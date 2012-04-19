Edition:
India
Pictures | Thu Apr 19, 2012 | 3:00pm IST

Agni Missile Series

<p>A surface-to-surface Agni V missile is launched from the Wheeler Island off Odisha April 19, 2012. REUTERS/Indian Defence Research and Development Organisation/DRDO/Handout </p>

A surface-to-surface Agni V missile is launched from the Wheeler Island off Odisha April 19, 2012. REUTERS/Indian Defence Research and Development Organisation/DRDO/Handout

Thursday, April 19, 2012

A surface-to-surface Agni V missile is launched from the Wheeler Island off Odisha April 19, 2012. REUTERS/Indian Defence Research and Development Organisation/DRDO/Handout

Close
1 / 12
<p>A surface-to-surface Agni V missile is launched from the Wheeler Island off Odisha April 19, 2012. REUTERS/Indian Defence Research and Development Organisation/DRDO/Handout </p>

A surface-to-surface Agni V missile is launched from the Wheeler Island off Odisha April 19, 2012. REUTERS/Indian Defence Research and Development Organisation/DRDO/Handout

Thursday, April 19, 2012

A surface-to-surface Agni V missile is launched from the Wheeler Island off Odisha April 19, 2012. REUTERS/Indian Defence Research and Development Organisation/DRDO/Handout

Close
2 / 12
<p>The surface-to-surface Agni V missile is launched from the Wheeler Island off Odisha April 19, 2012. REUTERS/Indian Defence Research and Development Organisation/DRDO/Handout </p>

The surface-to-surface Agni V missile is launched from the Wheeler Island off Odisha April 19, 2012. REUTERS/Indian Defence Research and Development Organisation/DRDO/Handout

Thursday, April 19, 2012

The surface-to-surface Agni V missile is launched from the Wheeler Island off Odisha April 19, 2012. REUTERS/Indian Defence Research and Development Organisation/DRDO/Handout

Close
3 / 12
<p>A surface-to-surface Agni V missile is launched from the Wheeler Island off Odisha April 19, 2012. REUTERS/Indian Defence Research and Development Organisation/DRDO/Handout </p>

A surface-to-surface Agni V missile is launched from the Wheeler Island off Odisha April 19, 2012. REUTERS/Indian Defence Research and Development Organisation/DRDO/Handout

Thursday, April 19, 2012

A surface-to-surface Agni V missile is launched from the Wheeler Island off Odisha April 19, 2012. REUTERS/Indian Defence Research and Development Organisation/DRDO/Handout

Close
4 / 12
<p>A surface-to-surface Agni V missile is launched from the Wheeler Island off Odisha April 19, 2012. REUTERS/Indian Defence Research and Development Organisation/DRDO/Handout </p>

A surface-to-surface Agni V missile is launched from the Wheeler Island off Odisha April 19, 2012. REUTERS/Indian Defence Research and Development Organisation/DRDO/Handout

Thursday, April 19, 2012

A surface-to-surface Agni V missile is launched from the Wheeler Island off Odisha April 19, 2012. REUTERS/Indian Defence Research and Development Organisation/DRDO/Handout

Close
5 / 12
<p>Agni 4 missile is seen during the full dress rehearsal for the Republic Day parade in New Delhi January 23, 2012. India will celebrate its Republic Day on Thursday. REUTERS/B Mathur/Files</p>

Agni 4 missile is seen during the full dress rehearsal for the Republic Day parade in New Delhi January 23, 2012. India will celebrate its Republic Day on Thursday. REUTERS/B Mathur/Files

Thursday, April 19, 2012

Agni 4 missile is seen during the full dress rehearsal for the Republic Day parade in New Delhi January 23, 2012. India will celebrate its Republic Day on Thursday. REUTERS/B Mathur/Files

Close
6 / 12
<p>India's nuclear-capable Agni-III missile takes off in its third flight launch system at Wheeler Island, 12 km (7 miles) from the coast of Odisha May 7, 2008. REUTERS/India's Ministry of Defence/Handout/Files</p>

India's nuclear-capable Agni-III missile takes off in its third flight launch system at Wheeler Island, 12 km (7 miles) from the coast of Odisha May 7, 2008. REUTERS/India's Ministry of Defence/Handout/Files

Thursday, April 19, 2012

India's nuclear-capable Agni-III missile takes off in its third flight launch system at Wheeler Island, 12 km (7 miles) from the coast of Odisha May 7, 2008. REUTERS/India's Ministry of Defence/Handout/Files

Close
7 / 12
<p>Indian soldiers stand beside the Agni II missile in full dress rehearsals for the Republic Day parade in New Delhi January 23, 2006. REUTERS/Kamal Kishore/Files</p>

Indian soldiers stand beside the Agni II missile in full dress rehearsals for the Republic Day parade in New Delhi January 23, 2006. REUTERS/Kamal Kishore/Files

Thursday, April 19, 2012

Indian soldiers stand beside the Agni II missile in full dress rehearsals for the Republic Day parade in New Delhi January 23, 2006. REUTERS/Kamal Kishore/Files

Close
8 / 12
<p>Indian soldiers stand alongside the Agni-2 missile during an Army Day rehearsal in New Delhi, January 13, 2004. REUTERS/Kamal Kishore AH/Files</p>

Indian soldiers stand alongside the Agni-2 missile during an Army Day rehearsal in New Delhi, January 13, 2004. REUTERS/Kamal Kishore AH/Files

Thursday, April 19, 2012

Indian soldiers stand alongside the Agni-2 missile during an Army Day rehearsal in New Delhi, January 13, 2004. REUTERS/Kamal Kishore AH/Files

Close
9 / 12
<p>A policeman stands guard in a street as an Agni missile mounted on a truck passes by during a rehearsal for the Republic Day parade in New Delhi January 20, 2006. REUTERS/Kamal Kishore/Files</p>

A policeman stands guard in a street as an Agni missile mounted on a truck passes by during a rehearsal for the Republic Day parade in New Delhi January 20, 2006. REUTERS/Kamal Kishore/Files

Thursday, April 19, 2012

A policeman stands guard in a street as an Agni missile mounted on a truck passes by during a rehearsal for the Republic Day parade in New Delhi January 20, 2006. REUTERS/Kamal Kishore/Files

Close
10 / 12
<p>The Agni missile is displayed during the annual Republic Day parade in New Delhi January 26, 2003. REUTERS/B. Mathur JSG/JD/Files</p>

The Agni missile is displayed during the annual Republic Day parade in New Delhi January 26, 2003. REUTERS/B. Mathur JSG/JD/Files

Thursday, April 19, 2012

The Agni missile is displayed during the annual Republic Day parade in New Delhi January 26, 2003. REUTERS/B. Mathur JSG/JD/Files

Close
11 / 12
<p>The Agni missile is seen in this video grab during a test launch in Orisa January 25, 2002. </p>

The Agni missile is seen in this video grab during a test launch in Orisa January 25, 2002.

Thursday, April 19, 2012

The Agni missile is seen in this video grab during a test launch in Orisa January 25, 2002.

Close
12 / 12
View Again
View Next
Most influential people

Most influential people

Next Slideshows

Most influential people

Most influential people

A sampling of those who made the latest Time magazine list.

19 Apr 2012
Celebrity Portraits

Celebrity Portraits

Capturing them on lens as they step out in style.

18 Apr 2012
Warren Buffett

Warren Buffett

Berkshire Hathaway Chief Executive Warren Buffett, in pictures.

18 Apr 2012
Discovery to the Smithsonian

Discovery to the Smithsonian

The space shuttle Discovery piggybacks to the Smithsonian.

18 Apr 2012

MORE IN PICTURES

Detained in North Korea

Detained in North Korea

Some of the foreigners who have been detained, and in some cases released, in North Korea.

Best of the America's Cup

Best of the America's Cup

Highlights from the 35th edition of the America's Cup regatta in Bermuda.

Van rams London mosque worshippers

Van rams London mosque worshippers

A van plowed into worshippers leaving a London mosque, injuring 10 people in what witnesses said was a deliberate attack on Muslims.

Moscow demolishes Soviet-era apartments

Moscow demolishes Soviet-era apartments

The Moscow government plans to resettle millions of citizens, moving them from their Soviet-era apartment blocks mass-produced under Nikita Krushchev in the 1950s and into modern flats.

High tech flight at the Paris Airshow

High tech flight at the Paris Airshow

The latest innovations in the world of flight at the 52rd Paris Airshow.

Deadly wildfire in Portugal

Deadly wildfire in Portugal

A huge forest fire in central Portugal has killed dozens of people, most of them dying in their cars as they tried to flee.

Hats and horses

Hats and horses

Royals, races and headwear at the Royal Ascot.

Inside the battle for besieged Philippine city

Inside the battle for besieged Philippine city

Philippine aircraft and troops launch a renewed push against Islamist militants in a southern city to clear the area by the weekend Eid festival.

Editors Choice Pictures

Editors Choice Pictures

Our top photos from the last 24 hours.

View More

Trending Collections

Pictures

Podcast