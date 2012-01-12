Edition:
India
Pictures | Fri Jan 13, 2012 | 3:05am IST

After the storm

<p>An electrical contractor walks past a destroyed mobile home after a possible tornado in Burke County, North Carolina January 12, 2012. At least 15 people were injured after possible tornadoes tore through parts of North Carolina Wednesday night, bringing down trees and ripping the roofs from buildings. Local media reports said dozens of homes were damaged and more than 1,000 people lost power in the storm. REUTERS/Jason Miczek </p>

An electrical contractor walks past a destroyed mobile home after a possible tornado in Burke County, North Carolina January 12, 2012. At least 15 people were injured after possible tornadoes tore through parts of North Carolina Wednesday night,...more

Friday, January 13, 2012

An electrical contractor walks past a destroyed mobile home after a possible tornado in Burke County, North Carolina January 12, 2012. At least 15 people were injured after possible tornadoes tore through parts of North Carolina Wednesday night, bringing down trees and ripping the roofs from buildings. Local media reports said dozens of homes were damaged and more than 1,000 people lost power in the storm. REUTERS/Jason Miczek

Close
1 / 14
<p>Ronda lane surveys her home after it was damaged by a possible tornado in Burke County, North Carolina January 12, 2012. REUTERS/Jason Miczek </p>

Ronda lane surveys her home after it was damaged by a possible tornado in Burke County, North Carolina January 12, 2012. REUTERS/Jason Miczek

Friday, January 13, 2012

Ronda lane surveys her home after it was damaged by a possible tornado in Burke County, North Carolina January 12, 2012. REUTERS/Jason Miczek

Close
2 / 14
<p>An overturned pickup truck is seen in front of a damaged house after a possible tornado in Burke County, North Carolina January 12, 2012. REUTERS/Jason Miczek</p>

An overturned pickup truck is seen in front of a damaged house after a possible tornado in Burke County, North Carolina January 12, 2012. REUTERS/Jason Miczek

Friday, January 13, 2012

An overturned pickup truck is seen in front of a damaged house after a possible tornado in Burke County, North Carolina January 12, 2012. REUTERS/Jason Miczek

Close
3 / 14
<p>A man walks among debris as people clean up damaged homes after a possible tornado in Burke County, North Carolina January 12, 2012. REUTERS/Jason Miczek</p>

A man walks among debris as people clean up damaged homes after a possible tornado in Burke County, North Carolina January 12, 2012. REUTERS/Jason Miczek

Friday, January 13, 2012

A man walks among debris as people clean up damaged homes after a possible tornado in Burke County, North Carolina January 12, 2012. REUTERS/Jason Miczek

Close
4 / 14
<p>A doll rests among the debris of Shirley Wood's home after it was damaged by a possible tornado on Piney Mountain Road near the town of Ellenboro, North Carolina January 12, 2012. REUTERS/Jason Miczek </p>

A doll rests among the debris of Shirley Wood's home after it was damaged by a possible tornado on Piney Mountain Road near the town of Ellenboro, North Carolina January 12, 2012. REUTERS/Jason Miczek

Friday, January 13, 2012

A doll rests among the debris of Shirley Wood's home after it was damaged by a possible tornado on Piney Mountain Road near the town of Ellenboro, North Carolina January 12, 2012. REUTERS/Jason Miczek

Close
5 / 14
<p>Electrical contractors repair damaged lines near homes damaged by a possible tornado on Piney Mountain Road near the town of Ellenboro, North Carolina January 12, 2012. REUTERS/Jason Miczek </p>

Electrical contractors repair damaged lines near homes damaged by a possible tornado on Piney Mountain Road near the town of Ellenboro, North Carolina January 12, 2012. REUTERS/Jason Miczek

Friday, January 13, 2012

Electrical contractors repair damaged lines near homes damaged by a possible tornado on Piney Mountain Road near the town of Ellenboro, North Carolina January 12, 2012. REUTERS/Jason Miczek

Close
6 / 14
<p>Samantha Owens (L) cleans up debris at her mother Shirley Wood's home after it was damaged by a possible tornado on Piney Mountain Road near the town of Ellenboro, North Carolina January 12, 2012. REUTERS/Jason Miczek </p>

Samantha Owens (L) cleans up debris at her mother Shirley Wood's home after it was damaged by a possible tornado on Piney Mountain Road near the town of Ellenboro, North Carolina January 12, 2012. REUTERS/Jason Miczek

Friday, January 13, 2012

Samantha Owens (L) cleans up debris at her mother Shirley Wood's home after it was damaged by a possible tornado on Piney Mountain Road near the town of Ellenboro, North Carolina January 12, 2012. REUTERS/Jason Miczek

Close
7 / 14
<p>A man sits on the debris of Byron Cole's (not pictured) home after it was damaged by a possible tornado on Piney Mountain Road near the town of Ellenboro, North Carolina January 12, 2012. REUTERS/Jason Miczek</p>

A man sits on the debris of Byron Cole's (not pictured) home after it was damaged by a possible tornado on Piney Mountain Road near the town of Ellenboro, North Carolina January 12, 2012. REUTERS/Jason Miczek

Friday, January 13, 2012

A man sits on the debris of Byron Cole's (not pictured) home after it was damaged by a possible tornado on Piney Mountain Road near the town of Ellenboro, North Carolina January 12, 2012. REUTERS/Jason Miczek

Close
8 / 14
<p>Seventeen-year-old Austin Penson (R) helps to clean up the home of Byron Cole (not pictured) after it was damaged by a possible tornado on Piney Mountain Road near the town of Ellenboro, North Carolina January 12, 2012. REUTERS/Jason Miczek </p>

Seventeen-year-old Austin Penson (R) helps to clean up the home of Byron Cole (not pictured) after it was damaged by a possible tornado on Piney Mountain Road near the town of Ellenboro, North Carolina January 12, 2012. REUTERS/Jason Miczek

Friday, January 13, 2012

Seventeen-year-old Austin Penson (R) helps to clean up the home of Byron Cole (not pictured) after it was damaged by a possible tornado on Piney Mountain Road near the town of Ellenboro, North Carolina January 12, 2012. REUTERS/Jason Miczek

Close
9 / 14
<p>Eddie Lane (2nd L) talks to family members in front of debris that was once their home after a possible tornado on Rock Lane in Burke County, North Carolina January 12, 2012. REUTERS/Jason Miczek </p>

Eddie Lane (2nd L) talks to family members in front of debris that was once their home after a possible tornado on Rock Lane in Burke County, North Carolina January 12, 2012. REUTERS/Jason Miczek

Friday, January 13, 2012

Eddie Lane (2nd L) talks to family members in front of debris that was once their home after a possible tornado on Rock Lane in Burke County, North Carolina January 12, 2012. REUTERS/Jason Miczek

Close
10 / 14
<p>Samantha Owens stands among the debris of her mother Shirley Wood's home after it was damaged by a possible tornado on Piney Mountain Road near the town of Ellenboro, North Carolina January 12, 2012. REUTERS/Jason Miczek </p>

Samantha Owens stands among the debris of her mother Shirley Wood's home after it was damaged by a possible tornado on Piney Mountain Road near the town of Ellenboro, North Carolina January 12, 2012. REUTERS/Jason Miczek

Friday, January 13, 2012

Samantha Owens stands among the debris of her mother Shirley Wood's home after it was damaged by a possible tornado on Piney Mountain Road near the town of Ellenboro, North Carolina January 12, 2012. REUTERS/Jason Miczek

Close
11 / 14
<p>People clean up the home of Byron Cole (not pictured) after it was damaged by a possible tornado on Piney Mountain Road near the town of Ellenboro, North Carolina January 12, 2012. REUTERS/Jason Miczek </p>

People clean up the home of Byron Cole (not pictured) after it was damaged by a possible tornado on Piney Mountain Road near the town of Ellenboro, North Carolina January 12, 2012. REUTERS/Jason Miczek

Friday, January 13, 2012

People clean up the home of Byron Cole (not pictured) after it was damaged by a possible tornado on Piney Mountain Road near the town of Ellenboro, North Carolina January 12, 2012. REUTERS/Jason Miczek

Close
12 / 14
<p>People survey a damaged house after a possible tornado in Burke County, North Carolina January 12, 2012. REUTERS/Jason Miczek </p>

People survey a damaged house after a possible tornado in Burke County, North Carolina January 12, 2012. REUTERS/Jason Miczek

Friday, January 13, 2012

People survey a damaged house after a possible tornado in Burke County, North Carolina January 12, 2012. REUTERS/Jason Miczek

Close
13 / 14
<p>Dwayne Loveless (L) cleans items from Shirley Wood's home after it was damaged by a possible tornado on Piney Mountain Road near the town of Ellenboro, North Carolina January 12, 2012. REUTERS/Jason Miczek</p>

Dwayne Loveless (L) cleans items from Shirley Wood's home after it was damaged by a possible tornado on Piney Mountain Road near the town of Ellenboro, North Carolina January 12, 2012. REUTERS/Jason Miczek

Friday, January 13, 2012

Dwayne Loveless (L) cleans items from Shirley Wood's home after it was damaged by a possible tornado on Piney Mountain Road near the town of Ellenboro, North Carolina January 12, 2012. REUTERS/Jason Miczek

Close
14 / 14
View Again
View Next
Haiti: Two years after

Haiti: Two years after

Next Slideshows

Haiti: Two years after

Haiti: Two years after

Two years have passed since a major earthquake devastated much of Haiti.

12 Jan 2012
Stranded ship sinks

Stranded ship sinks

A stricken container ship breaks up off New Zealand.

04 Apr 2012
Ten years of Guantanamo

Ten years of Guantanamo

Ten years ago, the first group of prisoners were flown into the now infamous Guantanamo Bay detention camp.

11 Jan 2012
War on pirates

War on pirates

International navys hunt for pirates, who are now threatening shipping lanes all around the world

11 Jan 2012

MORE IN PICTURES

India observes International Yoga Day

India observes International Yoga Day

Pictures from around the country that capture moments as India and the world observe International Yoga Day.

Editors Choice Pictures

Editors Choice Pictures

Our top photos from the last 24 hours.

Deadly wildfire in Portugal

Deadly wildfire in Portugal

Portugal's deadliest forest fire on record has killed at least 64 people, many of whom died in their cars as they tried to flee the blaze.

Detained in North Korea

Detained in North Korea

Some of the foreigners who have been detained, and in some cases released, in North Korea.

Best of the America's Cup

Best of the America's Cup

Highlights from the 35th edition of the America's Cup regatta in Bermuda.

Van rams London mosque worshippers

Van rams London mosque worshippers

A van plowed into worshippers leaving a London mosque, injuring 10 people in what witnesses said was a deliberate attack on Muslims.

Moscow demolishes Soviet-era apartments

Moscow demolishes Soviet-era apartments

The Moscow government plans to resettle millions of citizens, moving them from their Soviet-era apartment blocks mass-produced under Nikita Krushchev in the 1950s and into modern flats.

High tech flight at the Paris Airshow

High tech flight at the Paris Airshow

The latest innovations in the world of flight at the 52rd Paris Airshow.

Hats and horses

Hats and horses

Royals, races and headwear at the Royal Ascot.

View More

Trending Collections

Pictures

Podcast