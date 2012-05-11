Ageless beauty contest
Contestants wait backstage during a beauty contest for elderly women in honour of Mother's Day, in Sao Paulo, May 10, 2012. REUTERS/Nacho Doce
A contestant walks on stage during a beauty contest for elderly women in honour of Mother's Day, in Sao Paulo, May 10, 2012. REUTERS/Nacho Doce
A contestant waits backstage during a beauty contest for elderly women in honour of Mother's Day, in Sao Paulo, May 10, 2012. The event was held to promote greater self-esteem among senior citizens, according to organizer Nilton Guedes. ...more
A contestant dances next to relatives and friends during a beauty contest for elderly women, in honour of Mother's Day, in Sao Paulo, May 10, 2012. REUTERS/Nacho Doce
Miss Friendliness 2012 Maria Nilce Nascimento, 71, kisses her husband after an awards ceremony at a beauty contest for elderly women in honour of Mother's Day, in Sao Paulo, May 10, 2012. REUTERS/Nacho Doce
Elderly women perform before a beauty contest for elderly women in honour of Mother's Day, in Sao Paulo, May 10, 2012. REUTERS/Nacho Doce
A contestant walks in front of the jury during a beauty contest for elderly women in honour of Mother's Day, in Sao Paulo, May 10, 2012. REUTERS/Nacho Doce
Contestants are reflected in a mirror as they wait backstage during a beauty contest for elderly women in honour of Mother's Day, in Sao Paulo, May 10, 2012. REUTERS/Nacho Doce
Miss Elderly 2012 Neide Vieira Lapastina (L), 68, is crowned by a woman during an awards ceremony at a beauty contest for elderly women in honour of Mother's Day, in Sao Paulo, May 10, 2012. REUTERS/Nacho Doce
Contestants apply make-up backstage during a beauty contest for elderly women in honour of Mother's Day, in Sao Paulo, May 10, 2012. REUTERS/Nacho Doce
Contestants dance on stage during a beauty contest for elderly women in honour of Mother's Day, in Sao Paulo, May 10, 2012. REUTERS/Nacho Doce
