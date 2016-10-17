Edition:
Air strikes on Aleppo

A Civil Defence member stands as a front loader removes debris after an air strike Sunday in the rebel-held besieged al-Qaterji neighborhood of Aleppo. REUTERS/Abdalrhman Ismail

Reuters / Monday, October 17, 2016
People remove belongings from a damaged site after an air strike Sunday in the rebel-held besieged al-Qaterji neighborhood of Aleppo. REUTERS/Abdalrhman Ismail

Reuters / Monday, October 17, 2016
People walk near a damaged vehicle after an air strike Sunday in the rebel-held besieged al-Qaterji neighborhood of Aleppo. REUTERS/Abdalrhman Ismail

Reuters / Monday, October 17, 2016
People bury relatives whom died in an airstrike yesterday in the rebel held besieged al-Qaterji neighborhood, in Aleppo. REUTERS/Abdalrhman Ismail

Reuters / Monday, October 17, 2016
People remove belongings from a damaged site after an air strike Sunday in the rebel-held besieged al-Qaterji neighborhood of Aleppo. REUTERS/Abdalrhman Ismail

Reuters / Monday, October 17, 2016
A damaged site is pictured after an airstrike in the besieged rebel-held al-Qaterji neighborhood of Aleppo. REUTERS/Abdalrhman Ismail

Reuters / Friday, October 14, 2016
A youth inspects a damaged site after an airstrike in the besieged rebel-held al-Qaterji neighborhood of Aleppo. REUTERS/Abdalrhman Ismail

Reuters / Friday, October 14, 2016
People inspect a site damaged after an airstrike in the rebel held besieged al-Qaterji neighborhood of Aleppo. REUTERS/Abdalrhman Ismail

Reuters / Monday, October 17, 2016
Civil Defence members inspect a damaged site after an airstrike in the besieged rebel-held al-Qaterji neighborhood of Aleppo. REUTERS/Abdalrhman Ismail

Reuters / Friday, October 14, 2016
Residents inspect a damaged site after an airstrike in the besieged rebel-held al-Qaterji neighborhood of Aleppo. REUTERS/Abdalrhman Ismail

Reuters / Friday, October 14, 2016
A man reacts on the rubble of damaged buildings after losing relatives to an airstrike in the besieged rebel-held al-Qaterji neighborhood of Aleppo. REUTERS/Abdalrhman Ismail

Reuters / Wednesday, October 12, 2016
Boys inspect a site damaged after an airstrike in the rebel held besieged al-Qaterji neighborhood of Aleppo. REUTERS/Abdalrhman Ismail

Reuters / Monday, October 17, 2016
People inspect the damage at a market hit by air strikes in Aleppo's rebel-held al-Fardous district. REUTERS/Abdalrhman Ismail

Reuters / Wednesday, October 12, 2016
A medic holds a dead child after airstrikes in the rebel held Karam Houmid neighbourhood in Aleppo. REUTERS/Abdalrhman Ismail

Reuters / Tuesday, October 04, 2016
People dig in the rubble in an ongoing search for survivors at a site hit previously by an airstrike in the rebel-held Tariq al-Bab neighborhood of Aleppo. REUTERS/Abdalrhman Ismail

Reuters / Wednesday, October 05, 2016
People inspect the damage as a civilian walks near bloodstains at a market hit by air strikes in Aleppo's rebel-held al-Fardous district. REUTERS/Abdalrhman Ismail

Reuters / Wednesday, October 12, 2016
A civil defence member runs at a market hit by air strikes in Aleppo's rebel-held al-Fardous district. REUTERS/Abdalrhman Ismail

Reuters / Wednesday, October 12, 2016
Men inspect a site damaged after an airstrike in the besieged rebel-held al-Qaterji neighborhood of Aleppo. REUTERS/Abdalrhman Ismail

Reuters / Tuesday, October 11, 2016
People inspect the damage at a market hit by airstrikes in Aleppo's rebel held al-Fardous district. REUTERS/Abdalrhman Ismail

Reuters / Wednesday, October 12, 2016
A front loader operates at a market hit by air strikes in Aleppo's rebel-held al-Fardous district. REUTERS/Abdalrhman Ismail

Reuters / Wednesday, October 12, 2016
