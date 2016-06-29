Edition:
India
Pictures | Wed Jun 29, 2016 | 9:01pm IST

Aftermath in Istanbul

A man looks at a broken glass at Istanbul Ataturk airport a day after the attacks. REUTERS/Goran Tomasevic

A man looks at a broken glass at Istanbul Ataturk airport a day after the attacks. REUTERS/Goran Tomasevic

Reuters / Wednesday, June 29, 2016
A man looks at a broken glass at Istanbul Ataturk airport a day after the attacks. REUTERS/Goran Tomasevic
Close
1 / 21
Relatives of one of the victims in front of a morgue in Istanbul. REUTERS/Osman Orsal

Relatives of one of the victims in front of a morgue in Istanbul. REUTERS/Osman Orsal

Reuters / Wednesday, June 29, 2016
Relatives of one of the victims in front of a morgue in Istanbul. REUTERS/Osman Orsal
Close
2 / 21
A relative of Gulsen Bahadir mourns at her flag-draped coffin during her funeral ceremony in Istanbul. REUTERS/Osman Orsal

A relative of Gulsen Bahadir mourns at her flag-draped coffin during her funeral ceremony in Istanbul. REUTERS/Osman Orsal

Reuters / Wednesday, June 29, 2016
A relative of Gulsen Bahadir mourns at her flag-draped coffin during her funeral ceremony in Istanbul. REUTERS/Osman Orsal
Close
3 / 21
A police officer kchecks security cameras at the Ataturk airport. REUTERS/Osman Orsal

A police officer kchecks security cameras at the Ataturk airport. REUTERS/Osman Orsal

Reuters / Wednesday, June 29, 2016
A police officer kchecks security cameras at the Ataturk airport. REUTERS/Osman Orsal
Close
4 / 21
A friend of Gulsen Bahadir mourns during her funeral ceremony in Istanbul. REUTERS/Osman Orsal

A friend of Gulsen Bahadir mourns during her funeral ceremony in Istanbul. REUTERS/Osman Orsal

Reuters / Wednesday, June 29, 2016
A friend of Gulsen Bahadir mourns during her funeral ceremony in Istanbul. REUTERS/Osman Orsal
Close
5 / 21
A man takes pictures of a broken window at Istanbul Ataturk. REUTERS/Osman Orsal

A man takes pictures of a broken window at Istanbul Ataturk. REUTERS/Osman Orsal

Reuters / Wednesday, June 29, 2016
A man takes pictures of a broken window at Istanbul Ataturk. REUTERS/Osman Orsal
Close
6 / 21
Relatives of Gulsen Bahadir mourn during her funeral ceremony in Istanbul. REUTERS/Osman Orsal

Relatives of Gulsen Bahadir mourn during her funeral ceremony in Istanbul. REUTERS/Osman Orsal

Reuters / Wednesday, June 29, 2016
Relatives of Gulsen Bahadir mourn during her funeral ceremony in Istanbul. REUTERS/Osman Orsal
Close
7 / 21
Workers repair the damaged parts of the terminal building at Istanbul Ataturk. REUTERS/Goran Tomasevic

Workers repair the damaged parts of the terminal building at Istanbul Ataturk. REUTERS/Goran Tomasevic

Reuters / Wednesday, June 29, 2016
Workers repair the damaged parts of the terminal building at Istanbul Ataturk. REUTERS/Goran Tomasevic
Close
8 / 21
Relatives of Gulsen Bahadir mourn at her flag-draped coffin during her funeral ceremony in Istanbul. REUTERS/Osman Orsal

Relatives of Gulsen Bahadir mourn at her flag-draped coffin during her funeral ceremony in Istanbul. REUTERS/Osman Orsal

Reuters / Wednesday, June 29, 2016
Relatives of Gulsen Bahadir mourn at her flag-draped coffin during her funeral ceremony in Istanbul. REUTERS/Osman Orsal
Close
9 / 21
A worker cleans the roof of the international departure terminal at Istanbul Ataturk following the blasts. REUTERS/Murad Sezer

A worker cleans the roof of the international departure terminal at Istanbul Ataturk following the blasts. REUTERS/Murad Sezer

Reuters / Wednesday, June 29, 2016
A worker cleans the roof of the international departure terminal at Istanbul Ataturk following the blasts. REUTERS/Murad Sezer
Close
10 / 21
Sacide Bugda, mother of Abdulhekim Bugda who was one of the victims of the attacks at Ataturk Airport, is comforted by her relatives outside the morgue in Istanbul. REUTERS/Osman Orsal

Sacide Bugda, mother of Abdulhekim Bugda who was one of the victims of the attacks at Ataturk Airport, is comforted by her relatives outside the morgue in Istanbul. REUTERS/Osman Orsal

Reuters / Wednesday, June 29, 2016
Sacide Bugda, mother of Abdulhekim Bugda who was one of the victims of the attacks at Ataturk Airport, is comforted by her relatives outside the morgue in Istanbul. REUTERS/Osman Orsal
Close
11 / 21
Workers clear debris from Ataturk Airport. REUTERS/Osman Orsal

Workers clear debris from Ataturk Airport. REUTERS/Osman Orsal

Reuters / Wednesday, June 29, 2016
Workers clear debris from Ataturk Airport. REUTERS/Osman Orsal
Close
12 / 21
A relative of Gulsen Bahadir, a victim of the attack, mourns at her flag-draped coffin during her funeral ceremony in Istanbul. REUTERS/Osman Orsal

A relative of Gulsen Bahadir, a victim of the attack, mourns at her flag-draped coffin during her funeral ceremony in Istanbul. REUTERS/Osman Orsal

Reuters / Wednesday, June 29, 2016
A relative of Gulsen Bahadir, a victim of the attack, mourns at her flag-draped coffin during her funeral ceremony in Istanbul. REUTERS/Osman Orsal
Close
13 / 21
Sacide Bugda, mother of Abdulhekim Bugda who was one of the victims, is comforted by her relatives as she waits in front of a morgue in Istanbul. REUTERS/Osman Orsal

Sacide Bugda, mother of Abdulhekim Bugda who was one of the victims, is comforted by her relatives as she waits in front of a morgue in Istanbul. REUTERS/Osman Orsal

Reuters / Wednesday, June 29, 2016
Sacide Bugda, mother of Abdulhekim Bugda who was one of the victims, is comforted by her relatives as she waits in front of a morgue in Istanbul. REUTERS/Osman Orsal
Close
14 / 21
Workers stand near debris from at Ataturk Airport. REUTERS/Osman Orsal

Workers stand near debris from at Ataturk Airport. REUTERS/Osman Orsal

Reuters / Wednesday, June 29, 2016
Workers stand near debris from at Ataturk Airport. REUTERS/Osman Orsal
Close
15 / 21
Police officers patrol at Ataturk Airport the day aftwer the attack. REUTERS/Osman Orsal

Police officers patrol at Ataturk Airport the day aftwer the attack. REUTERS/Osman Orsal

Reuters / Wednesday, June 29, 2016
Police officers patrol at Ataturk Airport the day aftwer the attack. REUTERS/Osman Orsal
Close
16 / 21
People and vehicles are seen behind a broken window the day after the attack. REUTERS/Osman Orsal

People and vehicles are seen behind a broken window the day after the attack. REUTERS/Osman Orsal

Reuters / Wednesday, June 29, 2016
People and vehicles are seen behind a broken window the day after the attack. REUTERS/Osman Orsal
Close
17 / 21
A man walks behind shattered glass the day after the attack. REUTERS/Murad Sezer

A man walks behind shattered glass the day after the attack. REUTERS/Murad Sezer

Reuters / Wednesday, June 29, 2016
A man walks behind shattered glass the day after the attack. REUTERS/Murad Sezer
Close
18 / 21
Police officers patrol as a flight attendant leaves the Ataturk Airport the day after the attack. REUTERS/Murad Sezer

Police officers patrol as a flight attendant leaves the Ataturk Airport the day after the attack. REUTERS/Murad Sezer

Reuters / Wednesday, June 29, 2016
Police officers patrol as a flight attendant leaves the Ataturk Airport the day after the attack. REUTERS/Murad Sezer
Close
19 / 21
Turkish flags, with the control tower in the background, fly at half mast at Ataturk Airport. REUTERS/Murad Sezer

Turkish flags, with the control tower in the background, fly at half mast at Ataturk Airport. REUTERS/Murad Sezer

Reuters / Wednesday, June 29, 2016
Turkish flags, with the control tower in the background, fly at half mast at Ataturk Airport. REUTERS/Murad Sezer
Close
20 / 21
A broken window is seen at Turkey's largest airport, Istanbul Ataturk, Turkey, following yesterday's blasts June 29, 2016. REUTERS/Osman Orsal

A broken window is seen at Turkey's largest airport, Istanbul Ataturk, Turkey, following yesterday's blasts June 29, 2016. REUTERS/Osman Orsal

Reuters / Wednesday, June 29, 2016
A broken window is seen at Turkey's largest airport, Istanbul Ataturk, Turkey, following yesterday's blasts June 29, 2016. REUTERS/Osman Orsal
Close
21 / 21
View Again
View Next
Rising waters in China

Rising waters in China

Next Slideshows

Rising waters in China

Rising waters in China

Flooding, an annual problem in China, has been exacerbated by urban sprawl and poor drainage infrastructure in many cities.

29 Jun 2016
Deadly blasts at Istanbul airport

Deadly blasts at Istanbul airport

Suicide bombers opened fire before blowing themselves up at the entrance to Istanbul Ataturk, Turkey's largest airport.

29 Jun 2016
London shows love for Europe

London shows love for Europe

Supporters show solidarity with the European Union rally in Trafalgar Square.

29 Jun 2016
The Icelandic saga

The Icelandic saga

Scenes from Iceland's fairy tale Euro run.

28 Jun 2016

MORE IN PICTURES

Champions Trophy final - India vs Pakistan

Pakistan crushed defending champions India by 180 runs at The Oval to win the title for the first time.

India this week

India this week

A roundup of pictures from around India from the week that was.

India vs Pakistan

India vs Pakistan

Pictures from the ICC Champions Trophy final as India play against arch-rivals Pakistan at the Oval.

Ramadan in India

Muslims across India fast and pray during the holy month of Ramadan.

Photos of the week

Photos of the week

Our top photos from the past week.

Emotions run high after Grenfell Tower fire

Emotions run high after Grenfell Tower fire

Protesters chanting "we want justice" storm a local town hall in London after a deadly fire at a block of flats killed at least 30 people.

Timeline: U.S.-Cuba relations

Timeline: U.S.-Cuba relations

A look at the complicated relationship between the United States and Cuba.

Islamic State nearly encircled in Mosul

Islamic State nearly encircled in Mosul

Iraqi forces say they tightening their grip on Islamic State's stronghold in the Old City of Mosul.

Rehabilitating New York's injured birds

Rehabilitating New York's injured birds

Housed on the ground floor of a building on Manhattan's Upper West Side, not far from Central Park, The Wild Bird Fund has been treating sick and injured birds since 2005.

View More

Trending Collections

Pictures

Podcast