 12, 2012. REUTERS/Adrees Latif
A resident who lost her home takes pictures while walking through the Breezy Point neighborhood which was left devastated by Hurricane Sandy in the New York borough of Queens November 12, 2012. REUTERS/Adrees Latif
Next Slideshows
Hamid Karzai in India
Afghanistan president on a five-day official visit
Remembering the veterans
Nations around the world take a day to honor their veterans in memory of their service.
India this week
Our best photos of the week from across India.
Photos of the week
Our top photos from the past week.
MORE IN PICTURES
India observes International Yoga Day
Pictures from around the country that capture moments as India and the world observe International Yoga Day.
Editors Choice Pictures
Our top photos from the last 24 hours.
Deadly wildfire in Portugal
Portugal's deadliest forest fire on record has killed at least 64 people, many of whom died in their cars as they tried to flee the blaze.
Detained in North Korea
Some of the foreigners who have been detained, and in some cases released, in North Korea.
Best of the America's Cup
Highlights from the 35th edition of the America's Cup regatta in Bermuda.
Van rams London mosque worshippers
A van plowed into worshippers leaving a London mosque, injuring 10 people in what witnesses said was a deliberate attack on Muslims.
Moscow demolishes Soviet-era apartments
The Moscow government plans to resettle millions of citizens, moving them from their Soviet-era apartment blocks mass-produced under Nikita Krushchev in the 1950s and into modern flats.
High tech flight at the Paris Airshow
The latest innovations in the world of flight at the 52rd Paris Airshow.
Hats and horses
Royals, races and headwear at the Royal Ascot.