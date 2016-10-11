Aftermath of Hurricane Matthew
A woman cooks in the kitchen of her house on the outskirts of Port Salut, Haiti. REUTERS/Andres Martinez Casares
Destroyed houses are seen in a village in Corail, Haiti. REUTERS/Carlos Garcia Rawlins
A woman tries to get food at a shelter in the school Liliane Mars Dumarsais Estime in Les Cayes, Haiti. REUTERS/Andres Martinez Casares
An aerial view shows a neighborhood that was flooded in Lumberton, North Carolina. REUTERS/Chris Keane
A man watches an army helicopter flying over his damaged home in Cajobabo, Cuba. REUTERS/Alexandre Meneghini
A group of people are seen walking through flood waters in Lumberton, North Carolina. REUTERS/Chris Keane
A woman and a child hold hands as they walk into their flooded house in the South Beach area near Nassau, Bahamas. REUTERS/Carlo Allegri
Barbara Augustin, a congregant of the Miracle of Faith Church of God, asseses the damage after near Nassau, Bahamas. REUTERS/Carlo Allegri
A woman walks on a highway blocked by rocks on the coast of Guantanamo province, Cuba. REUTERS/Alexandre Meneghini
A woman gets out of a house destroyed by Hurricane Matthew in Cavaillon, Haiti. REUTERS/Andres Martinez Casares
Homeowner Joe Lovece surveys the damage to the kitchen at the back of his oceanfront home after the eye of Hurricane Matthew passed Ormond Beach, Florida. Lovece rode out the storm as waves took away the room at the back of his home. REUTERS/Phelan...more
A Charleston resident kayaks down a flooded Rutledge Avenue in South Carolina. REUTERS/Jonathan Drake
Destroyed desks are seen in a school in Jeremie, Haiti. REUTERS/Carlos Garcia Rawlins
People walk under a broken Kentucky Fried Chicken sign that blew over in Nassau, Bahamas. REUTERS/Carlo Allegri
A girl walks out of her house destroyed by Hurricane Matthew in the outskirts of Port Salut. REUTERS/Andres Martinez Casares
Residents inspect a washed-out section of collapsed road in Fayetteville, North Carolina. REUTERS/Jonathan Drake
An abandoned truck lies in submerged waters in Lumberton, North Carolina. REUTERS/Jonathan Drake
A woman walks on debris in an area in Port-a-Piment, Haiti. REUTERS/Andres Martinez Casares
A child is being treated at the cholera treatment center at the hospital in Jeremie, Haiti. REUTERS/Carlos Garcia Rawlins
Damage is seen from the air along the west coast of Haiti. Logan Abassi, courtesy of UN/MINUSTAH
People walk on a road next to downed trees in Coteaux, Haiti. REUTERS/Andres Martinez Casares
Soldiers pass on relief aid after Hurricane Matthew passes in Jeremie, Haiti. REUTERS/Carlos Garcia Rawlins
The roof a student driver car is pictured partly underwater in Lumberton, North Carolina. REUTERS/Carlo Allegri
The congregation of the now destroyed United Fellowship Outreach Ministries International hold an impromptu prayer service in Nassau, Bahamas. REUTERS/Dante Carrer
The front of a manufactured home is wrapped around a palm tree at the Surfside Estates neighborhood in Beverly Beach, Florida. REUTERS/Phelan Ebenhack
People stand in line to fill gas containers in Nassau, Bahamas. REUTERS/Carlo Allegri
Two women take care of two children receiving treatment for cholera in the Hospital of Port-a-Piment, Haiti. REUTERS/Andres Martinez Casares
A girl carrying wood walks near debris in Camp Perrin, Haiti. REUTERS/Andres Martinez Casares
