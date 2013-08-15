Aftermath in Egypt
A general view of the Rabaa Adawiya mosque complex after the clearing of a protest camp around the mosque, in Cairo August 15, 2013. REUTERS/Amr Abdallah Dalsh
Suspects are rounded up near a burnt annex building of Rabaa Adawiya mosque after the clearing of a protest camp around the mosque, in Cairo August 15, 2013. REUTERS/Amr Abdallah Dalsh
A poster of deposed Egyptian President Mohamed Mursi lies on the ground as military police stand outside the burnt Rabaa Adawiya mosque, the morning after the clearing of a protest camp around the mosque, in Cairo August 15, 2013. REUTERS/Mohamed Abd...more
A man reacts next to dead members of the Muslim Brotherhood and supporters of deposed Egyptian President Mohamed Mursi at the El Eyman mosque in Cairo, August 15, 2013. REUTERS/Amr Abdallah Dalsh
A partially burnt copy of Koran is seen next to dead members of the Muslim Brotherhood and supporters of Mursi at El Eyman mosque in Cairo August 15, 2013. REUTERS/Amr Abdallah Dalsh
Members of the Muslim Brotherhood and supporters of deposed Egyptian President Mohamed Mursi carry the coffin of a fellow member at El Eyman mosque in Cairo August 15, 2013. REUTERS/Amr Abdallah Dalsh
A boy sits amid debris of a protest camp outside the burnt Rabaa Adawiya mosque in Cairo, August 15, 2013. REUTERS/Mohamed Abd El Ghany
The widow of a dead Muslim Brotherhood supporter touches her husband's hand at El Eyman mosque in Cairo August 15, 2013. REUTERS/Amr Abdallah Dalsh
Relatives of dead members of the Muslim Brotherhood and supporters of deposed Egyptian President Mohamed Mursi react at El Eyman mosque in Cairo August 15, 2013. REUTERS/Amr Abdallah Dalsh
A man walks from a government building that was set ablaze in Giza's district of Cairo, August 15, 2013. REUTERS/Muhammad Hamed
Relatives of dead members of the Muslim Brotherhood and supporters of deposed Egyptian President Mohamed Mursi react at El Eyman mosque in Cairo August 15, 2013. REUTERS/Amr Abdallah Dalsh
A poster of deposed Egyptian President Mohamed Mursi which reads "Yes to legitimacy" is placed next to dead members of the Muslim Brotherhood and supporters of Mursi at the El Eyman mosque in Cairo, August 15, 2013. REUTERS/Amr Abdallah Dalsh more
The mother of a dead Muslim Brotherhood supporter screams after seeing her son's body at the El Eyman mosque in Cairo, August 15, 2013. REUTERS/Amr Abdallah Dalsh
A soldier stands outside the burnt Rabaa Adawiya mosque, the morning after the clearing of a protest camp around the mosque, in Cairo August 15, 2013. REUTERS/Mohamed Abd El Ghany
A poster of deposed Egyptian President Mohamed Mursi that reads "Yes to legitimacy; no to the coup" lies amid the debris of a cleared protest camp outside the burnt Rabaa Adawiya mosque in Cairo August 15, 2013. REUTERS/Mohamed Abd El Ghany
A woman cries next to the body of her dead husband, a Muslim Brotherhood supporter, at the El Eyman mosque in Cairo August 15, 2013. REUTERS/Amr Abdallah Dalsh
A bulldozer clears the site of a protest camp around the Rabaa Adawiya mosque in Cairo August 15, 2013. REUTERS/Mohamed Abd El Ghany
People try to put out a fire in a government building after it was set ablaze in Giza's district of Cairo, August 15, 2013. REUTERS/Muhammad Hamed
A view of the debris after the clearing of a protest camp outside the burnt Rabaa Adawiya mosque in Cairo August 15, 2013. REUTERS/Mohamed Abd El Ghany
A banner of deposed Egyptian President Mohamed Mursi hangs on a burnt annex building of Rabaa Adawiya mosque after the clearing of a protest camp around the mosque, in Cairo August 15, 2013. REUTERS/Mohamed Abd El Ghany
A soldier removes debris from a cleared protest camp outside the burnt Rabaa Adawiya mosque in Cairo August 15, 2013. REUTERS/Mohamed Abd El Ghany
A poster of deposed president Mohamed Mursi which reads, "No to the coup", is near debris of a protest camp outside the burnt Rabaa Adawiya mosque, in Cairo, August 15, 2013. REUTERS/Mohamed Abd El Ghany
A soldier removes debris from a cleared protest camp outside the burnt Rabaa Adawiya mosque in Cairo August 15, 2013. REUTERS/Mohamed Abd El Ghany
Members of the military police stand outside the burnt Rabaa Adawiya mosque, the morning after the clearing of a protest which was held around the mosque, in Cairo, August 15, 2013. REUTERS/Mohamed Abd El Ghany
A men rides his motorcycle with posters of Egypt's Defense Minister Abdel Fattah al-Sisi, as he removes debris from a cleared out protest campsite, in Cairo, August 15, 2013. REUTERS/Mohamed Abd El Ghany
A tractor clears the site of a protest camp around Rabaa Adawiya mosque, in Cairo, August 15, 2013. REUTERS/Mohamed Abd El Ghany
A man walks inside the burnt Rabaa Adawiya mosque, the morning after the clearing of the site in which was held around the mosque, in Cairo, August 15, 2013. REUTERS/Mohamed Abd El Ghany
A member of the military police stands beside a poster of deposed Egyptian President Mohamed Mursi that reads: "No to the coup - The president of all Egyptians" amid the debris of a cleared protest camp outside the burnt Rabaa Adawiya mosque in Cairo...more
People carry debris from a campsite outside the burnt annex building of Rabaa Adawiya mosque after the clearing of a protest which was held around the mosque, in Cairo, August 15, 2013. REUTERS/Mohamed Abd El Ghany
