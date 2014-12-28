AirAsia flight missing
People queue at an AirAsia counter at Changi Airport in Singapore December 28, 2014. Indonesia's Transport Ministry official Hadi Mustofa said an AirAsia aircraft, flight number QZ 8501from Indonesian city of Surabaya to Singapore, lost contact with...more
A flight information signboard shows the status of AirAsia flight QZ 8501 from the Indonesian city of Surabaya to Singapore at Changi Airport in Singapore December 28, 2014. REUTERS/Edgar Su
A Changi Airport staff holds up a sign to direct possible next-of-kins of passengers of AirAsia flight QZ 8501 from Indonesian city of Surabaya to Singapore, at Changi Airport in Singapore December 28, 2014. REUTERS/Edgar Su
A Changi Airport staff holds up a sign to direct possible next-of-kins of passengers of AirAsia flight QZ 8501 from Indonesian city of Surabaya to Singapore, at Changi Airport in Singapore December 28, 2014. REUTERS/Edgar Su
A sign informing the next-of-kins of passengers of AirAsia flight QZ 8501 from Indonesian city of Surabaya to Singapore is seen next to an information counter at Changi Airport in Singapore December 28, 2014. The man pictured at the counter is not...more
People related to passengers of AirAsia flight QZ 8501arrive at a holding area for next-of-kins and relatives at Changi Airport in Singapore December 28, 2014. REUTERS/Edgar Su
People related to passengers of AirAsia flight QZ 8501arrive at a holding area for next-of-kins and relatives at Changi Airport in Singapore December 28, 2014. REUTERS/Edgar Su
People related to passengers of AirAsia flight QZ 8501arrive at a holding area for next-of-kins and relatives at Changi Airport in Singapore December 28, 2014. REUTERS/Edgar Su
Family members of passengers on board AirAsia flight QZ 8501wait for information inside a crisis centre at Juanda Airport in Surabaya, East Java December 28, 2014 in this photo taken by Antara Foto. REUTERS/Antara Foto/Suryanto
Family members of passengers on board AirAsia flight QZ 8501 look at a passenger list inside a crisis centre at Juanda Airport in Surabaya, East Java December 28, 2014 in this photo taken by Antara Foto. REUTERS/Antara Foto/Suryanto
People arrive at a waiting area for next-of-kin and relatives of passengers onboard Indonesia AirAsia Flight QZ8501, at Changi Airport in Singapore December 28, 2014. REUTERS/Edgar Su
Family members of passengers on board AirAsia flight QZ 8501 talk on their phones while waiting for information inside a crisis centre at Juanda Airport in Surabaya, East Java December 28, 2014 in this photo taken by Antara Foto. REUTERS/Antara...more
Family members of passengers on board AirAsia flight QZ 8501wait for information inside a crisis centre at Juanda Airport in Surabaya, East Java December 28, 2014 in this photo taken by Antara Foto. REUTERS/Antara Foto/Suryanto
Two members of the Indonesian Navy's Tactical Commanding Operator (TACCO) help with the search for AirAsia flight QZ 8501 on board a CN235 aircraft over Karimun Java, in the Java Sea December 28, 2014 in this photo taken by Antara Foto. ...more
A man (C) asks an officer for information about his family member who was onboard AirAsia flight QZ8501 at a waiting area in Surabaya's Juanda International Airport December 28, 2014. REUTERS/Beawiharta
Family of passengers onboard AirAsia flight QZ8501 react at a waiting area in Juanda International Airport, Surabaya December 28, 2014. REUTERS/Beawiharta
Passengers check in an AirAsia flight at Soekarno-Hatta International Airport in Jakarta December 28, 2014. REUTERS/Pius Erlangga
AirAsia CEO Tony Fernandes (L) talks with director Sunu Widyatmoko during a news conference at the Juanda International Airport, Surabaya December 28, 2014. REUTERS/Beawiharta
Family members of passengers on board AirAsia flight QZ8501 wait for information inside the AirAsia crisis centre at Juanda Airport in Surabaya, East Java December 28, 2014 in this photo taken by Antara Foto. REUTERS/Antara Foto/Suryanto
Louis Sidharta (C), a 25-year-old Indonesian whose fiance was onboard the AirAsia flight QZ8501, walks at a waiting area for next-of-kin and relatives at Changi Airport in Singapore December 28, 2014. REUTERS/Edgar Su
A search and rescue squad from the Indonesian Airforce prepare to depart on a Puma helicopter to take part in the search for the missing AirAsia Flight QZ8501, from a base in Kubu Raya, West Kalimantan December 28, 2014 in this photo taken by Antara...more
