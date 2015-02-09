Edition:
Air strikes in Damascus

People walk on rubble as others try to put out a fire after what activists said were air strikes followed by shelling by forces loyal to Syria's President Bashar al-Assad in the Douma neighborhood of Damascus, February 9, 2015. REUTERS/ Mohammed Badra

Men carry children rescued from an area where activists said were hit by air strikes from forces loyal to Syria's President Bashar al-Assad in the Douma neighborhood of Damascus, February 9, 2015. REUTERS/ Bassam Khabieh

A medic and civilians carry a casualty after what activists said were air strikes followed by shelling by forces loyal to Syria's President Bashar al-Assad in the Douma neighborhood of Damascus, February 9, 2015. REUTERS/ Mohammed Badra

Men carry children rescued from an area where activists said were hit by air strikes from forces loyal to Syria's President Bashar al-Assad in the Douma neighborhood of Damascus, February 9, 2015. REUTERS/ Bassam Khabieh

A boy stands on rubble as people try to put out a fire after what activists said were air strikes followed by shelling by forces loyal to Syria's President Bashar al-Assad in the Douma neighborhood of Damascus, February 9, 2015. REUTERS/ Mohammed Badra

A man, whose relatives are trapped under the rubble of his house, reacts at a site hit by what activists said were air strikes by forces loyal to Syria's President Bashar al-Assad in the Douma neighborhood of Damascus, February 9, 2015. REUTERS/ Bassam Khabieh

A man reacts after rescuers pulled the dead body of his relative from under the rubble in an area where activists said was hit by air strikes from forces loyal to Syria's President Bashar al-Assad in the Douma neighborhood of Damascus, February 9, 2015. REUTERS/ Bassam Khabieh

An injured civilian sits inside a shelter as he waits to receive medical assistance after what activists said were air strikes by forces loyal to Syria's President Bashar al-Assad in the Douma neighborhood of Damascus, February 9, 2015. REUTERS/ Mohammed Badra

People try to put out a fire after what activists said were air strikes followed by shelling by forces loyal to Syria's President Bashar al-Assad in the Douma neighborhood of Damascus, February 9, 2015. REUTERS/ Mohammed Badra

An injured boy reacts next to other injured civilians at a shelter after what activists said were air strikes by forces loyal to Syria's President Bashar al-Assad in the Douma neighborhood of Damascus, February 9, 2015. REUTERS/ Mohammed Badra

People inspect a site hit by what activists said were air strikes by forces loyal to Syria's President Bashar al-Assad in the Douma neighborhood of Damascus, February 9, 2015. REUTERS/ Bassam Khabieh

An injured civilian sits inside a shelter as he waits to receive medical assistance after what activists said were air strikes by forces loyal to Syria's President Bashar al-Assad in the Douma neighborhood of Damascus, February 9, 2015. REUTERS/ Mohammed Badra

People try to put out a fire after what activists said were air strikes followed by shelling by forces loyal to Syria's President Bashar al-Assad in the Douma neighborhood of Damascus, February 9, 2015. REUTERS/ Mohammed Badra

Men remove rubble as they search for survivors after what activists said were air strikes by forces loyal to Syria's President Bashar al-Assad in the Douma neighborhood of Damascus February 9, 2015. REUTERS/ Bassam Khabieh

A man places his left ear on rubble as he tries to listen for survivors trapped under the rubble of a building damaged by what activists said were air strikes by forces loyal to Syria's President Bashar al-Assad in the Douma neighborhood of Damascus, February 9, 2015. REUTERS/ Bassam Khabieh

People inspect a site hit by what activists said were air strikes by forces loyal to Syria's President Bashar al-Assad in the Douma neighborhood of Damascus, February 9, 2015. REUTERS/ Bassam Khabieh

People inspect a site hit by what activists said were air strikes by forces loyal to Syria's President Bashar al-Assad in the Douma neighborhood of Damascus, February 9, 2015. REUTERS/ Bassam Khabieh

A man carries children rescued from an area where activists said were hit by air strikes from forces loyal to Syria's President Bashar al-Assad in the Douma neighborhood of Damascus, February 9, 2015. REUTERS/ Bassam Khabieh

