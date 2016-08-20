Agony of defeat
Wilhem Belocian of France reacts after a false start in the 110m hurdles, resulting in an automatic disqualification. REUTERS/Phil Noble
Sophie Schmidt and Ashley Lawrence of Canada react after losing to Germany in the women's soccer semifinal. REUTERS/Ueslei Marcelino
Kimia Alizadeh Zenoorin of Iran reacts after losing the women's 57kg taekwondo quarterfinal. REUTERS/Issei Kato
Gabor Kis (R) and Gergo Zalanki of Hungary react after their team's loss against Montenegro in men's water polo quarterfinal. REUTERS/Laszlo Balogh
Players from Serbia react after their loss to Spain in the women's basketball semifinal. REUTERS/Shannon Stapleton
Krisztian Manhercz of Hungary reacts after his team's water polo loss to Montenegro. REUTERS/Laszlo Balogh
Yulia Efimova of Russia cries after taking silver in the women's 100m breaststroke final. REUTERS/Dominic Ebenbichler
Novak Djokovic of Serbia reacts after losing his match against Juan Martin Del Potro of Argentina and being knocked out of Rio. REUTERS/Toby Melville
Portia Woodman, Kelly Brazier and Tyla Nathan-Wong of New Zealand react after their loss to Australia in the women's rugby gold medal match. REUTERS/Phil Noble
Ana Derek of Croatia reacts after her attempt on the vault during the women's gymnastics qualifications. REUTERS/Dylan Martinez
China's gymnastics team react to winning the bronze at the men's gymnastics team final. REUTERS/Damir Sagolj
Lauren Rembi of France reacts after losing the women's epee fencing bronze medal match. REUTERS/Issei Kato
Rieko Ioane of New Zealand reacts after losing to Fiji in the men's rugby quarterfinal. REUTERS/Phil Noble
Serbian players react on the bench during their men's preliminary water polo match against Greece. REUTERS/Laszlo Balogh
Robbert Kemperman of Netherlands reacts after his team's loss to Belgium in the men's field hockey semifinal. REUTERS/Vasily Fedosenko
Anastasiya Mikhalenka of Belarus reacts after she fails a lift in women's 69kg weightlifting. REUTERS/Stoyan Nenov
Kaori Matsumoto of Japan reacts after the women's 57kg judo semifinal. REUTERS/Toru Hanai
Sachi Mochida of Japan reacts after coming in 8th in the women's 4x200m freestyle relay final. REUTERS/Stefan Wermuth
Marta Centurion of Brazil retires after getting injured during her fencing match in women's sabre fencing preliminary. REUTERS/Issei Kato
