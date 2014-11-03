Air strikes on Kobani
An explosion following an airstrike is seen in the Syrian town of Kobani.
An explosion following an air-strike is seen in the Syrian town of Kobani.
A female Kurdish refugee tries to call relatives who are still trapped in Kobani as thick smoke rises from the Syrian town.
Kurdish refugees stand and walk on a hilltop as thick smoke rises from the Syrian town of Kobani.
Smoke rises over the Syrian town of Kobani after an airstrike.
Smoke and dust rise over Syrian town of Kobani after an airstrike.
Turkish Kurds watch as smoke and dust rise over Syrian town of Kobani.
A U.S.-led coalition aircraft flying over Kobani.
Smoke and dust rise over Syrian town of Kobani after an airstrike.
Smoke rises over Syrian town of Kobani after an airstrike.
Turkish Kurds watch the smoke rises from Syrian town of Kobani.
Smoke rises over Syrian town of Kobani after an airstrike.
Smoke and flames rise over Syrian town of Kobani after an airstrike.
Smoke rises in the Syrian town of Kobani as Turkish Kurds watch near the Mursitpinar border crossing.
Smoke rises after an U.S.-led air strike in the Syrian town of Kobani.
A U.S.-led coalition aircraft flying over Kobani.
Turkish Kurds watch smoke rises over Syrian town of Kobani after an airstrike.
Smoke rise over Syrian town of Kobani after an airstrike.
Smoke rises over Syrian town of Kobani after an airstrike.
Smoke rises in the Syrian town of Kobani as Turkish Kurds watch.
Smoke rises over Syrian town of Kobani after an airstrike.
Smoke and flames rise over Syrian town of Kobani after an airstrike.
Smoke rises over Syrian town of Kobani after an airstrike.
Smoke and flames rise over Syrian town of Kobani after an airstrike.
Smoke rises from a village on the outskirts of the Syrian town of Kobani.
Tracer rounds cross the sky over the Syrian town of Kobani during an airstrike.
Smoke rises over Syrian town of Kobani after an airstrike.
Next Slideshows
Wagah border suicide attack
A suicide bomber blew himself up on the Pakistani-Indian border.
NYC Marathon
Highlights from the world's largest marathon.
Photos of the week
Our top photos from the past week.
Virgin SpaceShipTwo crash
The explosion of the Virgin Galactic passenger spaceship over California.
MORE IN PICTURES
Yemen's latest deadly cholera outbreak
A cholera outbreak has killed at least 50 people in Yemen where the health and sanitation systems have been degraded by more than two years of civil war.
Editor's Choice Pictures
Our top photos from the last 24 hours.
Narendra Modi in Sri Lanka
Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi is on a two-day visit to Sri Lanka. Our photos
Quebec battles floods
Flooding from heavy spring rainfall inundated thousands of residences and forced the evacuation of homes as the worst flooding in decades hits the Canadian province of Quebec.
India this week
A look at our best photos from India this week.
Editors Choice Pictures
Our top photos from the last 24 hours.
The art of the Venice Biennale
Highlights from the 57th Biennale International Art Exhibition in Venice, Italy.
Buddha's birthday
Vesak Day commemorates the birth, enlightenment and death of Buddha.
Imagining the Los Angeles 2024 Olympics
The International Olympic Committee visits California this week as the race to host the 2024 Summer Games heats up.