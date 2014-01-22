Air Strikes in Aleppo
A man runs as he carries a child who survived what activists say was an airstrike by forces loyal to Syrian President Bashar al-Assad, at al-Ferdaws in Aleppo January 21, 2014. REUTERS/Ammar Abdullah
People gather at a site hit by what activists said was an airstrike by forces loyal to Syrian President Bashar al-Assad at al- Ferdaws in Aleppo January 21, 2014. REUTERS/Ammar Abdullah
Rebel fighters and civilians help a man who survived what activists said was an airstrike by forces loyal to Syrian President Bashar al-Assad at al- Ferdaws in Aleppo January 21, 2014. REUTERS/Ammar Abdullah
Smoke rises from a bus station hit by what activists said was an airstrike by forces loyal to Syria's President Bashar al-Assad, as garbage fills the street in Jisr al-Hajj in Aleppo January 21, 2014. REUTERS/Ammar Abdullah
A man is helped by civilians at a bus station hit by what activists said was an airstrike by forces loyal to Syria's President Bashar al-Assad in Jisr al-Hajj in Aleppo January 21, 2014. REUTERS/Ammar Abdullah
Men rush to a site hit by what activists say are barrel bombs dropped by government forces on al-Katerji district in Aleppo, January 21, 2014. REUTERS/Hosam Katan
A resident removes debris from a damaged site after what activists said was an air strike by forces loyal to Syria's President Bashar al-Assad in the Karam Al-Beik area of Aleppo, January 21, 2014. REUTERS/Mahmoud Hebbo
A resident removes debris from a damaged site after what activists said was an air strike by forces loyal to Syria's President Bashar al-Assad in the Karam Al-Beik area of Aleppo, January 21, 2014. REUTERS/Mahmoud Hebbo
Firefighters extinguish burning vehicles at a bus station hit by what activists said was an airstrike by forces loyal to Syria's President Bashar al-Assad in Jisr al-Hajj in Aleppo January 21, 2014. REUTERS/Ammar Abdullah
A resident removes debris at a damaged site after what activists said was an air strike by forces loyal to Syria's President Bashar al-Assad in the Karam Al-Beik area of Aleppo, January 21, 2014. REUTERS/Mahmoud Hebbo
Residents remove debris at a damaged site after what activists said was an air strike by forces loyal to Syria's President Bashar al-Assad in the Karam Al-Beik area of Aleppo, January 21, 2014. REUTERS/Mahmoud Hebbo
Rebel fighters and civilians inspect a crater caused by what activists said was an airstrike by forces loyal to Syria's President Bashar al-Assad on a bus station in Jisr al-Hajj in Aleppo January 21, 2014. REUTERS/Ammar Abdullah
Residents inspect a damaged site after what activists said was an air strike by forces loyal to Syria's President Bashar al-Assad in the Karam Al-Beik area of Aleppo, January 21, 2014. REUTERS/Mahmoud Hebbo
Men point as they look up after what activists said was an airstrike by forces loyal to Syrian President Bashar al-Assad at al- Ferdaws in Aleppo January 21, 2014. REUTERS/Ammar Abdullah
Burning buses are seen at a bus station hit by what activists said was an airstrike by forces loyal to Syria's President Bashar al-Assad in Jisr al-Hajj in Aleppo January 21, 2014. REUTERS/Ammar Abdullah
Residents inspect a damaged site after what activists said was an air strike by forces loyal to Syria's President Bashar al-Assad in the Karam Al-Beik area of Aleppo, January 21, 2014. REUTERS/Mahmoud Hebbo
