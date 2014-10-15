Edition:
Air mail for North Korea

Members of an anti-North Korea civic group release balloons containing leaflets denouncing leader Kim Jong-un towards North Korea, at Imjingak pavilion near the demilitarized zone separating the two Koreas in Paju Octobor 29, 2012. REUTERS/Kim Hong-Ji

Wednesday, October 15, 2014
A leaflet criticizing Pyongyang and its ruling family is seen in a plastic bag before anti-North Korean activists and former North Korean defectors release balloons in Paju February 16, 2012. REUTERS/Lee Jae-Won

A leaflet criticizing Pyongyang and its ruling family is seen in a plastic bag before anti-North Korean activists and former North Korean defectors release balloons in Paju February 16, 2012. REUTERS/Lee Jae-Won
A member of conservative civic groups holds a packet containing soap and condoms, before putting them into balloons that shall be released towards North Korea, in Yeoncheon, August 21, 2013. The balloons contain soap, socks, condoms, rubber gloves, toothpaste, toothbrushes and leaflets. REUTERS/Lee Jae-Won

A member of conservative civic groups holds a packet containing soap and condoms, before putting them into balloons that shall be released towards North Korea, in Yeoncheon, August 21, 2013. The balloons contain soap, socks, condoms, rubber gloves, toothpaste, toothbrushes and leaflets. REUTERS/Lee Jae-Won
Baby socks and a leaflet are displayed before being released in Paju December 24, 2011. According to the volunteer group that sent them, the warm socks are a critical necessity during the severe winter season, when many people lose their feet and legs due to frostbite. The socks can be exchanged for approximately 22 pounds of corn in the local market, enough food for one month. REUTERS/Kim Kyung-Hoon

Baby socks and a leaflet are displayed before being released in Paju December 24, 2011. According to the volunteer group that sent them, the warm socks are a critical necessity during the severe winter season, when many people lose their feet and legs due to frostbite. The socks can be exchanged for approximately 22 pounds of corn in the local market, enough food for one month. REUTERS/Kim Kyung-Hoon
North Korean defector Lee Min-bok picks up leaflets at his home in Pocheon, south of the demilitarized zone October 15, 2014. REUTERS/Kim Hong-Ji

North Korean defector Lee Min-bok picks up leaflets at his home in Pocheon, south of the demilitarized zone October 15, 2014. REUTERS/Kim Hong-Ji
A North Korean defector, who was a soldier when she lived in North Korea, prepares to release a balloon containing one dollar banknotes, radios, CD and leaflets in Paju January 15, 2014. REUTERS/Kim Hong-Ji

A North Korean defector, who was a soldier when she lived in North Korea, prepares to release a balloon containing one dollar banknotes, radios, CD and leaflets in Paju January 15, 2014. REUTERS/Kim Hong-Ji
Park Sang-hak, a former North Korean defector and an anti-North Korea activist living in the South, shows a radio before he releases balloons in Paju October 10, 2009. REUTERS/Jo Yong-Hak

Park Sang-hak, a former North Korean defector and an anti-North Korea activist living in the South, shows a radio before he releases balloons in Paju October 10, 2009. REUTERS/Jo Yong-Hak
Anti-North Korea leaflets and a one dollar banknote are seen in a balloon being prepared for release in Paju September 9, 2010. REUTERS/Jo Yong-Hak

Anti-North Korea leaflets and a one dollar banknote are seen in a balloon being prepared for release in Paju September 9, 2010. REUTERS/Jo Yong-Hak
Former North Korean defectors prepare balloons containing snacks called "Choco Pie" and anti-Pyongyang leaflets in Ganghwa April 24, 2012. REUTERS/Lee Jae-Won

Former North Korean defectors prepare balloons containing snacks called "Choco Pie" and anti-Pyongyang leaflets in Ganghwa April 24, 2012. REUTERS/Lee Jae-Won
An activist shows North Korean banknotes to the media before releasing them in balloons in Paju March 17, 2009. The portraits on the 5,000 won banknotes are of North Korea's founder Kim Il-sung. REUTERS/Jo Yong-Hak

An activist shows North Korean banknotes to the media before releasing them in balloons in Paju March 17, 2009. The portraits on the 5,000 won banknotes are of North Korea's founder Kim Il-sung. REUTERS/Jo Yong-Hak
Former North Korean defectors pick up one of the balloons, containing "Choco Pie" snacks and leaflets, which had fallen into a rice field after they and their colleagues released them towards the North in Ganghwa April 24, 2012. REUTERS/Lee Jae-Won

Former North Korean defectors pick up one of the balloons, containing "Choco Pie" snacks and leaflets, which had fallen into a rice field after they and their colleagues released them towards the North in Ganghwa April 24, 2012. REUTERS/Lee Jae-Won
Lee Ju-sung, who escaped from North Korea in 2006, holds pairs of socks stapled with messages in Paju December 24, 2011. REUTERS/Kim Kyung-Hoon

Lee Ju-sung, who escaped from North Korea in 2006, holds pairs of socks stapled with messages in Paju December 24, 2011. REUTERS/Kim Kyung-Hoon
Fumiyo Saitou of Japan, sister of Kaoru Matsuki who was believed to be abducted in 1980 in Madrid at age 26 by North Korea, holds balloons carrying a banner and her family picture in Paju November 2, 2010. REUTERS/Jo Yong-Hak

Fumiyo Saitou of Japan, sister of Kaoru Matsuki who was believed to be abducted in 1980 in Madrid at age 26 by North Korea, holds balloons carrying a banner and her family picture in Paju November 2, 2010. REUTERS/Jo Yong-Hak
Anti-North Korea leaflets fall from torn balloons after they were released by North Korean defectors in Paju December 28, 2011. REUTERS/Kim Kyung-Hoon

Anti-North Korea leaflets fall from torn balloons after they were released by North Korean defectors in Paju December 28, 2011. REUTERS/Kim Kyung-Hoon
A cross and South Korean flag are hung on North Korean areas of the map of the Korean peninsula at the home of North Korean defector Lee Min-bok in Pocheon, October 15, 2014. REUTERS/Kim Hong-Ji

A cross and South Korean flag are hung on North Korean areas of the map of the Korean peninsula at the home of North Korean defector Lee Min-bok in Pocheon, October 15, 2014. REUTERS/Kim Hong-Ji
North Korean defector Lee Min-bok checks information on wind direction, at his home in Pocheon October 15, 2014. REUTERS/Kim Hong-Ji

North Korean defector Lee Min-bok checks information on wind direction, at his home in Pocheon October 15, 2014. REUTERS/Kim Hong-Ji
North Korean defector Lee Min-bok weighs a satchel containing leaflets condemning North Korean dictatorship on a scale at his home in Pocheon October 15, 2014. REUTERS/Kim Hong-Ji

North Korean defector Lee Min-bok weighs a satchel containing leaflets condemning North Korean dictatorship on a scale at his home in Pocheon October 15, 2014. REUTERS/Kim Hong-Ji
Anti-North Korea activists attack resident Kim Yong-bin (L), 48, after he tore with a cutter a balloon carrying leaflets that the activists were trying to release, in front of the former North Korean Labour Party Cheorwon Office Building near the demilitarized zone in Cheorwon, January 1, 2013. Kim was opposing releasing balloons towards the North, as the North had threatened to attack the area where the balloons were released. REUTERS/Lee Jae-Won

Anti-North Korea activists attack resident Kim Yong-bin (L), 48, after he tore with a cutter a balloon carrying leaflets that the activists were trying to release, in front of the former North Korean Labour Party Cheorwon Office Building near the demilitarized zone in Cheorwon, January 1, 2013. Kim was opposing releasing balloons towards the North, as the North had threatened to attack the area where the balloons were released. REUTERS/Lee Jae-Won
Huh Geum-ja, 53, a younger sister of South Korean fishermen Huh Jung-soo and Huh Yong-ho who were believed to be abducted on the sea in 1975 by North Korea, writes a message on a balloon during a memorial service for victims and abductees by the North in Paju April 15, 2011. Messages on the balloon read, "North Korea! Repatriate South Korean abductees immediately! Come back, brothers! I love you!" REUTERS/Jo Yong-Hak

Huh Geum-ja, 53, a younger sister of South Korean fishermen Huh Jung-soo and Huh Yong-ho who were believed to be abducted on the sea in 1975 by North Korea, writes a message on a balloon during a memorial service for victims and abductees by the North in Paju April 15, 2011. Messages on the balloon read, "North Korea! Repatriate South Korean abductees immediately! Come back, brothers! I love you!" REUTERS/Jo Yong-Hak
Christians let balloons fly to North Korea, symbolizing their wish for unification of the two Koreas, at a mass prayer meeting in Paju July 23, 2006. REUTERS/Kim Kyung-Hoon

Christians let balloons fly to North Korea, symbolizing their wish for unification of the two Koreas, at a mass prayer meeting in Paju July 23, 2006. REUTERS/Kim Kyung-Hoon
