Air strike on aid convoy near Aleppo
Men drive a motorcycle near a damaged aid truck after an airstrike on the rebel held Urm al-Kubra town, western Aleppo city, Syria September 20, 2016. The United Nations suspended aid convoys across Syria on Tuesday a day after an air strike hit...more
Damaged Red Cross and Red Crescent medical supplies lie inside a warehouse after an airstrike on the rebel held Urm al-Kubra town, western Aleppo city, Syria September 20, 2016. The International Committee of the Red Cross (ICRC), which said it was...more
A Civil Defence member and a man put out a fire after an airstrike on the rebel held Urm al-Kubra town, western Aleppo city, Syria September 20, 2016. Syrian or Russian aircraft struck an aid convoy near Aleppo on Monday, a war monitor reported, as...more
Damaged Red Cross and Red Crescent medical supplies lie inside a warehouse after an airstrike on the rebel held Urm al-Kubra town, western Aleppo city, Syria September 20, 2016. The confirmed death toll on Tuesday stood at one Syrian Arab Red...more
A boy inspects a damaged aid truck after an airstrike on the rebel held Urm al-Kubra town, western Aleppo city, Syria September 20, 2016. "If this callous attack is found to be a deliberate targeting of humanitarians, it would amount to a war crime,"...more
A damaged UNHCR truck is pictured after an airstrike on the rebel held Urm al-Kubra town, western Aleppo city, Syria September 20, 2016. The United Nations had just received permission from the Syrian government to deliver aid to all besieged areas...more
A boy rides a bicycle near a damaged aid truck after an airstrike on the rebel held Urm al-Kubra town, western Aleppo city, Syria September 20, 2016. "Yesterday's attack is a flagrant violation of international humanitarian law and it is...more
People inspect damage after an airstrike on the rebel held Urm al-Kubra town, western Aleppo city, Syria September 20, 2016. At least 18 of 31 trucks in a U.N. and Syrian Arab Red Crescent (SARC) convoy were hit on Monday along with an SARC...more
Damaged aid trucks are pictured after an airstrike on the rebel held Urm al-Kubra town, western Aleppo city, Syria September 20, 2016. "Life-saving aid supplies have been totally damaged and a health clinic destroyed, depriving thousands of civilians...more
