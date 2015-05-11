Air strikes in Yemen
Fire and smoke billows from an army weapons depot after it was hit by an air strike in Yemen's capital Sanaa May 11, 2015. REUTERS/Mohamed al-Sayaghi
An injured woman carrying a child reacts after air strikes hit the house of Yemen's former President Ali Abdullah Saleh in Sanaa May 10, 2015. REUTERS/Mohamed al-Sayaghi
A man screams in front of the residence of Yemen's former President Ali Abdullah Saleh after airstrikes hit it in Sanaa May 10, 2015. REUTERS/Mohamed al-Sayaghi
People flee as smoke billows after air strikes hit the house of Yemen's former President Ali Abdullah Saleh in Sanaa May 10, 2015. REUTERS/Mohamed al-Sayaghi
Men take pictures outside the residence of the Yemen's former President Ali Abdullah Saleh is seen after an airstrike destroyed it in Sanaa May 10, 2015. REUTERS/Mohamed al-Sayaghi
The residence of Yemen's former President Ali Abdullah Saleh is seen after airstrikes destroyed it in Sanaa May 10, 2015. REUTERS/Mohamed al-Sayaghi
Fire and smoke billows from an army weapons depot after it was hit by an air strike in Yemen's capital Sanaa May 11, 2015. REUTERS/Mohamed al-Sayaghi
A plainclothes presidential guard stands in front of the residence of Yemen's former President Ali Abdullah Saleh after airstrikes destroyed it in Sanaa May 10, 2015. REUTERS/Mohamed al-Sayaghi
A plainclothes presidential guard stands in front of the residence of Yemen's former President Ali Abdullah Saleh after airstrikes destroyed it in Sanaa May 10, 2015. REUTERS/Mohamed al-Sayaghi
A man looks toward the residence of the Yemen's former President Ali Abdullah Saleh after airstrikes destroyed it in Sanaa May 10, 2015. REUTERS/Mohamed al-Sayaghi
A plainclothes presidential guard walks on the rubble of the residence of Yemen's former President Ali Abdullah Saleh after airstrikes destroyed it in Sanaa May 10, 2015. REUTERS/Mohamed al-Sayaghi
A plainclothes presidential guard stands in front of the residence of Yemen's former President Ali Abdullah Saleh after airstrikes destroyed it in Sanaa May 10, 2015. REUTERS/Mohamed al-Sayaghi
Plainclothes presidential guards stand in front of the residence of Yemen's former President Ali Abdullah Saleh after airstrikes destroyed it in Sanaa May 10, 2015. REUTERS/Mohamed al-Sayaghi
Smoke billows from an army weapons depot after it was hit by an air strike in Yemen's capital Sanaa May 11, 2015. REUTERS/Mohamed al-Sayaghi
Plainclothes presidential guards walk on the rubble of the residence of Yemen's former President Ali Abdullah Saleh after airstrikes destroyed it in Sanaa May 10, 2015. REUTERS/Mohamed al-Sayaghi
The residence of Yemen's former President Ali Abdullah Saleh is seen after airstrikes hit it in Sanaa May 10, 2015. REUTERS/Mohamed al-Sayaghi
People flee as smoke billows after air strikes hit the house of Yemen's former President Ali Abdullah Saleh in Sanaa May 10, 2015. REUTERS/Mohamed al-Sayaghi
People watch as smoke billows after air strikes hit the house of Yemen's former President Ali Abdullah Saleh in Sanaa May 10, 2015. REUTERS/Mohamed al-Sayaghi
Smoke billows after air strikes hit the house of Yemen's former President Ali Abdullah Saleh in Sanaa May 10, 2015. REUTERS/Mohamed al-Sayaghi
