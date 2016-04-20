Edition:
Wed Apr 20, 2016

Aftermath in Ecuador

A flattened car is seen under the debris of a collapsed hotel after an earthquake struck off the Pacific coast, in Pedernales, Ecuador, April 19, 2016. REUTERS/Henry Romero

Reuters / Wednesday, April 20, 2016
A police officer stands guard beside local residents lining up to receive food in Pedernales, after an earthquake struck off Ecuador's Pacific coast, April 20, 2016. REUTERS/Henry Romero

Reuters / Wednesday, April 20, 2016
Red Cross members cut an iron rod at a collapsed building as they search for victims in Pedernales, after an earthquake struck off Ecuador's Pacific coast, April 20, 2016. REUTERS/Henry Romero

Reuters / Wednesday, April 20, 2016
A resident clears debris inside his home in Pedernales, after an earthquake struck off Ecuador's Pacific coast, April 20, 2016. REUTERS/Henry Romero

Reuters / Wednesday, April 20, 2016
Police officers carry a rescued dog as search and rescue efforts continue in Pedernales, after an earthquake struck off Ecuador's Pacific coast, April 20, 2016. REUTERS/Guillermo Granja

Reuters / Wednesday, April 20, 2016
Workers work at a collapsed hotel after an earthquake struck off the Pacific coast, in Pedernales, Ecuador, April 19, 2016. REUTERS/Henry Romero

Reuters / Wednesday, April 20, 2016
Rescue team members carry the body of a victim at a collapsed building after an earthquake struck off the Pacific coast, in Pedernales, Ecuador. REUTERS/Henry Romero

Reuters / Tuesday, April 19, 2016
A woman walks inside her damaged home after an earthquake struck off the Pacific coast in Pedernales, Ecuador, April 19, 2016. REUTERS/Henry Romero

Reuters / Wednesday, April 20, 2016
A flattened car is seen under the debris of a collapsed building, after an earthquake struck off the Pacific coast, in town of Canoa, Ecuador. REUTERS/Henry Romero

Reuters / Tuesday, April 19, 2016
Damage is seen on the road between Pedernales and Jama, after an earthquake struck off Ecuador's Pacific coast. REUTERS/Guillermo Granja

Reuters / Tuesday, April 19, 2016
Rescue members and volunteers take a break from rescue work in Pedernales, April 18, 2016. REUTERS/Guillermo Granja

Reuters / Wednesday, April 20, 2016
A collapsed building is seen after an earthquake struck off the Pacific coast, in the town of Canoa, Ecuador. REUTERS/Henry Romero

Reuters / Tuesday, April 19, 2016
A rescue member cleans himself during a break from rescue work in Pedernales, April 18, 2016. REUTERS/Guillermo Granja

Reuters / Wednesday, April 20, 2016
People pick their belongings up among debris at their house in Jama, after an earthquake struck off Ecuador's Pacific coast. REUTERS/Guillermo Granja

Reuters / Tuesday, April 19, 2016
People organize humanitarian aid for victims of the earthquake that struck off the Pacific coast, in Quito, Ecuador, April 19, 2016. REUTERS/Gary Granja

Reuters / Wednesday, April 20, 2016
A woman looks at a pile of empty coffins at Maximino Puertas stadium in Pedernales, after an earthquake struck off Ecuador's Pacific coast, April 19, 2016. REUTERS/Henry Romero

Reuters / Wednesday, April 20, 2016
People leave a hilltop cemetery after spending the night there in fear of a tsunami in Jama, after an earthquake struck off Ecuador's Pacific coast, April 19, 2016. REUTERS/Guillermo Granja

Reuters / Wednesday, April 20, 2016
Rescue team members carry the body of a victim onto a truck after an earthquake struck off the Pacific coast, in Pedernales, Ecuador, April 19, 2016. REUTERS/Henry Romero

Reuters / Tuesday, April 19, 2016
A family rests along Bahia de Caraquez following the earthquake in Ecuador April 18, 2016. REUTERS/Henry Romero

Reuters / Tuesday, April 19, 2016
Ecuador's President Rafael Correa (R) embraces a resident after the earthquake, which struck off the Pacific coast, in the town of Canoa, Ecuador April 18, 2016. REUTERS/Henry Romero

Reuters / Tuesday, April 19, 2016
A collapsed building is pictured in Pedernales, after an earthquake struck off Ecuador's Pacific coast. REUTERS/Guillermo Granja

Reuters / Monday, April 18, 2016
A child rests in Pedernales, after an earthquake struck off Ecuador's Pacific coast. REUTERS/Guillermo Granja

Reuters / Monday, April 18, 2016
Heavy machinery is used to remove debris of a collapsed building after an earthquake struck off the Pacific coast, in Portoviejo, Ecuador. REUTERS/Henry Romero

Reuters / Monday, April 18, 2016
A resident gestures next to a collapsed building after an earthquake struck off the Pacific coast, in Portoviejo, Ecuador. REUTERS/Henry Romero

Reuters / Monday, April 18, 2016
A man gestures as debris is seen in Pedernales, after an earthquake struck off Ecuador's Pacific coast. REUTERS/Guillermo Granja

Reuters / Monday, April 18, 2016
Rescue team members walk along a street past damaged building and debris after an earthquake struck off the Pacific coast, in Portoviejo, Ecuador. REUTERS/Henry Romero

Reuters / Monday, April 18, 2016
Men ride a motorcycle past damaged buildings in Pedernales, after an earthquake struck off Ecuador's Pacific coast. REUTERS/Guillermo Granja

Reuters / Monday, April 18, 2016
Workers walk on top of the debris of a collapsed hotel under which a flattened taxi is seen after an earthquake struck off the Pacific coast, in Portoviejo, Ecuador. REUTERS/Henry Romero

Reuters / Monday, April 18, 2016
People look through debris as rescue efforts continue on its second day in Pedernales, after an earthquake struck off Ecuador's Pacific coast. REUTERS/Guillermo Granja

Reuters / Monday, April 18, 2016
A rescue worker walks past debris in Pedernales, after an earthquake struck off Ecuador's Pacific coast. REUTERS/Guillermo Granja

Reuters / Monday, April 18, 2016
