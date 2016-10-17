Air strikes on Aleppo
A Civil Defence member stands as a front loader removes debris after an air strike Sunday in the rebel-held besieged al-Qaterji neighborhood of Aleppo. REUTERS/Abdalrhman Ismail
People remove belongings from a damaged site after an air strike Sunday in the rebel-held besieged al-Qaterji neighborhood of Aleppo. REUTERS/Abdalrhman Ismail
People walk near a damaged vehicle after an air strike Sunday in the rebel-held besieged al-Qaterji neighborhood of Aleppo. REUTERS/Abdalrhman Ismail
People bury relatives whom died in an airstrike yesterday in the rebel held besieged al-Qaterji neighborhood, in Aleppo. REUTERS/Abdalrhman Ismail
People remove belongings from a damaged site after an air strike Sunday in the rebel-held besieged al-Qaterji neighborhood of Aleppo. REUTERS/Abdalrhman Ismail
A damaged site is pictured after an airstrike in the besieged rebel-held al-Qaterji neighborhood of Aleppo. REUTERS/Abdalrhman Ismail
A youth inspects a damaged site after an airstrike in the besieged rebel-held al-Qaterji neighborhood of Aleppo. REUTERS/Abdalrhman Ismail
People inspect a site damaged after an airstrike in the rebel held besieged al-Qaterji neighborhood of Aleppo. REUTERS/Abdalrhman Ismail
Civil Defence members inspect a damaged site after an airstrike in the besieged rebel-held al-Qaterji neighborhood of Aleppo. REUTERS/Abdalrhman Ismail
Residents inspect a damaged site after an airstrike in the besieged rebel-held al-Qaterji neighborhood of Aleppo. REUTERS/Abdalrhman Ismail
A man reacts on the rubble of damaged buildings after losing relatives to an airstrike in the besieged rebel-held al-Qaterji neighborhood of Aleppo. REUTERS/Abdalrhman Ismail
Boys inspect a site damaged after an airstrike in the rebel held besieged al-Qaterji neighborhood of Aleppo. REUTERS/Abdalrhman Ismail
People inspect the damage at a market hit by air strikes in Aleppo's rebel-held al-Fardous district. REUTERS/Abdalrhman Ismail
A medic holds a dead child after airstrikes in the rebel held Karam Houmid neighbourhood in Aleppo. REUTERS/Abdalrhman Ismail
People dig in the rubble in an ongoing search for survivors at a site hit previously by an airstrike in the rebel-held Tariq al-Bab neighborhood of Aleppo. REUTERS/Abdalrhman Ismail
People inspect the damage as a civilian walks near bloodstains at a market hit by air strikes in Aleppo's rebel-held al-Fardous district. REUTERS/Abdalrhman Ismail
A civil defence member runs at a market hit by air strikes in Aleppo's rebel-held al-Fardous district. REUTERS/Abdalrhman Ismail
Men inspect a site damaged after an airstrike in the besieged rebel-held al-Qaterji neighborhood of Aleppo. REUTERS/Abdalrhman Ismail
People inspect the damage at a market hit by airstrikes in Aleppo's rebel held al-Fardous district. REUTERS/Abdalrhman Ismail
A front loader operates at a market hit by air strikes in Aleppo's rebel-held al-Fardous district. REUTERS/Abdalrhman Ismail
Next Slideshows
Mourning the Thai king
The people of Thailand mourn the passing of King Bhumibol Adulyadej, seen as head of an institution central to Thai identity and a father-figure to the nation.
BRICS Summit in Goa
Pictures from the eighth gathering of top leaders from Brazil, Russia, India, China and South Africa in Goa.
India this week
Our top pictures this week from India.
APJ Abdul Kalam - India's Missile Man
Archival pictures of former Indian president APJ Abdul Kalam who died in 2015. He was considered the father of the country's missile programme.
MORE IN PICTURES
India observes International Yoga Day
Pictures from around the country that capture moments as India and the world observe International Yoga Day.
Editors Choice Pictures
Our top photos from the last 24 hours.
Deadly wildfire in Portugal
Portugal's deadliest forest fire on record has killed at least 64 people, many of whom died in their cars as they tried to flee the blaze.
Detained in North Korea
Some of the foreigners who have been detained, and in some cases released, in North Korea.
Best of the America's Cup
Highlights from the 35th edition of the America's Cup regatta in Bermuda.
Van rams London mosque worshippers
A van plowed into worshippers leaving a London mosque, injuring 10 people in what witnesses said was a deliberate attack on Muslims.
Moscow demolishes Soviet-era apartments
The Moscow government plans to resettle millions of citizens, moving them from their Soviet-era apartment blocks mass-produced under Nikita Krushchev in the 1950s and into modern flats.
High tech flight at the Paris Airshow
The latest innovations in the world of flight at the 52rd Paris Airshow.
Hats and horses
Royals, races and headwear at the Royal Ascot.