After the fighting
A Palestinian man looks out of his heavily damaged house at neighbouring houses which witnesses said were destroyed during the Israeli offensive, in the east of Gaza City September 3, 2014. REUTERS/Suhaib Salem
A resident carries toys to a kindergarten surrounded by a concrete wall, erected to protect against Palestinian rocket and mortar salvoes, in Kibbutz Nahal Oz , just outside the northern Gaza Strip September 3, 2014. REUTERS/Amir Cohen
A collapsed minaret is seen as Palestinians perform Friday prayers outside the remains of a mosque, which witnesses said was hit by an Israeli air strike during a seven-week Israeli offensive in Gaza City August 29, 2014. REUTERS/Ibraheem Abu Mustafa
Residents of Nahal Oz walk into their home as they come back to their Kibbutz, just outside the northern Gaza Strip, September 4, 2014. REUTERS/Amir Cohen
A Palestinian man lights a fire to illuminate the remains of his house that witnesses said was destroyed during the Israeli offensive, in the east of Gaza City September 3, 2014. REUTERS/Suhaib Salem
A resident of Nahal Oz walks next to a concrete wall to protect the local kindergarten after bringing items into it as some residents come back to their Kibbutz, just outside the northern Gaza Strip, September 4, 2014. REUTERS/Amir Cohen
Palestinians sit atop the ruins of their house which witnesses said was destroyed during the Israeli offensive, in the east of Gaza City September 3, 2014. REUTERS/Suhaib Salem
An Israeli woman and a child sit at a playground near a kindergarten surrounded by concrete blast walls, erected to protect against Palestinian rocket and mortar salvoes, on the first day of the school year in Kibbutz Nahal Oz, just outside the Gaza...more
Palestinians light a fire to illuminate the area that witnesses said was heavily shelled by Israel during the offensive, in the Shejaia neighborhood, east of Gaza City August 31, 2014. REUTERS/Suhaib Salem
An Israeli couple eats a takeaway meal in Kibbutz Nir Am, just outside the Gaza Strip, September 2, 2014. REUTERS/Amir Cohen
A Palestinian man cleans his house that witnesses said was heavy shelled by Israel during the offensive, in the Shejaia neighborhood east of Gaza City August 31, 2014. REUTERS/Suhaib Salem
Israeli soldiers stand at the entrance to a bomb shelter in Kibbutz Nir Am, just outside the Gaza Strip, September 2, 2014. REUTERS/Amir Cohen
A Palestinian has his hair cut at a barber shop during power cuts in an area that witnesses said was heavily shelled by Israel during the offensive, in the Shejaia neighborhood, east of Gaza City August 31, 2014. REUTERS/Suhaib Salem
An Israeli army post is seen next to a concrete wall in the Israeli farming community of Netiv Haasara, just outside the northern Gaza Strip, September 2, 2014. REUTERS/Amir Cohen
A Palestinian family starts a fire to light their house that witnesses said was heavy shelled by Israel during the offensive, in the Shejaia neighborhood east of Gaza City August 31, 2014. REUTERS/Suhaib Salem
An Israeli girl walks in Kibbutz Nir Am, just outside the Gaza Strip, September 2, 2014. REUTERS/Amir Cohen
A Palestinian sits under a tent next to houses that witnesses said were heavy shelled by Israel during the offensive, in the Shejaia neighborhood east of Gaza City August 31, 2014. REUTERS/Suhaib Salem
A worker stands near a kindergarten surrounded by concrete blast walls, erected to protect against Palestinian rocket and mortar salvoes, on the first day of the school year in Kibbutz Nahal Oz, just outside the Gaza strip, September 1, 2014....more
A Palestinian boy looks out of his damaged house after a ceasefire was declared, in the east of Khan Younis in the southern Gaza Strip August 27, 2014. REUTERS/Ibraheem Abu Mustafa
An Israeli youth hangs balloons for a birthday celebration in Kibbutz Nir Am, just outside the Gaza Strip, September 2, 2014. REUTERS/Amir Cohen
A Palestinian woman sits in a car on her way home after a ceasefire was declared, in Beit Hanoun town in the northern Gaza Strip August 27, 2014. REUTERS/Suhaib Salem
A woman waits near a reinforced bus station in Sderot, outside the Gaza Strip, August 27, 2014. REUTERS/Baz Ratner
Palestinians sit on a couch as they return to the remains of their house, which witnesses said was destroyed in an Israeli offensive, after a ceasefire was declared, in the east of Gaza City August 27, 2014. REUTERS/Suhaib Salem
Empty mortar shell containers collected by the Israeli army are seen after leaving a position near the border with the Gaza Strip August 27, 2014. REUTERS/Baz Ratner
A Palestinian sits on a couch inside his house that witnesses said was heavy shelled by Israel during the offensive, in the Shejaia neighborhood east of Gaza City August 31, 2014. REUTERS/Suhaib Salem
An Israeli worker repairs a fence damaged by a tank in Kibbutz Nahal Oz Israel, just outside the northern Gaza Strip, September 3, 2014. REUTERS/Amir Cohen
A Palestinian walks next to a fire to light the area that witnesses said was heavy shelled by Israel during the offensive, in the Shejaia neighborhood east of Gaza City August 31, 2014. REUTERS/Suhaib Salem
Thai workers ride a scooter in the Israeli farming community of Netiv Haasara, just outside the northern Gaza Strip, September 2, 2014. REUTERS/Amir Cohen
Palestinians swim in the Mediterranean Sea off the coast of Gaza City August 29, 2014, days after a ceasefire was reached. REUTERS/Ibraheem Abu Mustafa
Children climb on a slide at a playground in a Jewish settlement in the Etzion settlement bloc, near Bethlehem August 31, 2014. REUTERS/Ronen Zvulun
