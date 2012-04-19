Agni Missile Series
A surface-to-surface Agni V missile is launched from the Wheeler Island off Odisha April 19, 2012. REUTERS/Indian Defence Research and Development Organisation/DRDO/Handout
A surface-to-surface Agni V missile is launched from the Wheeler Island off Odisha April 19, 2012. REUTERS/Indian Defence Research and Development Organisation/DRDO/Handout
A surface-to-surface Agni V missile is launched from the Wheeler Island off Odisha April 19, 2012. REUTERS/Indian Defence Research and Development Organisation/DRDO/Handout
A surface-to-surface Agni V missile is launched from the Wheeler Island off Odisha April 19, 2012. REUTERS/Indian Defence Research and Development Organisation/DRDO/Handout
The surface-to-surface Agni V missile is launched from the Wheeler Island off Odisha April 19, 2012. REUTERS/Indian Defence Research and Development Organisation/DRDO/Handout
The surface-to-surface Agni V missile is launched from the Wheeler Island off Odisha April 19, 2012. REUTERS/Indian Defence Research and Development Organisation/DRDO/Handout
A surface-to-surface Agni V missile is launched from the Wheeler Island off Odisha April 19, 2012. REUTERS/Indian Defence Research and Development Organisation/DRDO/Handout
A surface-to-surface Agni V missile is launched from the Wheeler Island off Odisha April 19, 2012. REUTERS/Indian Defence Research and Development Organisation/DRDO/Handout
A surface-to-surface Agni V missile is launched from the Wheeler Island off Odisha April 19, 2012. REUTERS/Indian Defence Research and Development Organisation/DRDO/Handout
A surface-to-surface Agni V missile is launched from the Wheeler Island off Odisha April 19, 2012. REUTERS/Indian Defence Research and Development Organisation/DRDO/Handout
Agni 4 missile is seen during the full dress rehearsal for the Republic Day parade in New Delhi January 23, 2012. India will celebrate its Republic Day on Thursday. REUTERS/B Mathur/Files
Agni 4 missile is seen during the full dress rehearsal for the Republic Day parade in New Delhi January 23, 2012. India will celebrate its Republic Day on Thursday. REUTERS/B Mathur/Files
India's nuclear-capable Agni-III missile takes off in its third flight launch system at Wheeler Island, 12 km (7 miles) from the coast of Odisha May 7, 2008. REUTERS/India's Ministry of Defence/Handout/Files
India's nuclear-capable Agni-III missile takes off in its third flight launch system at Wheeler Island, 12 km (7 miles) from the coast of Odisha May 7, 2008. REUTERS/India's Ministry of Defence/Handout/Files
Indian soldiers stand beside the Agni II missile in full dress rehearsals for the Republic Day parade in New Delhi January 23, 2006. REUTERS/Kamal Kishore/Files
Indian soldiers stand beside the Agni II missile in full dress rehearsals for the Republic Day parade in New Delhi January 23, 2006. REUTERS/Kamal Kishore/Files
Indian soldiers stand alongside the Agni-2 missile during an Army Day rehearsal in New Delhi, January 13, 2004. REUTERS/Kamal Kishore AH/Files
Indian soldiers stand alongside the Agni-2 missile during an Army Day rehearsal in New Delhi, January 13, 2004. REUTERS/Kamal Kishore AH/Files
A policeman stands guard in a street as an Agni missile mounted on a truck passes by during a rehearsal for the Republic Day parade in New Delhi January 20, 2006. REUTERS/Kamal Kishore/Files
A policeman stands guard in a street as an Agni missile mounted on a truck passes by during a rehearsal for the Republic Day parade in New Delhi January 20, 2006. REUTERS/Kamal Kishore/Files
The Agni missile is displayed during the annual Republic Day parade in New Delhi January 26, 2003. REUTERS/B. Mathur JSG/JD/Files
The Agni missile is displayed during the annual Republic Day parade in New Delhi January 26, 2003. REUTERS/B. Mathur JSG/JD/Files
The Agni missile is seen in this video grab during a test launch in Orisa January 25, 2002.
The Agni missile is seen in this video grab during a test launch in Orisa January 25, 2002.
Next Slideshows
Most influential people
A sampling of those who made the latest Time magazine list.
Celebrity Portraits
Capturing them on lens as they step out in style.
Warren Buffett
Berkshire Hathaway Chief Executive Warren Buffett, in pictures.
Discovery to the Smithsonian
The space shuttle Discovery piggybacks to the Smithsonian.
MORE IN PICTURES
Detained in North Korea
Some of the foreigners who have been detained, and in some cases released, in North Korea.
Best of the America's Cup
Highlights from the 35th edition of the America's Cup regatta in Bermuda.
Van rams London mosque worshippers
A van plowed into worshippers leaving a London mosque, injuring 10 people in what witnesses said was a deliberate attack on Muslims.
Moscow demolishes Soviet-era apartments
The Moscow government plans to resettle millions of citizens, moving them from their Soviet-era apartment blocks mass-produced under Nikita Krushchev in the 1950s and into modern flats.
High tech flight at the Paris Airshow
The latest innovations in the world of flight at the 52rd Paris Airshow.
Deadly wildfire in Portugal
A huge forest fire in central Portugal has killed dozens of people, most of them dying in their cars as they tried to flee.
Hats and horses
Royals, races and headwear at the Royal Ascot.
Inside the battle for besieged Philippine city
Philippine aircraft and troops launch a renewed push against Islamist militants in a southern city to clear the area by the weekend Eid festival.
Editors Choice Pictures
Our top photos from the last 24 hours.