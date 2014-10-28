Edition:
Air strikes on Kobani

An explosion following an air-strike is seen in the Syrian town of Kobani, October 28, 2014 REUTERS/Yannis Behrakis

A female Kurdish refugee tries to call relatives who are still trapped in Kobani as thick smoke rises from the Syrian town, October 27, 2014 REUTERS/Yannis Behrakis

Kurdish refugees stand and walk on a hilltop as thick smoke rises from the Syrian town of Kobani, October 26, 2014. REUTERS/Yannis Behrakis

Smoke rises over the Syrian town of Kobani after an airstrike, October 24, 2014. REUTERS/Kai Pfaffenbach

Smoke and dust rise over Syrian town of Kobani after an airstrike, October 23, 2014. REUTERS/Kai Pfaffenbach

Turkish Kurds watch as smoke and dust rise over Syrian town of Kobani after an airstrike, October 22, 2014. REUTERS/Kai Pfaffenbach

A U.S.-led coalition aircraft flying over Kobani, October 18, 2014. REUTERS/Kai Pfaffenbach

Smoke and dust rise over Syrian town of Kobani after an airstrike, October 22, 2014. REUTERS/Kai Pfaffenbach

Smoke rises over Syrian town of Kobani after an airstrike, October 18, 2014. REUTERS/Kai Pfaffenbach

Turkish Kurds watch the smoke rises from Syrian town of Kobani, October 18, 2014. REUTERS/Kai Pfaffenbach

Smoke rises over Syrian town of Kobani after an airstrike, October 18, 2014. REUTERS/Kai Pfaffenbach

Smoke and flames rise over Syrian town of Kobani after an airstrike, October 20, 2014. REUTERS/Kai Pfaffenbach

Smoke rises in the Syrian town of Kobani as Turkish Kurds watch near the Mursitpinar border crossing, October 9, 2014. REUTERS/Umit Bektas

Smoke rises after an U.S.-led air strike in the Syrian town of Kobani, Ocotber 8, 2014. REUTERS/Umit Bektas

A U.S.-led coalition aircraft flying over Kobani, October 15, 2014. REUTERS/Kai Pfaffenbach

Turkish Kurds watch smoke rises over Syrian town of Kobani after an airstrike, October 18, 2014. REUTERS/Kai Pfaffenbach

Smoke rise over Syrian town of Kobani after an airstrike, October 21, 2014. REUTERS/Kai Pfaffenbach

Smoke rises over Syrian town of Kobani after an airstrike, October 18, 2014. REUTERS/Kai Pfaffenbach

Smoke rises in the Syrian town of Kobani as Turkish Kurds watch, October 9, 2014. REUTERS/Umit Bektas

Smoke rises over Syrian town of Kobani after an airstrike, October 18, 2014. REUTERS/Kai Pfaffenbach

Smoke and flames rise over Syrian town of Kobani after an airstrike, October 18, 2014. REUTERS/Kai Pfaffenbach

Smoke rises over Syrian town of Kobani after an airstrike, October 20, 2014. REUTERS/Kai Pfaffenbach

Smoke and flames rise over Syrian town of Kobani after an airstrike, October 20, 2014. REUTERS/Kai Pfaffenbach

Smoke rises from a village on the outskirts of the Syrian town of Kobani, October 15, 2014. REUTERS/Kai Pfaffenbach

Tracer rounds cross the sky over the Syrian town of Kobani during an airstrike, October 21, 2014. REUTERS/Kai Pfaffenbach

Smoke rises over Syrian town of Kobani after an airstrike, October 18, 2014. REUTERS/Kai Pfaffenbach

Smoke rises over Syrian town of Kobani after an airstrike, October 18, 2014. REUTERS/Kai Pfaffenbach

An explosion following an air-strike is seen in the Syrian town of Kobani, October 28, 2014 REUTERS/Yannis Behrakis

Security forces gain fragile ground against militants in Iraq.

28 Oct 2014
Thousands of migrants roam the streets and camp in the French port city while attempting to cross into Britain.

28 Oct 2014
Kurdish refugees in camps just across the border from the battle raging in Kobani.

27 Oct 2014
The Lebanese battles Islamist militants in the northern city of Tripoli.

27 Oct 2014

Flooding from heavy spring rainfall inundated thousands of residences and forced the evacuation of homes as the worst flooding in decades hits the Canadian province of Quebec.

Despite fierce opposition from NATO ally Turkey, the White House has approved supplying arms to Kurdish YPG fighters to support an operation to retake the Syrian city of Raqqa from Islamic State.

The annual parade commemorating the former Soviet Union's victory over Nazi Germany in World War II.

Iraqi forces face stiff resistance from Islamic State after opening a new front after seven months of fighting.

Liberal politician Moon Jae-in is the likely winner of South Korea's presidential election, a victory that would end nearly a decade of conservative rule and bring a more conciliatory approach toward North Korea.

Our top photos from the last 24 hours.

The annual parade commemorating the former Soviet Union's victory over Nazi Germany in World War II.

The Utah mansion where convicted pedophile and polygamous religious sect leader Warren Jeffs once lived is being purchased by one of his former wives, who hopes to make it a tourist attraction and home for people who have left the church.

French President-elect Emmanuel Macron�s wife has been constantly by his side during his campaign, managing his agenda, editing his speeches and advising him on his stage presence.

