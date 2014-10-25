Edition:
After the Ottawa attack

Pallbearers from the Argyll and Sutherland Highlanders of Canada regiment carry the remains of Corporal Nathan Cirillo at a funeral home in Hamilton, October 24, 2014. REUTERS/Mark Blinch

Saturday, October 25, 2014
Kathy Cirillo (C), the mother of Cpl. Nathan Cirillo, reacts as his casket is placed in a hearse at a funeral home in Ottawa October 24, 2014. REUTERS/Chris Wattie

A boy believed to be the son of Corporal Nathan Cirillo is seen being carried into a funeral home following his father's remains in Hamilton, October 24, 2014. REUTERS/Mark Blinch

Cpl Nathan Cirillo is pictured in this handout photo taken from a group photo of the Canadian Army Contingent in front of the tomb of the Unknown Soldier in Ottawa on October 19, 2014, courtesy of The Canadian Armed Forces. REUTERS/Corporal Melani Girard/The Canadian Armed Forces/Handout

A man holds a Canadian flag after a hearse carrying the remains of Corporal Nathan Cirillo arrived at a funeral home in Hamilton, October 24, 2014. REUTERS/Mark Blinch

Prime Minister Stephen Harper (L) and Chief of the Defence Staff General Tom Lawson take part in a tribute to recently fallen Canadian soldiers, prior to a CFL football game between Ottawa Redblacks and Montreal Alouettes in Ottawa October 24, 2014. REUTERS/Blair Gable

Firemen salute from the top of their truck as residents of Port Hope stand below them with flags on a bridge to honor Corporal Nathan Cirillo as the motorcade and hearse carrying his body passes along Highway 401, the nation's "Highway of Heroes", en route to Hamilton, Ontario October 24, 2014. REUTERS/Fred Thornhill

Residents of Port Hope stand with flags on a bridge to honor Corporal Nathan Cirillo as the motorcade and hearse carrying his body passes along Highway 401, the nation's "Highway of Heroes", en route to Hamilton, Ontario October 24, 2014. REUTERS/Fred Thornhill

Jean-Francois Lebel holds up a sign prior to a CFL football game between Ottawa Redblacks and Montreal Alouettes in Ottawa October 23, 2014. REUTERS/Blair Gable

A woman writes a message on a Canadian flag at a makeshift memorial in honor of Cpl. Nathan Cirillo, outside the Lieutenant-Colonel John Weir Foote Armoury October 24, 2014. REUTERS/Mark Blinch

Dogs belonging to the deceased Cpl. Nathan Cirillo run by a makeshift memorial outside the Cirillo family home in Hamilton October 24, 2014. REUTERS/Mark Blinch

Sentries return to the Tomb of the Unknown Soldier during a ceremony at the National War Memorial in Ottawa October 24, 2014. REUTERS/Blair Gable

Kathy Cirillo (C), the mother of Cpl. Nathan Cirillo, reacts while following pallbearers carrying her son's casket from a funeral home in Ottawa October 24, 2014. REUTERS/Chris Wattie

Workers from the St. Eugene Catholic Elementary School, where Cpl. Nathan Cirillo's son is enrolled, pay respects at a makeshift memorial outside the Cirillo family home in Hamilton, October 24, 2014. REUTERS/Mark Blinch

The Canadian flag flies at half-mast on the Peace Tower on Parliament Hill in Ottawa October 23, 2014. REUTERS/Chris Wattie

A boy places a flag on Tomb of the Unknown Soldier following a ceremony returning sentries to the National War Memorial in Ottawa October 24, 2014. REUTERS/Blair Gable

Bullet holes are pictured in the window of the Rotunda in the Parliament buildings in Ottawa October 23, 2014. REUTERS/Chris Wattie

Sergeant-at-Arms Kevin Vickers is applauded in the House of Commons in Ottawa October 23, 2014. Vickers was credited with shooting the suspect during a shooting incident October 22. REUTERS/Chris Wattie

Bullet holes are pictured in the door to the room where the NDP holds caucus meetings on Parliament Hill in Ottawa October 23, 2014. REUTERS/Chris Wattie

Prime Minister Stephen Harper and his wife Laureen Harper leave the Canada War Memorial after paying their respects to Cpl. Nathan Cirillo in Ottawa October 23, 2014. REUTERS/Chris Wattie

Canada's Sergeant-at-Arms Kevin Vickers is applauded in the House of Commons in Ottawa October 23, 2014. REUTERS/Chris Wattie

Prime Minister Stephen Harper hugs Opposition Leader Thomas Mulcair in the House of Commons in Ottawa October 23, 2014. REUTERS/Chris Wattie

A young woman wipes her eye after paying respects at the Canadian War Memorial in downtown Ottawa October 23, 2014. REUTERS/Blair Gable

A security guard patrols the hallway near the entrance to the Parliamentary Library, where the gunman was shot dead, on Parliament Hill in Ottawa October 23, 2014. REUTERS/Chris Wattie

Police officers search a man arrested after approaching police tape near the Canada War Memorial while Prime Minister Stephen Harper paid respect to Cpl. Nathan Cirillo at the Memorial in Ottawa October 23, 2014. REUTERS/Chris Wattie

Security personnel guard the area around the Canadian War Memorial from a rooftop in downtown Ottawa October 23, 2014. REUTERS/Blair Gable

Canada's Liberal Leader Justin Trudeau walks to a crowd of onlookers after laying flowers at the Canadian War Memorial in downtown Ottawa October 23, 2014. REUTERS/Blair Gable

Evidence markers are seen on the ground at the Canadian War Memorial in downtown Ottawa October 23, 2014. REUTERS/Blair Gable

Police perform a thorough search of the area around the Canadian War Memorial in downtown Ottawa October 23, 2014. REUTERS/Blair Gable

A man wipes a tear from his eye after paying his respects at the Canadian War Memorial in downtown Ottawa October 23, 2014. REUTERS/Blair Gable

