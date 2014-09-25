Edition:
India
Thu Sep 25, 2014

Air strikes in Syria

Boys inspect a vehicle which was damaged in what activists say was one of Tuesday's U.S. air strikes in Kfredrian, Idlib province September 24, 2014. REUTERS/Ammar Abdullah

A resident walks upon the debris of buildings which were damaged in what activists say was one of Tuesday's U.S. air strikes in Kfredrian, Idlib province September 24, 2014. REUTERS/Ammar Abdullah

An EA-6B Prowler attached to the Garudas of Electronic Attack Squadron (VAQ) 134 lands aboard the aircraft carrier USS George H.W. Bush (CVN 77) after conducting strike missions against targets September 23, 2014. REUTERS/Mass Communication Specialist 3rd Class Brian Stephens/U.S. Navy

A damaged building at an Islamic State (IS) compound near the northern Syrian town of Ar Raqqah, following an air strike against IS targets September 23, 2014. REUTERS/U.S. Central Command

A U.S. Navy F-18E Super Hornet receives fuel from a KC-135 Stratotanker over northern Iraq after conducting air strikes in Syria on September 23, 2014. REUTERS/Shawn Nickel/U.S. Air Force/Handout

Residents inspect damaged buildings in what activists say was a U.S. strike, in Kfredrian, Idlib province, Syria, September 23, 2014. REUTERS/Abdalghne Karoof

The guided-missile cruiser USS Philippine Sea launches a Tomahawk cruise missile, as seen from the aircraft carrier USS George H.W. Bush, in the Gulf, September 23, 2014. REUTERS/Mass Communication Specialist 1st Class Eric Garst/U.S. Navy

A damaged site is seen in what activists say was a U.S. strike, in Kfredrian, Idlib province, Syria, September 23, 2014. REUTERS/Abdalghne Karoof

Residents inspect a damaged site in what activists say was a U.S. strike, in Kfredrian, Idlib province, Syria, September 23, 2014. REUTERS/Abdalghne Karoof

Residents inspect damaged buildings in what activists say was a U.S. strike, in Kfredrian, Idlib province, Syria, September 23, 2014. REUTERS/Stringer

Residents inspect a damaged site in what activists say was a U.S. strike in Kfredrian, Idlib province, Syria, September 23, 2014. REUTERS/Abdalghne Karoof

An Islamic State Command and Control Center in Syria before (L) and after it was struck by bombs dropped by a U.S. F-22 fighter jet. REUTERS/Department of Defense

What U.S. officials say was an Islamic State finance center in Syria shows a view before (L) and after it was struck by a Tomahawk missile. REUTERS/US Department of Defense

A F/A-18F Super Hornet attached to the Fighting Black Lions of Strike Fighter Squadron (VFA) 213 lands aboard the aircraft carrier USS George H.W. Bush (CVN 77) after conducting strike missions against the Islamic State of Iraq and the Levant (ISIL), September 23, 2014. REUTERS/Mass Communication Specialist 3rd Class Brian Stephens/U.S. Navy

A Tomahawk cruise missile is launched against Islamic State targets from the US Navy guided-missile destroyer USS Arleigh Burke, in the Red Sea, September 23, 2014. REUTERS/U.S. Navy/Mass Communication Specialist 2nd Class Carlos M. Vazquez Ii

Residents inspect damaged buildings in what activists say was a U.S. strike, in Kfredrian, Idlib province, Syria, September 23, 2014. REUTERS/Abdalghne Karoof

A man inspects a damaged site in what activists say was a U.S. strike, in Kfredrian, Idlib province, Syria, September 23, 2014. REUTERS/Abdalghne Karoof

An F/A-18E Super Hornet, attached to Strike Fighter Squadron 31, and an F/A-18F Super Hornet, attached to Strike Fighter Squadron 213, prepare to launch from the flight deck of the aircraft carrier USS George H.W. Bush to conduct strike missions,September 23, 2014. REUTERS/U.S. Navy/Mass Communication Specialist 3rd Class Robert Burck

Residents inspect damaged buildings in what activists say was a U.S. strike, in Kfredrian, Idlib province, Syria, September 23, 2014. REUTERS/Abdalghne Karoof

A Tomahawk cruise missile is launched against Islamic State targets from the US Navy guided-missile destroyer USS Arleigh Burke, in the Red Sea, September 23, 2014. REUTERS/U.S. Navy/Mass Communication Specialist 2nd Class Carlos M. Vazquez Ii

A boy walks with his bike in front of damaged buildings in what activists say was a U.S. strike, in Kfredrian, Idlib province, Syria, September 23, 2014. REUTERS/Abdalghne Karoof

Children ride bikes infront of damaged buildings in what activists say was a U.S. strike, in Kfredrian, Idlib province, Syria, September 23, 2014. REUTERS/Abdalghne Karoof

An area U.S. officials say was an Islamic State vehicle staging center near Abu Kamal, Syria, is seen before and after it was struck by U.S. aircraft, September 23, 2014. REUTERS/US Department of Defense

The guided-missile cruiser USS Philippine Sea launches a Tomahawk cruise missile, as seen from the aircraft carrier USS George H.W. Bush, in the Gulf, September 23, 2014. REUTERS/Mass Communication Specialist 1st Class Eric Garst/U.S. Navy

An F/A-18C Hornet, attached to Strike Fighter Squadron 87 prepares to launch from the flight deck of the aircraft carrier USS George H.W. Bush to conduct strike missions against Islamic State targets, in the Gulf, September 23, 2014. REUTERS/U.S. Navy/Mass Communication Specialist 3rd Class Robert Burck

Tigers in India

Tigers in India

