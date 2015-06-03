Air strikes in Yemen
Smoke billows from a fire at a Houthi-controlled military site after it was hit by a Saudi-led air strike in Sanaa, Yemen, June 3, 2015. REUTERS/Mohamed al-Sayaghi
School books are seen on the rubble of houses destroyed by a Saudi-led air strike near Yemen's capital Sanaa, June 3, 2015. REUTERS/Khaled Abdullah
Members of a family walk back to their home after the end of explosions from a Noquam mountain which it was hit by an air strike, in Yemen's capital Sanaa, June 1, 2015. REUTERS/Mohamed al-Sayaghi
Smoke billows from a military arms depot after it was hit by a Saudi-led air strike on the Nuqom Mountain overlooking Yemen's capital Sanaa, June 1, 2015. REUTERS/Khaled Abdullah
A Houthi militant sits amidst debris from the Yemeni Football Association building, which was damaged in a Saudi-led air strike, in Sanaa, May 31, 2015. REUTERS/Mohamed al-Sayaghi
A Houthi militant stands amidst debris from a house of a Houthi leader Rafiq Rafiq, which was destroyed by a Saudi-led air strike, near Sanaa, May 30, 2015. The Houthi militant is seen holding a picture of Rafiq Rafiq's son, who the Houthis say, was...more
Pepole stand near a building destroyed by a recent Saudi air strike in Yemen's northwestern city of Saada, May 29, 2015. REUTERS/Stringer
People check Saudi Air Force wreckage found in Bani Harith district north of Yemen's capital Sanaa, May 24, 2015. REUTERS/Khaled Abdullah
Houthi militants guard the house of Ali Haidar, a Houthi leader, destroyed by a Saudi-led air strike in Sanaa, Yemen, May 29, 2015. A guard was reportedly injured in the strike on the house, whose occupants had already evacuated prior to the strike,...more
A boy walks as he collects toys from the rubble of a house destroyed by a recent air strike in Yemen's northwestern city of Saada, May 27, 2015. REUTERS/Stringer
The body of a man is seen under the rubble of a building destroyed by a Saudi-led air strike in Yemen's southwestern city of Taiz, May 27, 2015. REUTERS/Stringer
People gather at a site hit by a Saudi-led air strike in Yemen's capital Sanaa, May 27, 2015. REUTERS/Khaled Abdullah
People gather at a site hit by a Saudi-led air strike in Yemen's capital Sanaa, May 27, 2015. REUTERS/Khaled Abdullah
Fire and smoke billows from an army weapons depot after it was hit by an air strike in Yemen's capital Sanaa, May 11, 2015. REUTERS/Mohamed al-Sayaghi
An injured woman carrying a child reacts after air strikes hit the house of Yemen's former President Ali Abdullah Saleh in Sanaa, May 10, 2015. REUTERS/Mohamed al-Sayaghi
A man screams in front of the residence of Yemen's former President Ali Abdullah Saleh after airstrikes hit it in Sanaa, May 10, 2015. REUTERS/Mohamed al-Sayaghi
People flee as smoke billows after air strikes hit the house of Yemen's former President Ali Abdullah Saleh in Sanaa, May 10, 2015. REUTERS/Mohamed al-Sayaghi
Smoke rises during an air strike on an army weapons depot on a mountain overlooking Yemen's capital Sanaa, April 20, 2015. REUTERS/Khaled Abdullah
The wreckage of a Yemeni air force military transport aircraft is seen on the tarmac after the aircraft was destroyed by an air strike, at the international airport of Yemen's capital Sanaa, May 5, 2015. REUTERS/Khaled Abdullah
A girl cries next to her mother after fleeing from an air strike on an army weapons depot in Yemen's capital Sanaa, May 11, 2015. REUTERS/Mohamed al-Sayaghi
People ride on a motorcycle as they pass by a police headquarters destroyed by a Saudi-led air strike in Yemen's northwestern city of Saada, May 7, 2015. REUTERS/Khaled Abdullah
Smoke billows from a Noqum mountain after it was hit by an air strike in Yemen's capital Sanaa, May 19, 2015. REUTERS/Mohamed al-Sayaghi
A view shows damage in a factory, caused by an air strike on Monday that hit a nearby army weapons depot, in Sanaa, April 21, 2015. REUTERS/Mohamed al-Sayaghi
A plainclothes presidential guard stands in front of the residence of Yemen's former President Ali Abdullah Saleh after airstrikes destroyed it in Sanaa, May 10, 2015. REUTERS/Mohamed al-Sayaghi
An air strike hits a military site controlled by the Houthi group in Yemen's capital Sanaa, May 12, 2015. REUTERS/Khaled Abdullah
People stand on the rubble of houses destroyed by an air strike in the Okash village near Sanaa, April 4, 2015. REUTERS/Mohamed al-Sayaghi
A police trooper walks on a street littered with debris by an air strike on a nearby Scud missile base in Yemen's capital Sanaa, April 20, 2015. The air strike on a Scud missile base in the Yemeni capital Sanaa caused a big explosion that blew out...more
Next Slideshows
Sepp Blatter resigns
Sepp Blatter steps down as FIFA president in the face of a U.S.-led corruption investigation that has plunged world soccer's governing body into the worst...
Pranab in Sweden
President Pranab Mukherjee is on a three-day state visit to Sweden.
Clashes at Moscow LGBT rally
Anti-gay protesters attack a gay rights activist during an LGBT community rally in Moscow.
Pictures of the month: May
Our top photos from the last month.
MORE IN PICTURES
Aishwarya Rai at Cannes
Actress Aishwarya Rai at 70th Cannes Film Festival on the French Riviera.
President Trump's first foreign trip
Donald Trump, on his first overseas trip as president, is on a nine-day journey through the Middle East and Europe.
Pippa Middleton marries
Pippa Middleton, younger sister of Kate, Britain's Duchess of Cambridge, was married in a small English country church surrounded by royals and celebrities but those hoping for a dash of Hollywood were left in the cold.
Yoga with goats
Tucked away in a wooded corner of southern New Hampshire, Jenness Farm draws yoga enthusiasts seeking to practice poses while goats climb around and sometimes on them.
Iran votes in presidential election
Millions of Iranians lined up to vote on Friday, showing a strong turnout in an unexpectedly tight election pitting President Hassan Rouhani, who wants to normalize ties with the West, against a hardline judge who says he has already gone too far.
Venezuela's volunteer protest medics
Medicine students, doctors and volunteers don white helmets with a green cross, treating injured protesters affected by rubber bullets and tear gas amid shortages of medical supplies and drugs.
Best of Cannes
Highlights from the 70th Cannes Film Festival on the French Riviera.
Photos of the week
Our top photos from the past week.
A home for Siberia's orphans
A former president of Russia's largest gold producer opened the orphanage using his own money and covers all expenses.