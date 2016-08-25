Aftermath in Italy
A drone photo shows the damages following an earthquake in Pescara del Tronto, central Italy. REUTERS/Stefano De Nicolo
A man stands with dogs following an earthquake in Amatrice, central Italy. REUTERS/Remo Casilli
The interior of an house is seen in Amatrice, following an earthquake, central Italy. REUTERS/Stefano Rellandini
A man walks through rubble following an earthquake in Amatrice, central Italy. REUTERS/Stefano Rellandini
Rescuers work following an earthquake in Pescara del Tronto, central Italy. REUTERS/Adamo Di Loreto
Rescuers work at a collapsed building following an earthquake in Amatrice, central Italy. REUTERS/Emiliano Grillotti
The interior of an house is seen following an earthquake at Pescara del Tronto, central Italy. REUTERS/Remo Casilli
People rest following an earthquake in Amatrice, central Italy. REUTERS/Ciro De Luca
Rescuers work in the night at a collapsed house following an earthquake in Pescara del Tronto, central Italy. REUTERS/Remo Casilli
A firefighter works in the night at a collapsed house following an earthquake in Amatrice, central Italy. REUTERS/Stefano Rellandini
People rest following an earthquake in Amatrice, central Italy. REUTERS/Ciro De Luca
A destroyed car is seen following an earthquake in Amatrice, central Italy. REUTERS/Stefano Rellandini
A wounded woman stands in front of a collapsed building following an earthquake in Amatrice, central Italy. REUTERS/Emiliano Grillotti
A body is carried away by rescuers following an earthquake in Amatrice, central Italy. REUTERS/Ciro De Luca
The interior of an house with old pictures still hanging on a wall is seen in Amatrice, following an earthquake, central Italy. REUTERS/Ciro De Luca
A wounded person is carried out from rubble in front of a collapsed building following an earthquake in Pescara del Tronto, central Italy. REUTERS/Adamo Di Loreto
Bodies are seen in a garden following an earthquake in Amatrice, central Italy. REUTERS/Emiliano Grillotti
A rescuer stands in front of a collapsed building following an earthquake in Amatrice, central Italy. REUTERS/Ciro De Luca
A woman sits in a makeshift camp in Amatrice, following an earthquake, central Italy. REUTERS/Stefano Rellandini
A man is extracted alive from a collapsed building following an earthquake in Amatrice, central Italy. REUTERS/Emiliano Grillotti
A partially damaged bell tower with a clock showing the time that an earthquake hit is seen in Amatrice, central Italy. REUTERS/Emiliano Grillotti
A woman sleeps covered with a blanket as she spends the night in the open following an earthquake in Amatrice, central Italy. REUTERS/Stefano Rellandini
A statue of the Virgin Lady stands outside a destroyed niche following an earthquake at Pescara del Tronto, central Italy. REUTERS/Remo Casilli
