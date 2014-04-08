Edition:
After the deluge

<p>A property next to flooded lands in late January, and after the flood water subsided in the village of Long Sutton in Somerset in southwest England, March 24, 2014. REUTERS/Toby Melville</p>

Tuesday, April 08, 2014

<p>People walking a dog beside flooded farmland in early February, and the same area after the flood water subsided near Burrowbridge in Somerset, March 24, 2014. REUTERS/Toby Melville</p>

Tuesday, April 08, 2014

<p>A property surrounded by flood water in late January, and after the flood water receded in the village of Long Sutton in Somerset, March 13, 2014. REUTERS/Toby Melville</p>

Tuesday, April 08, 2014

<p>A graveyard partially submerged by flood water in early February, and after the water receded in the village of Moorland in Somerset, March 13, 2014. REUTERS/Toby Melville</p>

Tuesday, April 08, 2014

<p>Flood waters surrounding a house with a makeshift dam in early February, and after the water receded in the village of Moorland in Somerset, March 13, 2014. REUTERS/Toby Melville</p>

Tuesday, April 08, 2014

<p>A boat operated by emergency services personnel being steered down a flooded road in late January, and the same location after the floodwater receded near the village of Muchelney in Somerset, March 13, 2014. REUTERS/Toby Melville</p>

Tuesday, April 08, 2014

<p>An emergency services vehicle pull a boat through flood waters in late January, and the same location after the flood water receded in the village of Thorney, Somerset, March 13, 2014. REUTERS/Toby Melville</p>

Tuesday, April 08, 2014

<p>A woman on a temporary floating walkway in late January, and the same location after the flood water receded on a road to the village of Muchelney in Somerset, March 24, 2014. REUTERS/Toby Melville</p>

Tuesday, April 08, 2014

<p>A property surrounded by flood water in late January, and the same location after the flood water receded in the village of Long Sutton in Somerset, March 13, 2014. REUTERS/Toby Melville</p>

Tuesday, April 08, 2014

<p>A road sign surrounded by flood water in early February, and after the flood water receded in the village of Burrowbridge in Somerset, March 13 2014. REUTERS/Toby Melville</p>

Tuesday, April 08, 2014

<p>A tractor carrying people through flooded farmland in early February, and the same area after the flood water receded near Burrowbridge in Somerset, March 24, 2014. REUTERS/Toby Melville</p>

Tuesday, April 08, 2014

