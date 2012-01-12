After the storm
An electrical contractor walks past a destroyed mobile home after a possible tornado in Burke County, North Carolina January 12, 2012. At least 15 people were injured after possible tornadoes tore through parts of North Carolina Wednesday night,...more
An electrical contractor walks past a destroyed mobile home after a possible tornado in Burke County, North Carolina January 12, 2012. At least 15 people were injured after possible tornadoes tore through parts of North Carolina Wednesday night, bringing down trees and ripping the roofs from buildings. Local media reports said dozens of homes were damaged and more than 1,000 people lost power in the storm. REUTERS/Jason Miczek
Ronda lane surveys her home after it was damaged by a possible tornado in Burke County, North Carolina January 12, 2012. REUTERS/Jason Miczek
Ronda lane surveys her home after it was damaged by a possible tornado in Burke County, North Carolina January 12, 2012. REUTERS/Jason Miczek
An overturned pickup truck is seen in front of a damaged house after a possible tornado in Burke County, North Carolina January 12, 2012. REUTERS/Jason Miczek
An overturned pickup truck is seen in front of a damaged house after a possible tornado in Burke County, North Carolina January 12, 2012. REUTERS/Jason Miczek
A man walks among debris as people clean up damaged homes after a possible tornado in Burke County, North Carolina January 12, 2012. REUTERS/Jason Miczek
A man walks among debris as people clean up damaged homes after a possible tornado in Burke County, North Carolina January 12, 2012. REUTERS/Jason Miczek
A doll rests among the debris of Shirley Wood's home after it was damaged by a possible tornado on Piney Mountain Road near the town of Ellenboro, North Carolina January 12, 2012. REUTERS/Jason Miczek
A doll rests among the debris of Shirley Wood's home after it was damaged by a possible tornado on Piney Mountain Road near the town of Ellenboro, North Carolina January 12, 2012. REUTERS/Jason Miczek
Electrical contractors repair damaged lines near homes damaged by a possible tornado on Piney Mountain Road near the town of Ellenboro, North Carolina January 12, 2012. REUTERS/Jason Miczek
Electrical contractors repair damaged lines near homes damaged by a possible tornado on Piney Mountain Road near the town of Ellenboro, North Carolina January 12, 2012. REUTERS/Jason Miczek
Samantha Owens (L) cleans up debris at her mother Shirley Wood's home after it was damaged by a possible tornado on Piney Mountain Road near the town of Ellenboro, North Carolina January 12, 2012. REUTERS/Jason Miczek
Samantha Owens (L) cleans up debris at her mother Shirley Wood's home after it was damaged by a possible tornado on Piney Mountain Road near the town of Ellenboro, North Carolina January 12, 2012. REUTERS/Jason Miczek
A man sits on the debris of Byron Cole's (not pictured) home after it was damaged by a possible tornado on Piney Mountain Road near the town of Ellenboro, North Carolina January 12, 2012. REUTERS/Jason Miczek
A man sits on the debris of Byron Cole's (not pictured) home after it was damaged by a possible tornado on Piney Mountain Road near the town of Ellenboro, North Carolina January 12, 2012. REUTERS/Jason Miczek
Seventeen-year-old Austin Penson (R) helps to clean up the home of Byron Cole (not pictured) after it was damaged by a possible tornado on Piney Mountain Road near the town of Ellenboro, North Carolina January 12, 2012. REUTERS/Jason Miczek
Seventeen-year-old Austin Penson (R) helps to clean up the home of Byron Cole (not pictured) after it was damaged by a possible tornado on Piney Mountain Road near the town of Ellenboro, North Carolina January 12, 2012. REUTERS/Jason Miczek
Eddie Lane (2nd L) talks to family members in front of debris that was once their home after a possible tornado on Rock Lane in Burke County, North Carolina January 12, 2012. REUTERS/Jason Miczek
Eddie Lane (2nd L) talks to family members in front of debris that was once their home after a possible tornado on Rock Lane in Burke County, North Carolina January 12, 2012. REUTERS/Jason Miczek
Samantha Owens stands among the debris of her mother Shirley Wood's home after it was damaged by a possible tornado on Piney Mountain Road near the town of Ellenboro, North Carolina January 12, 2012. REUTERS/Jason Miczek
Samantha Owens stands among the debris of her mother Shirley Wood's home after it was damaged by a possible tornado on Piney Mountain Road near the town of Ellenboro, North Carolina January 12, 2012. REUTERS/Jason Miczek
People clean up the home of Byron Cole (not pictured) after it was damaged by a possible tornado on Piney Mountain Road near the town of Ellenboro, North Carolina January 12, 2012. REUTERS/Jason Miczek
People clean up the home of Byron Cole (not pictured) after it was damaged by a possible tornado on Piney Mountain Road near the town of Ellenboro, North Carolina January 12, 2012. REUTERS/Jason Miczek
People survey a damaged house after a possible tornado in Burke County, North Carolina January 12, 2012. REUTERS/Jason Miczek
People survey a damaged house after a possible tornado in Burke County, North Carolina January 12, 2012. REUTERS/Jason Miczek
Dwayne Loveless (L) cleans items from Shirley Wood's home after it was damaged by a possible tornado on Piney Mountain Road near the town of Ellenboro, North Carolina January 12, 2012. REUTERS/Jason Miczek
Dwayne Loveless (L) cleans items from Shirley Wood's home after it was damaged by a possible tornado on Piney Mountain Road near the town of Ellenboro, North Carolina January 12, 2012. REUTERS/Jason Miczek
Next Slideshows
Haiti: Two years after
Two years have passed since a major earthquake devastated much of Haiti.
Stranded ship sinks
A stricken container ship breaks up off New Zealand.
Ten years of Guantanamo
Ten years ago, the first group of prisoners were flown into the now infamous Guantanamo Bay detention camp.
War on pirates
International navys hunt for pirates, who are now threatening shipping lanes all around the world
MORE IN PICTURES
India observes International Yoga Day
Pictures from around the country that capture moments as India and the world observe International Yoga Day.
Editors Choice Pictures
Our top photos from the last 24 hours.
Deadly wildfire in Portugal
Portugal's deadliest forest fire on record has killed at least 64 people, many of whom died in their cars as they tried to flee the blaze.
Detained in North Korea
Some of the foreigners who have been detained, and in some cases released, in North Korea.
Best of the America's Cup
Highlights from the 35th edition of the America's Cup regatta in Bermuda.
Van rams London mosque worshippers
A van plowed into worshippers leaving a London mosque, injuring 10 people in what witnesses said was a deliberate attack on Muslims.
Moscow demolishes Soviet-era apartments
The Moscow government plans to resettle millions of citizens, moving them from their Soviet-era apartment blocks mass-produced under Nikita Krushchev in the 1950s and into modern flats.
High tech flight at the Paris Airshow
The latest innovations in the world of flight at the 52rd Paris Airshow.
Hats and horses
Royals, races and headwear at the Royal Ascot.