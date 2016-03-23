Aftermath of Brussels attacks
Broken windows of the terminal at Brussels airport are seen during a ceremony following bomb attacks in Brussels in Zaventem, Belgium, March 23, 2016. REUTERS/Yorick Jansens/Pool
Blood is covered with a jacket outside the terminal at Brussels airport March 23, 2016. REUTERS/Frederic Sierakowski/Pool
A forensic police prepares outside the terminal at Brussels airport March 23, 2016. REUTERS/Geert Vanden Wijngaert/Pool
Funeral workers remove victims from the Maalbeek subway station in Brussels, Belgium, March 23, 2016. REUTERS/Christian Hartmann
Broken windows of the terminal at Brussels national airport are seen during a ceremony following bomb attacks in Brussels metro and Belgium's National airport of Zaventem, Belgium, March 23, 2016. REUTERS/Yorick Jansens/Pool
Masked Belgian police remove a package from a building in Anderlecht in Brussels, Belgium, March 23, 2016. REUTERS/Charles Platiau
Windows of the terminal at Brussels airport are seen broken, March 23, 2016. REUTERS/Yorick Jansens/Pool
Broken windows of the terminal at Brussels airport are seen March 23, 2016. REUTERS/Frederic Sierakowski/Pool
Staff members at Brussels airport and rescuers stand outside the terminal for a ceremony March 23, 2016. REUTERS/Geert Vanden Wijngaert/Pool
Forensic police work at the Maalbeek subway station in Brussels, Belgium, March 23, 2016. REUTERS/Francois Lenoir
Staff members at Brussels airport and rescuers stand outside the terminal for a ceremony March 23, 2016. REUTERS/Geert Vanden Wijngaert/Pool
Policemen stand guard outside the metro station of Maalbeek in Brussels, Belgium, March 23, 2016. REUTERS/Thierry Roge/Pool
Belgian Prime Minister Charles Michel, European Commission President Jean Claude Juncker and EU foreign policy chief Federica Mogherini pay tribute to the victims of a blast in the metro station of Maalbeek in Brussels, Belgium March 23, 2016....more
Belgian troops search people entering a subway station in Brussels, Belgium, March 23, 2016. REUTERS/Eric Vidal
Police control the access to Brussels central train station in Brussels, Belgium, March 23, 2016. REUTERS/Vincent Kessler
Belgian troops wait in the back of their army truck in Brussels, Belgium, March 23, 2016. REUTERS/Christian Hartmann
