Pictures | Tue Nov 8, 2016 | 11:15pm IST

Air strikes in Damascus as Syrian army edges closer

An injured boy lies in a field hospital after a strike on the rebel held besieged city of Douma, in the eastern Damascus suburb of Ghouta, Syria. REUTERS/Bassam Khabieh

Reuters / Tuesday, November 08, 2016
1 / 19
A man walks in a damaged site after a strike on the rebel held besieged city of Douma, in the eastern Damascus suburb of Ghouta, Syria. REUTERS/Bassam Khabieh

Reuters / Tuesday, November 08, 2016
2 / 19
A blood stain is pictured near a hat on the ground after a strike on the rebel held besieged city of Douma, in the eastern Damascus suburb of Ghouta, Syria. REUTERS/Bassam Khabieh

Reuters / Tuesday, November 08, 2016
3 / 19
Blood stains the damaged ground after a strike on the rebel held besieged city of Douma, in the eastern Damascus suburb of Ghouta, Syria. REUTERS/Bassam Khabieh

Reuters / Tuesday, November 08, 2016
4 / 19
An injured man lies on a stretcher after a strike on the rebel held besieged city of Douma, in the eastern Damascus suburb of Ghouta, Syria. REUTERS/Bassam Khabieh

Reuters / Tuesday, November 08, 2016
5 / 19
An injured girl reacts at a site hit by an airstrike in the rebel-held Douma neighbourhood of Damascus, Syria. REUTERS/Bassam Khabieh

Reuters / Monday, November 07, 2016
6 / 19
A man inspects the damage at a site hit by an airstrike in the rebel-held Douma neighbourhood of Damascus, Syria. REUTERS/Bassam Khabieh

Reuters / Monday, November 07, 2016
7 / 19
Men evacuate a girl from a site hit by an airstrike in the rebel-held Douma neighbourhood of Damascus, Syria. REUTERS/Bassam Khabieh

Reuters / Monday, November 07, 2016
8 / 19
A civil defence member carries an injured girl after an airstrike in the rebel-held Douma neighbourhood of Damascus, Syria. REUTERS/Bassam Khabieh

Reuters / Monday, November 07, 2016
9 / 19
Civil defence members work at a site hit by an airstrike in the rebel-held Douma neighbourhood of Damascus, Syria. REUTERS/Bassam Khabieh

Reuters / Monday, November 07, 2016
10 / 19
Boys stand at a site hit by an airstrike in the rebel-held Douma neighbourhood of Damascus, Syria. REUTERS/Bassam Khabieh

Reuters / Monday, November 07, 2016
11 / 19
Civil defence members carry injured girls after an airstrike in the rebel-held Douma neighbourhood of Damascus, Syria. REUTERS/Bassam Khabieh

Reuters / Monday, November 07, 2016
12 / 19
Blood stains the ground under swings in a damaged kindergarten after an air strike in the rebel-held besieged city of Harasta, in the eastern Damascus suburb of Ghouta, Syria. REUTERS/Bassam Khabieh

Reuters / Sunday, November 06, 2016
13 / 19
Blood stains the ground of a kindergarten after an air strike in the rebel-held besieged city of Harasta, in the eastern Damascus suburb of Ghouta, Syria. REUTERS/Bassam Khabieh

Reuters / Sunday, November 06, 2016
14 / 19
A toy vehicle lies next to blood stains on the ground of a kindergarten after an air strike in the rebel-held besieged city of Harasta, in the eastern Damascus suburb of Ghouta, Syria. REUTERS/Bassam Khabieh

Reuters / Sunday, November 06, 2016
15 / 19
A man shows a damaged shoe of a child, after an air strike on a kindergarten in the rebel-held besieged city of Harasta, in the eastern Damascus suburb of Ghouta, Syria. REUTERS/Bassam Khabieh

Reuters / Sunday, November 06, 2016
16 / 19
People walk past a damaged site after an airstrike in the besieged rebel-held town of Douma, eastern Ghouta in Damascus, Syria. REUTERS/Bassam Khabieh

Reuters / Wednesday, November 02, 2016
17 / 19
A girl runs past a damaged site after an airstrike in the besieged rebel-held town of Douma, eastern Ghouta in Damascus, Syria. REUTERS/Bassam Khabieh

Reuters / Wednesday, November 02, 2016
18 / 19
A man carries a boy past a damaged site after an airstrike in the besieged rebel-held town of Douma, eastern Ghouta in Damascus, Syria. REUTERS/Bassam Khabieh

Reuters / Wednesday, November 02, 2016
19 / 19
