Edition:
India
Pictures | Tue Oct 11, 2016 | 7:41am IST

Aftermath of Hurricane Matthew

A woman cooks in the kitchen of her house on the outskirts of Port Salut, Haiti. REUTERS/Andres Martinez Casares

A woman cooks in the kitchen of her house on the outskirts of Port Salut, Haiti. REUTERS/Andres Martinez Casares

Reuters / Saturday, October 08, 2016
A woman cooks in the kitchen of her house on the outskirts of Port Salut, Haiti. REUTERS/Andres Martinez Casares
Close
1 / 28
Destroyed houses are seen in a village in Corail, Haiti. REUTERS/Carlos Garcia Rawlins

Destroyed houses are seen in a village in Corail, Haiti. REUTERS/Carlos Garcia Rawlins

Reuters / Friday, October 07, 2016
Destroyed houses are seen in a village in Corail, Haiti. REUTERS/Carlos Garcia Rawlins
Close
2 / 28
A woman tries to get food at a shelter in the school Liliane Mars Dumarsais Estime in Les Cayes, Haiti. REUTERS/Andres Martinez Casares

A woman tries to get food at a shelter in the school Liliane Mars Dumarsais Estime in Les Cayes, Haiti. REUTERS/Andres Martinez Casares

Reuters / Saturday, October 08, 2016
A woman tries to get food at a shelter in the school Liliane Mars Dumarsais Estime in Les Cayes, Haiti. REUTERS/Andres Martinez Casares
Close
3 / 28
An aerial view shows a neighborhood that was flooded in Lumberton, North Carolina. REUTERS/Chris Keane

An aerial view shows a neighborhood that was flooded in Lumberton, North Carolina. REUTERS/Chris Keane

Reuters / Tuesday, October 11, 2016
An aerial view shows a neighborhood that was flooded in Lumberton, North Carolina. REUTERS/Chris Keane
Close
4 / 28
A man watches an army helicopter flying over his damaged home in Cajobabo, Cuba. REUTERS/Alexandre Meneghini

A man watches an army helicopter flying over his damaged home in Cajobabo, Cuba. REUTERS/Alexandre Meneghini

Reuters / Saturday, October 08, 2016
A man watches an army helicopter flying over his damaged home in Cajobabo, Cuba. REUTERS/Alexandre Meneghini
Close
5 / 28
A group of people are seen walking through flood waters in Lumberton, North Carolina. REUTERS/Chris Keane

A group of people are seen walking through flood waters in Lumberton, North Carolina. REUTERS/Chris Keane

Reuters / Tuesday, October 11, 2016
A group of people are seen walking through flood waters in Lumberton, North Carolina. REUTERS/Chris Keane
Close
6 / 28
A woman and a child hold hands as they walk into their flooded house in the South Beach area near Nassau, Bahamas. REUTERS/Carlo Allegri

A woman and a child hold hands as they walk into their flooded house in the South Beach area near Nassau, Bahamas. REUTERS/Carlo Allegri

Reuters / Friday, October 07, 2016
A woman and a child hold hands as they walk into their flooded house in the South Beach area near Nassau, Bahamas. REUTERS/Carlo Allegri
Close
7 / 28
Barbara Augustin, a congregant of the Miracle of Faith Church of God, asseses the damage after near Nassau, Bahamas. REUTERS/Carlo Allegri

Barbara Augustin, a congregant of the Miracle of Faith Church of God, asseses the damage after near Nassau, Bahamas. REUTERS/Carlo Allegri

Reuters / Saturday, October 08, 2016
Barbara Augustin, a congregant of the Miracle of Faith Church of God, asseses the damage after near Nassau, Bahamas. REUTERS/Carlo Allegri
Close
8 / 28
A woman walks on a highway blocked by rocks on the coast of Guantanamo province, Cuba. REUTERS/Alexandre Meneghini

A woman walks on a highway blocked by rocks on the coast of Guantanamo province, Cuba. REUTERS/Alexandre Meneghini

Reuters / Wednesday, October 05, 2016
A woman walks on a highway blocked by rocks on the coast of Guantanamo province, Cuba. REUTERS/Alexandre Meneghini
Close
9 / 28
A woman gets out of a house destroyed by Hurricane Matthew in Cavaillon, Haiti. REUTERS/Andres Martinez Casares

A woman gets out of a house destroyed by Hurricane Matthew in Cavaillon, Haiti. REUTERS/Andres Martinez Casares

Reuters / Friday, October 07, 2016
A woman gets out of a house destroyed by Hurricane Matthew in Cavaillon, Haiti. REUTERS/Andres Martinez Casares
Close
10 / 28
Homeowner Joe Lovece surveys the damage to the kitchen at the back of his oceanfront home after the eye of Hurricane Matthew passed Ormond Beach, Florida. Lovece rode out the storm as waves took away the room at the back of his home. REUTERS/Phelan Ebenhack

Homeowner Joe Lovece surveys the damage to the kitchen at the back of his oceanfront home after the eye of Hurricane Matthew passed Ormond Beach, Florida. Lovece rode out the storm as waves took away the room at the back of his home. REUTERS/Phelan...more

Reuters / Saturday, October 08, 2016
Homeowner Joe Lovece surveys the damage to the kitchen at the back of his oceanfront home after the eye of Hurricane Matthew passed Ormond Beach, Florida. Lovece rode out the storm as waves took away the room at the back of his home. REUTERS/Phelan Ebenhack
Close
11 / 28
A Charleston resident kayaks down a flooded Rutledge Avenue in South Carolina. REUTERS/Jonathan Drake

A Charleston resident kayaks down a flooded Rutledge Avenue in South Carolina. REUTERS/Jonathan Drake

Reuters / Sunday, October 09, 2016
A Charleston resident kayaks down a flooded Rutledge Avenue in South Carolina. REUTERS/Jonathan Drake
Close
12 / 28
Destroyed desks are seen in a school in Jeremie, Haiti. REUTERS/Carlos Garcia Rawlins

Destroyed desks are seen in a school in Jeremie, Haiti. REUTERS/Carlos Garcia Rawlins

Reuters / Thursday, October 06, 2016
Destroyed desks are seen in a school in Jeremie, Haiti. REUTERS/Carlos Garcia Rawlins
Close
13 / 28
People walk under a broken Kentucky Fried Chicken sign that blew over in Nassau, Bahamas. REUTERS/Carlo Allegri

People walk under a broken Kentucky Fried Chicken sign that blew over in Nassau, Bahamas. REUTERS/Carlo Allegri

Reuters / Saturday, October 08, 2016
People walk under a broken Kentucky Fried Chicken sign that blew over in Nassau, Bahamas. REUTERS/Carlo Allegri
Close
14 / 28
A girl walks out of her house destroyed by Hurricane Matthew in the outskirts of Port Salut. REUTERS/Andres Martinez Casares

A girl walks out of her house destroyed by Hurricane Matthew in the outskirts of Port Salut. REUTERS/Andres Martinez Casares

Reuters / Saturday, October 08, 2016
A girl walks out of her house destroyed by Hurricane Matthew in the outskirts of Port Salut. REUTERS/Andres Martinez Casares
Close
15 / 28
Residents inspect a washed-out section of collapsed road in Fayetteville, North Carolina. REUTERS/Jonathan Drake

Residents inspect a washed-out section of collapsed road in Fayetteville, North Carolina. REUTERS/Jonathan Drake

Reuters / Monday, October 10, 2016
Residents inspect a washed-out section of collapsed road in Fayetteville, North Carolina. REUTERS/Jonathan Drake
Close
16 / 28
An abandoned truck lies in submerged waters in Lumberton, North Carolina. REUTERS/Jonathan Drake

An abandoned truck lies in submerged waters in Lumberton, North Carolina. REUTERS/Jonathan Drake

Reuters / Sunday, October 09, 2016
An abandoned truck lies in submerged waters in Lumberton, North Carolina. REUTERS/Jonathan Drake
Close
17 / 28
A woman walks on debris in an area in Port-a-Piment, Haiti. REUTERS/Andres Martinez Casares

A woman walks on debris in an area in Port-a-Piment, Haiti. REUTERS/Andres Martinez Casares

Reuters / Monday, October 10, 2016
A woman walks on debris in an area in Port-a-Piment, Haiti. REUTERS/Andres Martinez Casares
Close
18 / 28
A child is being treated at the cholera treatment center at the hospital in Jeremie, Haiti. REUTERS/Carlos Garcia Rawlins

A child is being treated at the cholera treatment center at the hospital in Jeremie, Haiti. REUTERS/Carlos Garcia Rawlins

Reuters / Monday, October 10, 2016
A child is being treated at the cholera treatment center at the hospital in Jeremie, Haiti. REUTERS/Carlos Garcia Rawlins
Close
19 / 28
Damage is seen from the air along the west coast of Haiti. Logan Abassi, courtesy of UN/MINUSTAH

Damage is seen from the air along the west coast of Haiti. Logan Abassi, courtesy of UN/MINUSTAH

Reuters / Saturday, October 08, 2016
Damage is seen from the air along the west coast of Haiti. Logan Abassi, courtesy of UN/MINUSTAH
Close
20 / 28
People walk on a road next to downed trees in Coteaux, Haiti. REUTERS/Andres Martinez Casares

People walk on a road next to downed trees in Coteaux, Haiti. REUTERS/Andres Martinez Casares

Reuters / Monday, October 10, 2016
People walk on a road next to downed trees in Coteaux, Haiti. REUTERS/Andres Martinez Casares
Close
21 / 28
Soldiers pass on relief aid after Hurricane Matthew passes in Jeremie, Haiti. REUTERS/Carlos Garcia Rawlins

Soldiers pass on relief aid after Hurricane Matthew passes in Jeremie, Haiti. REUTERS/Carlos Garcia Rawlins

Reuters / Monday, October 10, 2016
Soldiers pass on relief aid after Hurricane Matthew passes in Jeremie, Haiti. REUTERS/Carlos Garcia Rawlins
Close
22 / 28
The roof a student driver car is pictured partly underwater in Lumberton, North Carolina. REUTERS/Carlo Allegri

The roof a student driver car is pictured partly underwater in Lumberton, North Carolina. REUTERS/Carlo Allegri

Reuters / Tuesday, October 11, 2016
The roof a student driver car is pictured partly underwater in Lumberton, North Carolina. REUTERS/Carlo Allegri
Close
23 / 28
The congregation of the now destroyed United Fellowship Outreach Ministries International hold an impromptu prayer service in Nassau, Bahamas. REUTERS/Dante Carrer

The congregation of the now destroyed United Fellowship Outreach Ministries International hold an impromptu prayer service in Nassau, Bahamas. REUTERS/Dante Carrer

Reuters / Friday, October 07, 2016
The congregation of the now destroyed United Fellowship Outreach Ministries International hold an impromptu prayer service in Nassau, Bahamas. REUTERS/Dante Carrer
Close
24 / 28
The front of a manufactured home is wrapped around a palm tree at the Surfside Estates neighborhood in Beverly Beach, Florida. REUTERS/Phelan Ebenhack

The front of a manufactured home is wrapped around a palm tree at the Surfside Estates neighborhood in Beverly Beach, Florida. REUTERS/Phelan Ebenhack

Reuters / Sunday, October 09, 2016
The front of a manufactured home is wrapped around a palm tree at the Surfside Estates neighborhood in Beverly Beach, Florida. REUTERS/Phelan Ebenhack
Close
25 / 28
People stand in line to fill gas containers in Nassau, Bahamas. REUTERS/Carlo Allegri

People stand in line to fill gas containers in Nassau, Bahamas. REUTERS/Carlo Allegri

Reuters / Sunday, October 09, 2016
People stand in line to fill gas containers in Nassau, Bahamas. REUTERS/Carlo Allegri
Close
26 / 28
Two women take care of two children receiving treatment for cholera in the Hospital of Port-a-Piment, Haiti. REUTERS/Andres Martinez Casares

Two women take care of two children receiving treatment for cholera in the Hospital of Port-a-Piment, Haiti. REUTERS/Andres Martinez Casares

Reuters / Monday, October 10, 2016
Two women take care of two children receiving treatment for cholera in the Hospital of Port-a-Piment, Haiti. REUTERS/Andres Martinez Casares
Close
27 / 28
A girl carrying wood walks near debris in Camp Perrin, Haiti. REUTERS/Andres Martinez Casares

A girl carrying wood walks near debris in Camp Perrin, Haiti. REUTERS/Andres Martinez Casares

Reuters / Sunday, October 09, 2016
A girl carrying wood walks near debris in Camp Perrin, Haiti. REUTERS/Andres Martinez Casares
Close
28 / 28
View Again
View Next
Syrian rebels advance in northern Aleppo

Syrian rebels advance in northern Aleppo

Next Slideshows

Syrian rebels advance in northern Aleppo

Syrian rebels advance in northern Aleppo

Syrian rebels capture a series of towns from Islamic State near the Turkish border.

11 Oct 2016
Student protests in South Africa

Student protests in South Africa

Demonstrations over the cost of university education -- prohibitive for many black students -- have highlighted frustration at the inequalities that persist...

10 Oct 2016
Airstrikes hit funeral in Yemen

Airstrikes hit funeral in Yemen

Airstrikes hit a community hall in the capital, Sanaa, killing 140 mourners at a funeral attended by powerful tribal leaders.

10 Oct 2016
Haiti after Hurricane Matthew

Haiti after Hurricane Matthew

The fiercest Caribbean storm in nearly a decade pummels Haiti's south.

10 Oct 2016

MORE IN PICTURES

India observes International Yoga Day

India observes International Yoga Day

Pictures from around the country that capture moments as India and the world observe International Yoga Day.

Editors Choice Pictures

Editors Choice Pictures

Our top photos from the last 24 hours.

Deadly wildfire in Portugal

Deadly wildfire in Portugal

Portugal's deadliest forest fire on record has killed at least 64 people, many of whom died in their cars as they tried to flee the blaze.

Detained in North Korea

Detained in North Korea

Some of the foreigners who have been detained, and in some cases released, in North Korea.

Best of the America's Cup

Best of the America's Cup

Highlights from the 35th edition of the America's Cup regatta in Bermuda.

Van rams London mosque worshippers

Van rams London mosque worshippers

A van plowed into worshippers leaving a London mosque, injuring 10 people in what witnesses said was a deliberate attack on Muslims.

Moscow demolishes Soviet-era apartments

Moscow demolishes Soviet-era apartments

The Moscow government plans to resettle millions of citizens, moving them from their Soviet-era apartment blocks mass-produced under Nikita Krushchev in the 1950s and into modern flats.

High tech flight at the Paris Airshow

High tech flight at the Paris Airshow

The latest innovations in the world of flight at the 52rd Paris Airshow.

Hats and horses

Hats and horses

Royals, races and headwear at the Royal Ascot.

View More

Trending Collections

Pictures

Podcast