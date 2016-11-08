Air strikes in Damascus as Syrian army edges closer
An injured boy lies in a field hospital after a strike on the rebel held besieged city of Douma, in the eastern Damascus suburb of Ghouta, Syria. REUTERS/Bassam Khabieh
A man walks in a damaged site after a strike on the rebel held besieged city of Douma, in the eastern Damascus suburb of Ghouta, Syria. REUTERS/Bassam Khabieh
A blood stain is pictured near a hat on the ground after a strike on the rebel held besieged city of Douma, in the eastern Damascus suburb of Ghouta, Syria. REUTERS/Bassam Khabieh
Blood stains the damaged ground after a strike on the rebel held besieged city of Douma, in the eastern Damascus suburb of Ghouta, Syria. REUTERS/Bassam Khabieh
An injured man lies on a stretcher after a strike on the rebel held besieged city of Douma, in the eastern Damascus suburb of Ghouta, Syria. REUTERS/Bassam Khabieh
An injured girl reacts at a site hit by an airstrike in the rebel-held Douma neighbourhood of Damascus, Syria. REUTERS/Bassam Khabieh
A man inspects the damage at a site hit by an airstrike in the rebel-held Douma neighbourhood of Damascus, Syria. REUTERS/Bassam Khabieh
Men evacuate a girl from a site hit by an airstrike in the rebel-held Douma neighbourhood of Damascus, Syria. REUTERS/Bassam Khabieh
A civil defence member carries an injured girl after an airstrike in the rebel-held Douma neighbourhood of Damascus, Syria. REUTERS/Bassam Khabieh
Civil defence members work at a site hit by an airstrike in the rebel-held Douma neighbourhood of Damascus, Syria. REUTERS/Bassam Khabieh
Boys stand at a site hit by an airstrike in the rebel-held Douma neighbourhood of Damascus, Syria. REUTERS/Bassam Khabieh
Civil defence members carry injured girls after an airstrike in the rebel-held Douma neighbourhood of Damascus, Syria. REUTERS/Bassam Khabieh
Blood stains the ground under swings in a damaged kindergarten after an air strike in the rebel-held besieged city of Harasta, in the eastern Damascus suburb of Ghouta, Syria. REUTERS/Bassam Khabieh
Blood stains the ground of a kindergarten after an air strike in the rebel-held besieged city of Harasta, in the eastern Damascus suburb of Ghouta, Syria. REUTERS/Bassam Khabieh
A toy vehicle lies next to blood stains on the ground of a kindergarten after an air strike in the rebel-held besieged city of Harasta, in the eastern Damascus suburb of Ghouta, Syria. REUTERS/Bassam Khabieh
A man shows a damaged shoe of a child, after an air strike on a kindergarten in the rebel-held besieged city of Harasta, in the eastern Damascus suburb of Ghouta, Syria. REUTERS/Bassam Khabieh
People walk past a damaged site after an airstrike in the besieged rebel-held town of Douma, eastern Ghouta in Damascus, Syria. REUTERS/Bassam Khabieh
A girl runs past a damaged site after an airstrike in the besieged rebel-held town of Douma, eastern Ghouta in Damascus, Syria. REUTERS/Bassam Khabieh
A man carries a boy past a damaged site after an airstrike in the besieged rebel-held town of Douma, eastern Ghouta in Damascus, Syria. REUTERS/Bassam Khabieh
