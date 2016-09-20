Edition:
Air strike on aid convoy near Aleppo

Men drive a motorcycle near a damaged aid truck after an airstrike on the rebel held Urm al-Kubra town, western Aleppo city, Syria September 20, 2016. The United Nations suspended aid convoys across Syria on Tuesday a day after an air strike hit relief trucks near the city of Aleppo, killing at least one aid worker and around 20 civilians, and destroying a warehouse and hospital. REUTERS/Ammar Abdullah

Reuters / Tuesday, September 20, 2016
Men drive a motorcycle near a damaged aid truck after an airstrike on the rebel held Urm al-Kubra town, western Aleppo city, Syria September 20, 2016. The United Nations suspended aid convoys across Syria on Tuesday a day after an air strike hit relief trucks near the city of Aleppo, killing at least one aid worker and around 20 civilians, and destroying a warehouse and hospital. REUTERS/Ammar Abdullah
Damaged Red Cross and Red Crescent medical supplies lie inside a warehouse after an airstrike on the rebel held Urm al-Kubra town, western Aleppo city, Syria September 20, 2016. The International Committee of the Red Cross (ICRC), which said it was postponing an aid convoy that had been set to deliver supplies to four besieged Syrian towns, warned of the consequences for millions of civilians in need. REUTERS/Ammar Abdullah

Reuters / Tuesday, September 20, 2016
Damaged Red Cross and Red Crescent medical supplies lie inside a warehouse after an airstrike on the rebel held Urm al-Kubra town, western Aleppo city, Syria September 20, 2016. The International Committee of the Red Cross (ICRC), which said it was postponing an aid convoy that had been set to deliver supplies to four besieged Syrian towns, warned of the consequences for millions of civilians in need. REUTERS/Ammar Abdullah
A Civil Defence member and a man put out a fire after an airstrike on the rebel held Urm al-Kubra town, western Aleppo city, Syria September 20, 2016. Syrian or Russian aircraft struck an aid convoy near Aleppo on Monday, a war monitor reported, as the Syrian military declared a one-week truce over. REUTERS/Ammar Abdullah

Reuters / Tuesday, September 20, 2016
A Civil Defence member and a man put out a fire after an airstrike on the rebel held Urm al-Kubra town, western Aleppo city, Syria September 20, 2016. Syrian or Russian aircraft struck an aid convoy near Aleppo on Monday, a war monitor reported, as the Syrian military declared a one-week truce over. REUTERS/Ammar Abdullah
Damaged Red Cross and Red Crescent medical supplies lie inside a warehouse after an airstrike on the rebel held Urm al-Kubra town, western Aleppo city, Syria September 20, 2016. The confirmed death toll on Tuesday stood at one Syrian Arab Red Crescent (SARC) staff member and "around 20 civilians", the SARC and Red Cross said in a joint statement. REUTERS/Ammar Abdullah

Reuters / Tuesday, September 20, 2016
Damaged Red Cross and Red Crescent medical supplies lie inside a warehouse after an airstrike on the rebel held Urm al-Kubra town, western Aleppo city, Syria September 20, 2016. The confirmed death toll on Tuesday stood at one Syrian Arab Red Crescent (SARC) staff member and "around 20 civilians", the SARC and Red Cross said in a joint statement. REUTERS/Ammar Abdullah
A boy inspects a damaged aid truck after an airstrike on the rebel held Urm al-Kubra town, western Aleppo city, Syria September 20, 2016. "If this callous attack is found to be a deliberate targeting of humanitarians, it would amount to a war crime," U.N. aid chief Stephen O'Brien said in a statement calling for an immediate and independent investigation. REUTERS/Ammar Abdullah

Reuters / Tuesday, September 20, 2016
A boy inspects a damaged aid truck after an airstrike on the rebel held Urm al-Kubra town, western Aleppo city, Syria September 20, 2016. "If this callous attack is found to be a deliberate targeting of humanitarians, it would amount to a war crime," U.N. aid chief Stephen O'Brien said in a statement calling for an immediate and independent investigation. REUTERS/Ammar Abdullah
A damaged UNHCR truck is pictured after an airstrike on the rebel held Urm al-Kubra town, western Aleppo city, Syria September 20, 2016. The United Nations had just received permission from the Syrian government to deliver aid to all besieged areas in the country, U.N. humanitarian aid spokesman Jens Laerke said. All parties, including Russia and the United States, had been notified about the cleared convoy heading to rebel-held eastern Aleppo. REUTERS/Ammar Abdullah

Reuters / Tuesday, September 20, 2016
A damaged UNHCR truck is pictured after an airstrike on the rebel held Urm al-Kubra town, western Aleppo city, Syria September 20, 2016. The United Nations had just received permission from the Syrian government to deliver aid to all besieged areas in the country, U.N. humanitarian aid spokesman Jens Laerke said. All parties, including Russia and the United States, had been notified about the cleared convoy heading to rebel-held eastern Aleppo. REUTERS/Ammar Abdullah
A boy rides a bicycle near a damaged aid truck after an airstrike on the rebel held Urm al-Kubra town, western Aleppo city, Syria September 20, 2016. "Yesterday's attack is a flagrant violation of international humanitarian law and it is unacceptable," Peter Maurer, president of the International Committee of the Red Cross (ICRC) said in a statement. "Failing to protect humanitarian workers and structures might have serious repercussions on ongoing humanitarian work in the country, hence depriving millions of people of aid essential to their survival." REUTERS/Ammar Abdullah

Reuters / Tuesday, September 20, 2016
A boy rides a bicycle near a damaged aid truck after an airstrike on the rebel held Urm al-Kubra town, western Aleppo city, Syria September 20, 2016. "Yesterday's attack is a flagrant violation of international humanitarian law and it is unacceptable," Peter Maurer, president of the International Committee of the Red Cross (ICRC) said in a statement. "Failing to protect humanitarian workers and structures might have serious repercussions on ongoing humanitarian work in the country, hence depriving millions of people of aid essential to their survival." REUTERS/Ammar Abdullah
People inspect damage after an airstrike on the rebel held Urm al-Kubra town, western Aleppo city, Syria September 20, 2016. At least 18 of 31 trucks in a U.N. and Syrian Arab Red Crescent (SARC) convoy were hit on Monday along with an SARC warehouse. The convoy was delivering aid for 78,000 people in the hard-to-reach town of Urm al-Kubra in Aleppo province. REUTERS/Ammar Abdullah

Reuters / Tuesday, September 20, 2016
People inspect damage after an airstrike on the rebel held Urm al-Kubra town, western Aleppo city, Syria September 20, 2016. At least 18 of 31 trucks in a U.N. and Syrian Arab Red Crescent (SARC) convoy were hit on Monday along with an SARC warehouse. The convoy was delivering aid for 78,000 people in the hard-to-reach town of Urm al-Kubra in Aleppo province. REUTERS/Ammar Abdullah
Damaged aid trucks are pictured after an airstrike on the rebel held Urm al-Kubra town, western Aleppo city, Syria September 20, 2016. "Life-saving aid supplies have been totally damaged and a health clinic destroyed, depriving thousands of civilians of much needed food and medical assistance," said Benoit Carpentier of the International Federation of Red Cross and Red Crescent Societies. SARC's director in Urem al-Kubra, Omar Barakat, was among the dead, Mardini said. "The team is in shock ...Omar was badly injured and the rescue team could not reach him for two hours. When he was evacuated he could not survive his wounds," he said. REUTERS/Ammar Abdullah

Reuters / Tuesday, September 20, 2016
Damaged aid trucks are pictured after an airstrike on the rebel held Urm al-Kubra town, western Aleppo city, Syria September 20, 2016. "Life-saving aid supplies have been totally damaged and a health clinic destroyed, depriving thousands of civilians of much needed food and medical assistance," said Benoit Carpentier of the International Federation of Red Cross and Red Crescent Societies. SARC's director in Urem al-Kubra, Omar Barakat, was among the dead, Mardini said. "The team is in shock ...Omar was badly injured and the rescue team could not reach him for two hours. When he was evacuated he could not survive his wounds," he said. REUTERS/Ammar Abdullah
