Wed Feb 27, 2013

Aftermath in Gao

<p>Shopkeeper Abderrahmane Maiga stands in front of his destroyed general shop in Gao, February 23, 2013. The shops were destroyed during fighting between Islamists and Malian and French armies. REUTERS/Joe Penney</p>

<p>Radical Islamists arrested by French and Malian authorities in Timbuktu region sit in handcuffs in the military police headquarters in Gao, Mali, February 26, 2013. The arrested are transiting through Gao to go to Bamako. REUTERS/Joe Penney</p>

<p>Children play at night at a house in Gao, February 22, 2013. REUTERS/Joe Penney</p>

<p>A Malian soldier looks on during fighting with Islamists in Gao, February 21, 2013. REUTERS/Joe Penney</p>

<p>Children run home from school after hearing gunfire and explosions in Gao, February 21, 2013. REUTERS/Joe Penney</p>

<p>Malian soldiers fire a machine gun in Gao, February 21, 2013. REUTERS/Joe Penney</p>

<p>A Malian soldier fires an AK-47 during fighting with Islamists in Gao, February 21, 2013. REUTERS/Joe Penney</p>

<p>A hand grenade is seen amidst debris after fighting between Islamists and Malian and French armies on Thursday, next to the City Hall building in Gao, February 23, 2013. REUTERS/Joe Penney</p>

<p>French soldiers take up positions near Independence Plaza, formerly Sharia Square, during fighting with Islamists in Gao, February 21, 2013. REUTERS/Joe Penney</p>

<p>A Malian soldier carrying machine gun ammunition jumps over a fence during fighting with Islamists in Gao, February 21, 2013. REUTERS/Joe Penney</p>

<p>Boys play on the roof of the entrance to a football stadium in Gao, February 20, 2013. REUTERS/Joe Penney</p>

<p>Men smoke in a room in Gao, Mali, February 24, 2013. REUTERS/Joe Penney</p>

<p>Burnt fish lie on the ground at the destroyed main market in Gao, February 23, 2013. REUTERS/Joe Penney</p>

<p>Shopkeeper Mohamed Toure pours water on a fire in his destroyed shop at the main market in Gao, February 23, 2013. REUTERS/Joe Penney</p>

<p>Girls ride a motorcycle at sunset in Gao, February 23, 2013. REUTERS/Joe Penney</p>

<p>A boy stands in front of a bar that was shot at by radical Islamists last year in Gao, Mali, February 24, 2013. REUTERS/Joe Penney</p>

<p>Munitions captured from Islamist rebels are seen on display for the press at the Malian airbase where French soldiers are stationed in Gao February 24, 2013. REUTERS/Joe Penney</p>

<p>The corpse of an Islamist fighter lies on the ground in the destroyed City Hall building in Gao, February 23, 2013. REUTERS/Joe Penney</p>

<p>Security guard Oumar Tiemoko poses for a picture in front of the Askia Tomb in Gao, February 20, 2013. REUTERS/Joe Penney</p>

<p>A military police officer sits at a military police station in Gao, February 23, 2013. REUTERS/Joe Penney</p>

<p>Local resident Almoustafa Almaimou rides his motorcycle past a market destroyed by fighting in Gao, February 26, 2013. REUTERS/Joe Penney</p>

<p>Local resident Soumaila Dicko, 9, shades his eyes from the sun with an empty plastic bottle in front of a mud brick house in Gao, February 25, 2013. REUTERS/Joe Penney</p>

<p>A fisherman stands on a fishing canoe at the port in Gao, February 20, 2013. REUTERS/Joe Penney</p>

<p>Malian soldiers board a military pick-up truck at the Malian airbase where French soldiers are stationed in Gao, February 24, 2013. REUTERS/Joe Penney</p>

<p>Gao resident Almahdi Abderrahmane poses for a picture next to debris where jihadists and French and Malian forces fought at the former Islamic police headquarters in Gao, February 20, 2013. REUTERS/Joe Penney</p>

