Edition:
India
Pictures | Fri May 11, 2012 | 8:25pm IST

Ageless beauty contest

<p>Contestants wait backstage during a beauty contest for elderly women in honour of Mother's Day, in Sao Paulo, May 10, 2012. REUTERS/Nacho Doce </p>

Contestants wait backstage during a beauty contest for elderly women in honour of Mother's Day, in Sao Paulo, May 10, 2012. REUTERS/Nacho Doce

Friday, May 11, 2012

Contestants wait backstage during a beauty contest for elderly women in honour of Mother's Day, in Sao Paulo, May 10, 2012. REUTERS/Nacho Doce

Close
1 / 11
<p>A contestant walks on stage during a beauty contest for elderly women in honour of Mother's Day, in Sao Paulo, May 10, 2012. REUTERS/Nacho Doce </p>

A contestant walks on stage during a beauty contest for elderly women in honour of Mother's Day, in Sao Paulo, May 10, 2012. REUTERS/Nacho Doce

Friday, May 11, 2012

A contestant walks on stage during a beauty contest for elderly women in honour of Mother's Day, in Sao Paulo, May 10, 2012. REUTERS/Nacho Doce

Close
2 / 11
<p>A contestant waits backstage during a beauty contest for elderly women in honour of Mother's Day, in Sao Paulo, May 10, 2012. The event was held to promote greater self-esteem among senior citizens, according to organizer Nilton Guedes. REUTERS/Nacho Doce </p>

A contestant waits backstage during a beauty contest for elderly women in honour of Mother's Day, in Sao Paulo, May 10, 2012. The event was held to promote greater self-esteem among senior citizens, according to organizer Nilton Guedes. ...more

Friday, May 11, 2012

A contestant waits backstage during a beauty contest for elderly women in honour of Mother's Day, in Sao Paulo, May 10, 2012. The event was held to promote greater self-esteem among senior citizens, according to organizer Nilton Guedes. REUTERS/Nacho Doce

Close
3 / 11
<p>A contestant dances next to relatives and friends during a beauty contest for elderly women, in honour of Mother's Day, in Sao Paulo, May 10, 2012. REUTERS/Nacho Doce </p>

A contestant dances next to relatives and friends during a beauty contest for elderly women, in honour of Mother's Day, in Sao Paulo, May 10, 2012. REUTERS/Nacho Doce

Friday, May 11, 2012

A contestant dances next to relatives and friends during a beauty contest for elderly women, in honour of Mother's Day, in Sao Paulo, May 10, 2012. REUTERS/Nacho Doce

Close
4 / 11
<p>Miss Friendliness 2012 Maria Nilce Nascimento, 71, kisses her husband after an awards ceremony at a beauty contest for elderly women in honour of Mother's Day, in Sao Paulo, May 10, 2012. REUTERS/Nacho Doce </p>

Miss Friendliness 2012 Maria Nilce Nascimento, 71, kisses her husband after an awards ceremony at a beauty contest for elderly women in honour of Mother's Day, in Sao Paulo, May 10, 2012. REUTERS/Nacho Doce

Friday, May 11, 2012

Miss Friendliness 2012 Maria Nilce Nascimento, 71, kisses her husband after an awards ceremony at a beauty contest for elderly women in honour of Mother's Day, in Sao Paulo, May 10, 2012. REUTERS/Nacho Doce

Close
5 / 11
<p>Elderly women perform before a beauty contest for elderly women in honour of Mother's Day, in Sao Paulo, May 10, 2012. REUTERS/Nacho Doce </p>

Elderly women perform before a beauty contest for elderly women in honour of Mother's Day, in Sao Paulo, May 10, 2012. REUTERS/Nacho Doce

Friday, May 11, 2012

Elderly women perform before a beauty contest for elderly women in honour of Mother's Day, in Sao Paulo, May 10, 2012. REUTERS/Nacho Doce

Close
6 / 11
<p>A contestant walks in front of the jury during a beauty contest for elderly women in honour of Mother's Day, in Sao Paulo, May 10, 2012. REUTERS/Nacho Doce </p>

A contestant walks in front of the jury during a beauty contest for elderly women in honour of Mother's Day, in Sao Paulo, May 10, 2012. REUTERS/Nacho Doce

Friday, May 11, 2012

A contestant walks in front of the jury during a beauty contest for elderly women in honour of Mother's Day, in Sao Paulo, May 10, 2012. REUTERS/Nacho Doce

Close
7 / 11
<p>Contestants are reflected in a mirror as they wait backstage during a beauty contest for elderly women in honour of Mother's Day, in Sao Paulo, May 10, 2012. REUTERS/Nacho Doce </p>

Contestants are reflected in a mirror as they wait backstage during a beauty contest for elderly women in honour of Mother's Day, in Sao Paulo, May 10, 2012. REUTERS/Nacho Doce

Friday, May 11, 2012

Contestants are reflected in a mirror as they wait backstage during a beauty contest for elderly women in honour of Mother's Day, in Sao Paulo, May 10, 2012. REUTERS/Nacho Doce

Close
8 / 11
<p>Miss Elderly 2012 Neide Vieira Lapastina (L), 68, is crowned by a woman during an awards ceremony at a beauty contest for elderly women in honour of Mother's Day, in Sao Paulo, May 10, 2012. REUTERS/Nacho Doce </p>

Miss Elderly 2012 Neide Vieira Lapastina (L), 68, is crowned by a woman during an awards ceremony at a beauty contest for elderly women in honour of Mother's Day, in Sao Paulo, May 10, 2012. REUTERS/Nacho Doce

Friday, May 11, 2012

Miss Elderly 2012 Neide Vieira Lapastina (L), 68, is crowned by a woman during an awards ceremony at a beauty contest for elderly women in honour of Mother's Day, in Sao Paulo, May 10, 2012. REUTERS/Nacho Doce

Close
9 / 11
<p>Contestants apply make-up backstage during a beauty contest for elderly women in honour of Mother's Day, in Sao Paulo, May 10, 2012. REUTERS/Nacho Doce </p>

Contestants apply make-up backstage during a beauty contest for elderly women in honour of Mother's Day, in Sao Paulo, May 10, 2012. REUTERS/Nacho Doce

Friday, May 11, 2012

Contestants apply make-up backstage during a beauty contest for elderly women in honour of Mother's Day, in Sao Paulo, May 10, 2012. REUTERS/Nacho Doce

Close
10 / 11
<p>Contestants dance on stage during a beauty contest for elderly women in honour of Mother's Day, in Sao Paulo, May 10, 2012. REUTERS/Nacho Doce </p>

Contestants dance on stage during a beauty contest for elderly women in honour of Mother's Day, in Sao Paulo, May 10, 2012. REUTERS/Nacho Doce

Friday, May 11, 2012

Contestants dance on stage during a beauty contest for elderly women in honour of Mother's Day, in Sao Paulo, May 10, 2012. REUTERS/Nacho Doce

Close
11 / 11
View Again
View Next
Spiderman

Spiderman

Next Slideshows

Spiderman

Spiderman

French climber Alain Robert scales buildings world over.

11 May 2012
A heart for Haiti

A heart for Haiti

Haitian Fabien Destine receives surgery for congenital heart disease by a team of surgeons, doctors and nurses. Health officials estimate there are around...

11 May 2012
The next generation Mars rover

The next generation Mars rover

With 89 days away from the Red Planet, scientists test a model of its next generation Mars rover, dubbed "Curiosity" in a California desert.

11 May 2012
Wonder Bras

Wonder Bras

Bras to hold your beverages, to help you quit smoking and then some that will keep you wondering.

10 May 2012

MORE IN PICTURES

India observes International Yoga Day

India observes International Yoga Day

Pictures from around the country that capture moments as India and the world observe International Yoga Day.

Editors Choice Pictures

Editors Choice Pictures

Our top photos from the last 24 hours.

Deadly wildfire in Portugal

Deadly wildfire in Portugal

Portugal's deadliest forest fire on record has killed at least 64 people, many of whom died in their cars as they tried to flee the blaze.

Detained in North Korea

Detained in North Korea

Some of the foreigners who have been detained, and in some cases released, in North Korea.

Best of the America's Cup

Best of the America's Cup

Highlights from the 35th edition of the America's Cup regatta in Bermuda.

Van rams London mosque worshippers

Van rams London mosque worshippers

A van plowed into worshippers leaving a London mosque, injuring 10 people in what witnesses said was a deliberate attack on Muslims.

Moscow demolishes Soviet-era apartments

Moscow demolishes Soviet-era apartments

The Moscow government plans to resettle millions of citizens, moving them from their Soviet-era apartment blocks mass-produced under Nikita Krushchev in the 1950s and into modern flats.

High tech flight at the Paris Airshow

High tech flight at the Paris Airshow

The latest innovations in the world of flight at the 52rd Paris Airshow.

Hats and horses

Hats and horses

Royals, races and headwear at the Royal Ascot.

View More

Trending Collections

Pictures

Podcast