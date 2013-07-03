Edition:
Air Guitar champs

<p>Jeffrey Stiles, who performs as the Rockupine, gets his costume prepared before the start of the 2013 U.S. Air Guitar semi-finals at the Bowery Ballroom in New York July 2, 2013. One winner from the National Finals will be crowned the U.S. Air Guitar Champion and will be sent to Oulu, Finland to compete in the World Championships August 21-24. REUTERS/Shannon Stapleton</p>

Wednesday, July 03, 2013

Jeffrey Stiles, who performs as the Rockupine, gets his costume prepared before the start of the 2013 U.S. Air Guitar semi-finals at the Bowery Ballroom in New York July 2, 2013. One winner from the National Finals will be crowned the U.S. Air Guitar Champion and will be sent to Oulu, Finland to compete in the World Championships August 21-24. REUTERS/Shannon Stapleton

<p>Paul Martino, who performs as the Mathromancer, practices before the start of the 2013 U.S. Air Guitar semi-finals at the Bowery Ballroom in New York July 2, 2013. REUTERS/Shannon Stapleton</p>

<p>A participant in the 2013 U.S. Air Guitar semifinals stands outside the Bowery Ballroom in New York July 2, 2013. REUTERS/Shannon Stapleton</p>

<p>Participants in the 2013 U.S. Air Guitar semi-finals stand onstage before the competition at the Bowery Ballroom in New York July 2, 2013. REUTERS/Shannon Stapleton</p>

<p>Mitt Umlaut performs in the 2013 U.S. Air Guitar semi-finals performs at the Bowery Ballroom in New York July 2, 2013. REUTERS/Shannon Stapleton</p>

<p>A participant performs in the 2013 U.S. Air Guitar semi-finals at the Bowery Ballroom in New York July 2, 2013. REUTERS/Shannon Stapleton</p>

<p>A participant performs in the 2013 U.S. Air Guitar semi-finals at the Bowery Ballroom in New York July 2, 2013. REUTERS/Shannon Stapleton</p>

<p>A microphone for the 2013 U.S. Air Guitar semi-finals is seen at the Bowery Ballroom in New York July 2, 2013. REUTERS/Shannon Stapleton</p>

<p>Mitt Umlaut (L) listens to the judges scores after performing in the 2013 U.S. Air Guitar semi-finals at the Bowery Ballroom in New York July 2, 2013. REUTERS/Shannon Stapleton</p>

<p>A participant in the 2013 U.S. Air Guitar semi-finals stands outside the Bowery Ballroom in New York July 2, 2013. REUTERS/Shannon Stapleton</p>

<p>A participant performs in the 2013 U.S. Air Guitar semi-finals at the Bowery Ballroom in New York July 2, 2013. REUTERS/Shannon Stapleton</p>

<p>A participant in the 2013 U.S. Air Guitar semi-finals lays on the stage after performing at the Bowery Ballroom in New York July 2, 2013. REUTERS/Shannon Stapleton</p>

Pictures