After the tsunami

Buddhist monks and family members of the victims face the sea to pray while mourning the victims of the March 11, 2011 earthquake and tsunami disaster, Iwaki, Fukushima prefecture, Japan, March 11, 2016, to mark the five-year anniversary of the disaster that killed thousands and set off a nuclear crisis. Mandatory credit REUTERS/Kyodo

Reuters / Friday, March 11, 2016
Police officers search for missing people of the March 11, 2011 earthquake and tsunami along the coast side in Kamaishi, Iwate prefecture, Japan, March 11, 2016. REUTERS/Kyodo

Reuters / Friday, March 11, 2016
A participant observes a moment of silence at 2:46 p.m. (0546 GMT), the time when the magnitude 9.0 earthquake struck off Japan's coast in 2011, during a rally in Tokyo March 11, 2016. REUTERS/Toru Hanai

Reuters / Friday, March 11, 2016
Decontamination workers observe a moment of silence before their work in Namie, Fukushima prefecture, Japan, March 11, 2016. REUTERS/Kyodo

Reuters / Friday, March 11, 2016
Ko Kimura, 38, prays towards the sea to mourn victims in Higashi-matsushima, Miyagi prefecture, Japan, March 11, 2016. REUTERS/Kyodo

Reuters / Friday, March 11, 2016
People offer incense sticks to mourn victims in Natori, Miyagi prefecture, Japan, March 11, 2016. REUTERS/Kyodo

Reuters / Friday, March 11, 2016
People observe a moment of silence at 2:46 p.m. (0546 GMT), the time when the earthquake struck, near a tsunami-devastated disaster prevention office building (C), in Minamisanriku town, Miyagi prefecture, Japan, March 11, 2016. REUTERS/Kyodo

Reuters / Friday, March 11, 2016
Tokyo Electric Power Co.'s (TEPCO) tsunami-crippled Fukushima Daiichi nuclear power plant is illuminated for decommissioning operation in the dusk in Okuma town, Fukushima prefecture, Japan, in this aerial view photo March 10, 2016. REUTERS/Kyodo

Reuters / Thursday, March 10, 2016
People pray toward the sea to mourn victims in Minamisoma, Fukushima prefecture, Japan, March 11, 2016. REUTERS/Kyodo

Reuters / Friday, March 11, 2016
Naoshi Sato, 81, offers flowers for his son Shoichi, who died in the tsunami disaster, in Rikuzentakata, Iwate prefecture, Japan, March 11, 2016. REUTERS/Kyodo

Reuters / Friday, March 11, 2016
Japan's Prime Minister Shinzo Abe bows to Emperor Akihito and Empress Michiko in front of an altar for the victims of the earthquake and tsunami at the national memorial service in Tokyo, Japan, March 11, 2016. REUTERS/Kazuhiro Nogi/Pool

Reuters / Friday, March 11, 2016
Employees of Tokyo Electric Power Co. (TEPCO), the operator of the tsunami-crippled Fukushima Daiichi nuclear plant, take part in a moment of silence at 2:46 p.m. local time (0546 GMT) at TEPCO's headquarters in Tokyo, Japan, March 11, 2016. REUTERS/Yuya Shino

Reuters / Friday, March 11, 2016
Lanterns from northern Japanese city Natori are illuminated during an event to pray for the reconstruction of areas devastated by the earthquake and tsunami, and mourn victims of the disaster at the Canadian embassy in Tokyo, Japan, March 10, 2016. REUTERS/Issei Kato

Reuters / Thursday, March 10, 2016
People pray as bells toll to mark the moment the earthquake struck Japan, at a junction in Tokyo, Japan, March 11, 2016. REUTERS/Thomas Peter

Reuters / Friday, March 11, 2016
School children take shelter under desks during an earthquake simulation exercise in an annual evacuation drill at an elementary school in Tokyo March 11, 2016. REUTERS/Issei Kato

Reuters / Friday, March 11, 2016
A woman leaves a tent filled with smoke to simulate a burning building during a public disaster drill at the Roppongi Hills complex in Tokyo March 11, 2016. .REUTERS/Thomas Peter

Reuters / Friday, March 11, 2016
A protester holding a banner rises her fist during an anti-nuclear rally in front of the headquarters of Tokyo Electric Power Co (TEPCO), the operator of the tsunami-crippled Fukushima Daiichi nuclear plant, in Tokyo, Japan, March 10, 2016. The banner reads in Japanese "No nuclear power plant". REUTERS/Yuya Shino

Reuters / Thursday, March 10, 2016
A visitor prays in front of candles to mourn the victims in Tokyo, Japan March 11, 2016. REUTERS/Yuya Shino

Reuters / Friday, March 11, 2016
