Air strikes in Douma
A boy cleans a damaged mosque at a site hit yesterday by an airstrike in the rebel held besieged Douma neighbourhood of Damascus. REUTERS/Bassam Khabieh
A civil defence member runs at a site hit by an airstrike in the rebel held besieged Douma neighborhood of Damascus, Syria. REUTERS/Bassam Khabieh
A civil defence member works at a site hit by an airstrike in the rebel held besieged Douma neighborhood of Damascus, Syria. REUTERS/Bassam Khabieh
A view shows the damage inside a mosque at a site hit yesterday by an airstrike in the rebel held besieged Douma neighborhood of Damascus. REUTERS/Bassam Khabieh
A civilian walks out of a damaged mosque at a site hit yesterday by an airstrike in the rebel held besieged Douma neighborhood of Damascus, Syria. REUTERS/Bassam Khabieh
A civil defence member stands amid smoke at a site hit by an airstrike in the rebel held besieged Douma neighborhood of Damascus, Syria. REUTERS/Bassam Khabieh
Civil defence members try to put out a fire at a site hit by an airstrike in the rebel held besieged Douma neighborhood of Damascus, Syria. REUTERS/Bassam Khabieh
People clean a damaged mosque at a site hit yesterday by an airstrike in the rebel held besieged Douma neighborhood of Damascus. REUTERS/Bassam Khabieh
A man looks at a burning house at a site hit by an airstrike in the rebel held besieged Douma neighborhood of Damascus, Syria. REUTERS/Bassam Khabieh
Civil defence members try to put out a fire at a site hit by an airstrike in the rebel held besieged Douma neighborhood of Damascus, Syria. REUTERS/Bassam Khabieh
Boys clean a damaged mosque at a site hit yesterday by an airstrike in the rebel held besieged Douma neighborhood of Damascus. REUTERS/Bassam Khabieh
Next Slideshows
Fleeing Islamic State in Mosul
Displaced Iraqis, who fled the Islamic State stronghold of Mosul, leave everything behind to take up refuge in camps away from the fighting.
Burning oilfields of Mosul
Islamic State fighters set fire to oilfields near the besieged Iraqi city.
Rooms with a war-torn view
The walls come down on rebel-held Douma after extensive air strikes on the besieged region of the Syrian capital.
MORE IN PICTURES
Champions Trophy final - India vs Pakistan
Pakistan crushed defending champions India by 180 runs at The Oval to win the title for the first time.
India this week
A roundup of pictures from around India from the week that was.
India vs Pakistan
Pictures from the ICC Champions Trophy final as India play against arch-rivals Pakistan at the Oval.
Ramadan in India
Muslims across India fast and pray during the holy month of Ramadan.
Emotions run high after Grenfell Tower fire
Protesters chanting "we want justice" storm a local town hall in London after a deadly fire at a block of flats killed at least 30 people.
Timeline: U.S.-Cuba relations
A look at the complicated relationship between the United States and Cuba.
Islamic State nearly encircled in Mosul
Iraqi forces say they tightening their grip on Islamic State's stronghold in the Old City of Mosul.
Rehabilitating New York's injured birds
Housed on the ground floor of a building on Manhattan's Upper West Side, not far from Central Park, The Wild Bird Fund has been treating sick and injured birds since 2005.