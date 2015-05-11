Edition:
India
Pictures | Mon May 11, 2015 | 11:50pm IST

Air strikes in Yemen

Fire and smoke billows from an army weapons depot after it was hit by an air strike in Yemen's capital Sanaa May 11, 2015. REUTERS/Mohamed al-Sayaghi

Fire and smoke billows from an army weapons depot after it was hit by an air strike in Yemen's capital Sanaa May 11, 2015. REUTERS/Mohamed al-Sayaghi

Reuters / Monday, May 11, 2015
Fire and smoke billows from an army weapons depot after it was hit by an air strike in Yemen's capital Sanaa May 11, 2015. REUTERS/Mohamed al-Sayaghi
Close
1 / 19
An injured woman carrying a child reacts after air strikes hit the house of Yemen's former President Ali Abdullah Saleh in Sanaa May 10, 2015. REUTERS/Mohamed al-Sayaghi

An injured woman carrying a child reacts after air strikes hit the house of Yemen's former President Ali Abdullah Saleh in Sanaa May 10, 2015. REUTERS/Mohamed al-Sayaghi

Reuters / Sunday, May 10, 2015
An injured woman carrying a child reacts after air strikes hit the house of Yemen's former President Ali Abdullah Saleh in Sanaa May 10, 2015. REUTERS/Mohamed al-Sayaghi
Close
2 / 19
A man screams in front of the residence of Yemen's former President Ali Abdullah Saleh after airstrikes hit it in Sanaa May 10, 2015. REUTERS/Mohamed al-Sayaghi

A man screams in front of the residence of Yemen's former President Ali Abdullah Saleh after airstrikes hit it in Sanaa May 10, 2015. REUTERS/Mohamed al-Sayaghi

Reuters / Sunday, May 10, 2015
A man screams in front of the residence of Yemen's former President Ali Abdullah Saleh after airstrikes hit it in Sanaa May 10, 2015. REUTERS/Mohamed al-Sayaghi
Close
3 / 19
People flee as smoke billows after air strikes hit the house of Yemen's former President Ali Abdullah Saleh in Sanaa May 10, 2015. REUTERS/Mohamed al-Sayaghi

People flee as smoke billows after air strikes hit the house of Yemen's former President Ali Abdullah Saleh in Sanaa May 10, 2015. REUTERS/Mohamed al-Sayaghi

Reuters / Sunday, May 10, 2015
People flee as smoke billows after air strikes hit the house of Yemen's former President Ali Abdullah Saleh in Sanaa May 10, 2015. REUTERS/Mohamed al-Sayaghi
Close
4 / 19
Men take pictures outside the residence of the Yemen's former President Ali Abdullah Saleh is seen after an airstrike destroyed it in Sanaa May 10, 2015. REUTERS/Mohamed al-Sayaghi

Men take pictures outside the residence of the Yemen's former President Ali Abdullah Saleh is seen after an airstrike destroyed it in Sanaa May 10, 2015. REUTERS/Mohamed al-Sayaghi

Reuters / Sunday, May 10, 2015
Men take pictures outside the residence of the Yemen's former President Ali Abdullah Saleh is seen after an airstrike destroyed it in Sanaa May 10, 2015. REUTERS/Mohamed al-Sayaghi
Close
5 / 19
The residence of Yemen's former President Ali Abdullah Saleh is seen after airstrikes destroyed it in Sanaa May 10, 2015. REUTERS/Mohamed al-Sayaghi

The residence of Yemen's former President Ali Abdullah Saleh is seen after airstrikes destroyed it in Sanaa May 10, 2015. REUTERS/Mohamed al-Sayaghi

Reuters / Sunday, May 10, 2015
The residence of Yemen's former President Ali Abdullah Saleh is seen after airstrikes destroyed it in Sanaa May 10, 2015. REUTERS/Mohamed al-Sayaghi
Close
6 / 19
Fire and smoke billows from an army weapons depot after it was hit by an air strike in Yemen's capital Sanaa May 11, 2015. REUTERS/Mohamed al-Sayaghi

Fire and smoke billows from an army weapons depot after it was hit by an air strike in Yemen's capital Sanaa May 11, 2015. REUTERS/Mohamed al-Sayaghi

Reuters / Monday, May 11, 2015
Fire and smoke billows from an army weapons depot after it was hit by an air strike in Yemen's capital Sanaa May 11, 2015. REUTERS/Mohamed al-Sayaghi
Close
7 / 19
A plainclothes presidential guard stands in front of the residence of Yemen's former President Ali Abdullah Saleh after airstrikes destroyed it in Sanaa May 10, 2015. REUTERS/Mohamed al-Sayaghi

A plainclothes presidential guard stands in front of the residence of Yemen's former President Ali Abdullah Saleh after airstrikes destroyed it in Sanaa May 10, 2015. REUTERS/Mohamed al-Sayaghi

Reuters / Sunday, May 10, 2015
A plainclothes presidential guard stands in front of the residence of Yemen's former President Ali Abdullah Saleh after airstrikes destroyed it in Sanaa May 10, 2015. REUTERS/Mohamed al-Sayaghi
Close
8 / 19
A plainclothes presidential guard stands in front of the residence of Yemen's former President Ali Abdullah Saleh after airstrikes destroyed it in Sanaa May 10, 2015. REUTERS/Mohamed al-Sayaghi

A plainclothes presidential guard stands in front of the residence of Yemen's former President Ali Abdullah Saleh after airstrikes destroyed it in Sanaa May 10, 2015. REUTERS/Mohamed al-Sayaghi

Reuters / Sunday, May 10, 2015
A plainclothes presidential guard stands in front of the residence of Yemen's former President Ali Abdullah Saleh after airstrikes destroyed it in Sanaa May 10, 2015. REUTERS/Mohamed al-Sayaghi
Close
9 / 19
A man looks toward the residence of the Yemen's former President Ali Abdullah Saleh after airstrikes destroyed it in Sanaa May 10, 2015. REUTERS/Mohamed al-Sayaghi

A man looks toward the residence of the Yemen's former President Ali Abdullah Saleh after airstrikes destroyed it in Sanaa May 10, 2015. REUTERS/Mohamed al-Sayaghi

Reuters / Sunday, May 10, 2015
A man looks toward the residence of the Yemen's former President Ali Abdullah Saleh after airstrikes destroyed it in Sanaa May 10, 2015. REUTERS/Mohamed al-Sayaghi
Close
10 / 19
A plainclothes presidential guard walks on the rubble of the residence of Yemen's former President Ali Abdullah Saleh after airstrikes destroyed it in Sanaa May 10, 2015. REUTERS/Mohamed al-Sayaghi

A plainclothes presidential guard walks on the rubble of the residence of Yemen's former President Ali Abdullah Saleh after airstrikes destroyed it in Sanaa May 10, 2015. REUTERS/Mohamed al-Sayaghi

Reuters / Sunday, May 10, 2015
A plainclothes presidential guard walks on the rubble of the residence of Yemen's former President Ali Abdullah Saleh after airstrikes destroyed it in Sanaa May 10, 2015. REUTERS/Mohamed al-Sayaghi
Close
11 / 19
A plainclothes presidential guard stands in front of the residence of Yemen's former President Ali Abdullah Saleh after airstrikes destroyed it in Sanaa May 10, 2015. REUTERS/Mohamed al-Sayaghi

A plainclothes presidential guard stands in front of the residence of Yemen's former President Ali Abdullah Saleh after airstrikes destroyed it in Sanaa May 10, 2015. REUTERS/Mohamed al-Sayaghi

Reuters / Sunday, May 10, 2015
A plainclothes presidential guard stands in front of the residence of Yemen's former President Ali Abdullah Saleh after airstrikes destroyed it in Sanaa May 10, 2015. REUTERS/Mohamed al-Sayaghi
Close
12 / 19
Plainclothes presidential guards stand in front of the residence of Yemen's former President Ali Abdullah Saleh after airstrikes destroyed it in Sanaa May 10, 2015. REUTERS/Mohamed al-Sayaghi

Plainclothes presidential guards stand in front of the residence of Yemen's former President Ali Abdullah Saleh after airstrikes destroyed it in Sanaa May 10, 2015. REUTERS/Mohamed al-Sayaghi

Reuters / Sunday, May 10, 2015
Plainclothes presidential guards stand in front of the residence of Yemen's former President Ali Abdullah Saleh after airstrikes destroyed it in Sanaa May 10, 2015. REUTERS/Mohamed al-Sayaghi
Close
13 / 19
Smoke billows from an army weapons depot after it was hit by an air strike in Yemen's capital Sanaa May 11, 2015. REUTERS/Mohamed al-Sayaghi

Smoke billows from an army weapons depot after it was hit by an air strike in Yemen's capital Sanaa May 11, 2015. REUTERS/Mohamed al-Sayaghi

Reuters / Monday, May 11, 2015
Smoke billows from an army weapons depot after it was hit by an air strike in Yemen's capital Sanaa May 11, 2015. REUTERS/Mohamed al-Sayaghi
Close
14 / 19
Plainclothes presidential guards walk on the rubble of the residence of Yemen's former President Ali Abdullah Saleh after airstrikes destroyed it in Sanaa May 10, 2015. REUTERS/Mohamed al-Sayaghi

Plainclothes presidential guards walk on the rubble of the residence of Yemen's former President Ali Abdullah Saleh after airstrikes destroyed it in Sanaa May 10, 2015. REUTERS/Mohamed al-Sayaghi

Reuters / Sunday, May 10, 2015
Plainclothes presidential guards walk on the rubble of the residence of Yemen's former President Ali Abdullah Saleh after airstrikes destroyed it in Sanaa May 10, 2015. REUTERS/Mohamed al-Sayaghi
Close
15 / 19
The residence of Yemen's former President Ali Abdullah Saleh is seen after airstrikes hit it in Sanaa May 10, 2015. REUTERS/Mohamed al-Sayaghi

The residence of Yemen's former President Ali Abdullah Saleh is seen after airstrikes hit it in Sanaa May 10, 2015. REUTERS/Mohamed al-Sayaghi

Reuters / Sunday, May 10, 2015
The residence of Yemen's former President Ali Abdullah Saleh is seen after airstrikes hit it in Sanaa May 10, 2015. REUTERS/Mohamed al-Sayaghi
Close
16 / 19
People flee as smoke billows after air strikes hit the house of Yemen's former President Ali Abdullah Saleh in Sanaa May 10, 2015. REUTERS/Mohamed al-Sayaghi

People flee as smoke billows after air strikes hit the house of Yemen's former President Ali Abdullah Saleh in Sanaa May 10, 2015. REUTERS/Mohamed al-Sayaghi

Reuters / Sunday, May 10, 2015
People flee as smoke billows after air strikes hit the house of Yemen's former President Ali Abdullah Saleh in Sanaa May 10, 2015. REUTERS/Mohamed al-Sayaghi
Close
17 / 19
People watch as smoke billows after air strikes hit the house of Yemen's former President Ali Abdullah Saleh in Sanaa May 10, 2015. REUTERS/Mohamed al-Sayaghi

People watch as smoke billows after air strikes hit the house of Yemen's former President Ali Abdullah Saleh in Sanaa May 10, 2015. REUTERS/Mohamed al-Sayaghi

Reuters / Sunday, May 10, 2015
People watch as smoke billows after air strikes hit the house of Yemen's former President Ali Abdullah Saleh in Sanaa May 10, 2015. REUTERS/Mohamed al-Sayaghi
Close
18 / 19
Smoke billows after air strikes hit the house of Yemen's former President Ali Abdullah Saleh in Sanaa May 10, 2015. REUTERS/Mohamed al-Sayaghi

Smoke billows after air strikes hit the house of Yemen's former President Ali Abdullah Saleh in Sanaa May 10, 2015. REUTERS/Mohamed al-Sayaghi

Reuters / Sunday, May 10, 2015
Smoke billows after air strikes hit the house of Yemen's former President Ali Abdullah Saleh in Sanaa May 10, 2015. REUTERS/Mohamed al-Sayaghi
Close
19 / 19
View Again
View Next
Unrest in Burundi

Unrest in Burundi

Next Slideshows

Unrest in Burundi

Unrest in Burundi

Violence has killed at least 19 people during a crackdown on protests against President Pierre Nkurunziza's quest for a third term of office.

11 May 2015
Battle deepens Macedonian crisis

Battle deepens Macedonian crisis

Clashes in the northern Macedonian town of Kumanovo leave 22 dead, including eight police officers

11 May 2015
Search for a new life

Search for a new life

Malaysia detained more than a thousand Bangladeshi and Rohingya refugees after authorities rescued hundreds stranded off the coast of Indonesia's western tip.

11 May 2015
Russia's victory

Russia's victory

Russia celebrates the 70th anniversary of the victory over Nazi Germany in World War Two.

09 May 2015

MORE IN PICTURES

India observes India International Day

India observes India International Day

Pictures from around the country that capture moments as India and the world observe International Yoga Day.

Editors Choice Pictures

Editors Choice Pictures

Our top photos from the last 24 hours.

Deadly wildfire in Portugal

Deadly wildfire in Portugal

Portugal's deadliest forest fire on record has killed at least 64 people, many of whom died in their cars as they tried to flee the blaze.

Detained in North Korea

Detained in North Korea

Some of the foreigners who have been detained, and in some cases released, in North Korea.

Best of the America's Cup

Best of the America's Cup

Highlights from the 35th edition of the America's Cup regatta in Bermuda.

Van rams London mosque worshippers

Van rams London mosque worshippers

A van plowed into worshippers leaving a London mosque, injuring 10 people in what witnesses said was a deliberate attack on Muslims.

Moscow demolishes Soviet-era apartments

Moscow demolishes Soviet-era apartments

The Moscow government plans to resettle millions of citizens, moving them from their Soviet-era apartment blocks mass-produced under Nikita Krushchev in the 1950s and into modern flats.

High tech flight at the Paris Airshow

High tech flight at the Paris Airshow

The latest innovations in the world of flight at the 52rd Paris Airshow.

Hats and horses

Hats and horses

Royals, races and headwear at the Royal Ascot.

View More

Trending Collections

Pictures

Podcast