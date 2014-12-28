Edition:
India
Pictures | Sun Dec 28, 2014 | 9:20pm IST

AirAsia flight missing

People queue at an AirAsia counter at Changi Airport in Singapore December 28, 2014. Indonesia's Transport Ministry official Hadi Mustofa said an AirAsia aircraft, flight number QZ 8501from Indonesian city of Surabaya to Singapore, lost contact with the Jakarta air traffic control tower on Sunday at 6:17 a.m local time. (2317 GMT). REUTERS/Edgar Su

People queue at an AirAsia counter at Changi Airport in Singapore December 28, 2014. Indonesia's Transport Ministry official Hadi Mustofa said an AirAsia aircraft, flight number QZ 8501from Indonesian city of Surabaya to Singapore, lost contact with...more

Reuters / Sunday, December 28, 2014
People queue at an AirAsia counter at Changi Airport in Singapore December 28, 2014. Indonesia's Transport Ministry official Hadi Mustofa said an AirAsia aircraft, flight number QZ 8501from Indonesian city of Surabaya to Singapore, lost contact with the Jakarta air traffic control tower on Sunday at 6:17 a.m local time. (2317 GMT). REUTERS/Edgar Su
Close
1 / 21
A flight information signboard shows the status of AirAsia flight QZ 8501 from the Indonesian city of Surabaya to Singapore at Changi Airport in Singapore December 28, 2014. REUTERS/Edgar Su

A flight information signboard shows the status of AirAsia flight QZ 8501 from the Indonesian city of Surabaya to Singapore at Changi Airport in Singapore December 28, 2014. REUTERS/Edgar Su

Reuters / Sunday, December 28, 2014
A flight information signboard shows the status of AirAsia flight QZ 8501 from the Indonesian city of Surabaya to Singapore at Changi Airport in Singapore December 28, 2014. REUTERS/Edgar Su
Close
2 / 21
A Changi Airport staff holds up a sign to direct possible next-of-kins of passengers of AirAsia flight QZ 8501 from Indonesian city of Surabaya to Singapore, at Changi Airport in Singapore December 28, 2014. REUTERS/Edgar Su

A Changi Airport staff holds up a sign to direct possible next-of-kins of passengers of AirAsia flight QZ 8501 from Indonesian city of Surabaya to Singapore, at Changi Airport in Singapore December 28, 2014. REUTERS/Edgar Su

Reuters / Sunday, December 28, 2014
A Changi Airport staff holds up a sign to direct possible next-of-kins of passengers of AirAsia flight QZ 8501 from Indonesian city of Surabaya to Singapore, at Changi Airport in Singapore December 28, 2014. REUTERS/Edgar Su
Close
3 / 21
A Changi Airport staff holds up a sign to direct possible next-of-kins of passengers of AirAsia flight QZ 8501 from Indonesian city of Surabaya to Singapore, at Changi Airport in Singapore December 28, 2014. REUTERS/Edgar Su

A Changi Airport staff holds up a sign to direct possible next-of-kins of passengers of AirAsia flight QZ 8501 from Indonesian city of Surabaya to Singapore, at Changi Airport in Singapore December 28, 2014. REUTERS/Edgar Su

Reuters / Sunday, December 28, 2014
A Changi Airport staff holds up a sign to direct possible next-of-kins of passengers of AirAsia flight QZ 8501 from Indonesian city of Surabaya to Singapore, at Changi Airport in Singapore December 28, 2014. REUTERS/Edgar Su
Close
4 / 21
A sign informing the next-of-kins of passengers of AirAsia flight QZ 8501 from Indonesian city of Surabaya to Singapore is seen next to an information counter at Changi Airport in Singapore December 28, 2014. The man pictured at the counter is not the next-of-kin. REUTERS/Edgar Su

A sign informing the next-of-kins of passengers of AirAsia flight QZ 8501 from Indonesian city of Surabaya to Singapore is seen next to an information counter at Changi Airport in Singapore December 28, 2014. The man pictured at the counter is not...more

Reuters / Sunday, December 28, 2014
A sign informing the next-of-kins of passengers of AirAsia flight QZ 8501 from Indonesian city of Surabaya to Singapore is seen next to an information counter at Changi Airport in Singapore December 28, 2014. The man pictured at the counter is not the next-of-kin. REUTERS/Edgar Su
Close
5 / 21
People related to passengers of AirAsia flight QZ 8501arrive at a holding area for next-of-kins and relatives at Changi Airport in Singapore December 28, 2014. REUTERS/Edgar Su

People related to passengers of AirAsia flight QZ 8501arrive at a holding area for next-of-kins and relatives at Changi Airport in Singapore December 28, 2014. REUTERS/Edgar Su

Reuters / Sunday, December 28, 2014
People related to passengers of AirAsia flight QZ 8501arrive at a holding area for next-of-kins and relatives at Changi Airport in Singapore December 28, 2014. REUTERS/Edgar Su
Close
6 / 21
People related to passengers of AirAsia flight QZ 8501arrive at a holding area for next-of-kins and relatives at Changi Airport in Singapore December 28, 2014. REUTERS/Edgar Su

People related to passengers of AirAsia flight QZ 8501arrive at a holding area for next-of-kins and relatives at Changi Airport in Singapore December 28, 2014. REUTERS/Edgar Su

Reuters / Sunday, December 28, 2014
People related to passengers of AirAsia flight QZ 8501arrive at a holding area for next-of-kins and relatives at Changi Airport in Singapore December 28, 2014. REUTERS/Edgar Su
Close
7 / 21
People related to passengers of AirAsia flight QZ 8501arrive at a holding area for next-of-kins and relatives at Changi Airport in Singapore December 28, 2014. REUTERS/Edgar Su

People related to passengers of AirAsia flight QZ 8501arrive at a holding area for next-of-kins and relatives at Changi Airport in Singapore December 28, 2014. REUTERS/Edgar Su

Reuters / Sunday, December 28, 2014
People related to passengers of AirAsia flight QZ 8501arrive at a holding area for next-of-kins and relatives at Changi Airport in Singapore December 28, 2014. REUTERS/Edgar Su
Close
8 / 21
Family members of passengers on board AirAsia flight QZ 8501wait for information inside a crisis centre at Juanda Airport in Surabaya, East Java December 28, 2014 in this photo taken by Antara Foto. REUTERS/Antara Foto/Suryanto

Family members of passengers on board AirAsia flight QZ 8501wait for information inside a crisis centre at Juanda Airport in Surabaya, East Java December 28, 2014 in this photo taken by Antara Foto. REUTERS/Antara Foto/Suryanto

Reuters / Sunday, December 28, 2014
Family members of passengers on board AirAsia flight QZ 8501wait for information inside a crisis centre at Juanda Airport in Surabaya, East Java December 28, 2014 in this photo taken by Antara Foto. REUTERS/Antara Foto/Suryanto
Close
9 / 21
Family members of passengers on board AirAsia flight QZ 8501 look at a passenger list inside a crisis centre at Juanda Airport in Surabaya, East Java December 28, 2014 in this photo taken by Antara Foto. REUTERS/Antara Foto/Suryanto

Family members of passengers on board AirAsia flight QZ 8501 look at a passenger list inside a crisis centre at Juanda Airport in Surabaya, East Java December 28, 2014 in this photo taken by Antara Foto. REUTERS/Antara Foto/Suryanto

Reuters / Sunday, December 28, 2014
Family members of passengers on board AirAsia flight QZ 8501 look at a passenger list inside a crisis centre at Juanda Airport in Surabaya, East Java December 28, 2014 in this photo taken by Antara Foto. REUTERS/Antara Foto/Suryanto
Close
10 / 21
People arrive at a waiting area for next-of-kin and relatives of passengers onboard Indonesia AirAsia Flight QZ8501, at Changi Airport in Singapore December 28, 2014. REUTERS/Edgar Su

People arrive at a waiting area for next-of-kin and relatives of passengers onboard Indonesia AirAsia Flight QZ8501, at Changi Airport in Singapore December 28, 2014. REUTERS/Edgar Su

Reuters / Sunday, December 28, 2014
People arrive at a waiting area for next-of-kin and relatives of passengers onboard Indonesia AirAsia Flight QZ8501, at Changi Airport in Singapore December 28, 2014. REUTERS/Edgar Su
Close
11 / 21
Family members of passengers on board AirAsia flight QZ 8501 talk on their phones while waiting for information inside a crisis centre at Juanda Airport in Surabaya, East Java December 28, 2014 in this photo taken by Antara Foto. REUTERS/Antara Foto/Suryanto

Family members of passengers on board AirAsia flight QZ 8501 talk on their phones while waiting for information inside a crisis centre at Juanda Airport in Surabaya, East Java December 28, 2014 in this photo taken by Antara Foto. REUTERS/Antara...more

Reuters / Sunday, December 28, 2014
Family members of passengers on board AirAsia flight QZ 8501 talk on their phones while waiting for information inside a crisis centre at Juanda Airport in Surabaya, East Java December 28, 2014 in this photo taken by Antara Foto. REUTERS/Antara Foto/Suryanto
Close
12 / 21
Family members of passengers on board AirAsia flight QZ 8501wait for information inside a crisis centre at Juanda Airport in Surabaya, East Java December 28, 2014 in this photo taken by Antara Foto. REUTERS/Antara Foto/Suryanto

Family members of passengers on board AirAsia flight QZ 8501wait for information inside a crisis centre at Juanda Airport in Surabaya, East Java December 28, 2014 in this photo taken by Antara Foto. REUTERS/Antara Foto/Suryanto

Reuters / Sunday, December 28, 2014
Family members of passengers on board AirAsia flight QZ 8501wait for information inside a crisis centre at Juanda Airport in Surabaya, East Java December 28, 2014 in this photo taken by Antara Foto. REUTERS/Antara Foto/Suryanto
Close
13 / 21
Two members of the Indonesian Navy's Tactical Commanding Operator (TACCO) help with the search for AirAsia flight QZ 8501 on board a CN235 aircraft over Karimun Java, in the Java Sea December 28, 2014 in this photo taken by Antara Foto. REUTERS/Antara Foto/Eric Ireng

Two members of the Indonesian Navy's Tactical Commanding Operator (TACCO) help with the search for AirAsia flight QZ 8501 on board a CN235 aircraft over Karimun Java, in the Java Sea December 28, 2014 in this photo taken by Antara Foto. ...more

Reuters / Sunday, December 28, 2014
Two members of the Indonesian Navy's Tactical Commanding Operator (TACCO) help with the search for AirAsia flight QZ 8501 on board a CN235 aircraft over Karimun Java, in the Java Sea December 28, 2014 in this photo taken by Antara Foto. REUTERS/Antara Foto/Eric Ireng
Close
14 / 21
A man (C) asks an officer for information about his family member who was onboard AirAsia flight QZ8501 at a waiting area in Surabaya's Juanda International Airport December 28, 2014. REUTERS/Beawiharta

A man (C) asks an officer for information about his family member who was onboard AirAsia flight QZ8501 at a waiting area in Surabaya's Juanda International Airport December 28, 2014. REUTERS/Beawiharta

Reuters / Sunday, December 28, 2014
A man (C) asks an officer for information about his family member who was onboard AirAsia flight QZ8501 at a waiting area in Surabaya's Juanda International Airport December 28, 2014. REUTERS/Beawiharta
Close
15 / 21
Family of passengers onboard AirAsia flight QZ8501 react at a waiting area in Juanda International Airport, Surabaya December 28, 2014. REUTERS/Beawiharta

Family of passengers onboard AirAsia flight QZ8501 react at a waiting area in Juanda International Airport, Surabaya December 28, 2014. REUTERS/Beawiharta

Reuters / Sunday, December 28, 2014
Family of passengers onboard AirAsia flight QZ8501 react at a waiting area in Juanda International Airport, Surabaya December 28, 2014. REUTERS/Beawiharta
Close
16 / 21
Passengers check in an AirAsia flight at Soekarno-Hatta International Airport in Jakarta December 28, 2014. REUTERS/Pius Erlangga

Passengers check in an AirAsia flight at Soekarno-Hatta International Airport in Jakarta December 28, 2014. REUTERS/Pius Erlangga

Reuters / Sunday, December 28, 2014
Passengers check in an AirAsia flight at Soekarno-Hatta International Airport in Jakarta December 28, 2014. REUTERS/Pius Erlangga
Close
17 / 21
AirAsia CEO Tony Fernandes (L) talks with director Sunu Widyatmoko during a news conference at the Juanda International Airport, Surabaya December 28, 2014. REUTERS/Beawiharta

AirAsia CEO Tony Fernandes (L) talks with director Sunu Widyatmoko during a news conference at the Juanda International Airport, Surabaya December 28, 2014. REUTERS/Beawiharta

Reuters / Sunday, December 28, 2014
AirAsia CEO Tony Fernandes (L) talks with director Sunu Widyatmoko during a news conference at the Juanda International Airport, Surabaya December 28, 2014. REUTERS/Beawiharta
Close
18 / 21
Family members of passengers on board AirAsia flight QZ8501 wait for information inside the AirAsia crisis centre at Juanda Airport in Surabaya, East Java December 28, 2014 in this photo taken by Antara Foto. REUTERS/Antara Foto/Suryanto

Family members of passengers on board AirAsia flight QZ8501 wait for information inside the AirAsia crisis centre at Juanda Airport in Surabaya, East Java December 28, 2014 in this photo taken by Antara Foto. REUTERS/Antara Foto/Suryanto

Reuters / Sunday, December 28, 2014
Family members of passengers on board AirAsia flight QZ8501 wait for information inside the AirAsia crisis centre at Juanda Airport in Surabaya, East Java December 28, 2014 in this photo taken by Antara Foto. REUTERS/Antara Foto/Suryanto
Close
19 / 21
Louis Sidharta (C), a 25-year-old Indonesian whose fiance was onboard the AirAsia flight QZ8501, walks at a waiting area for next-of-kin and relatives at Changi Airport in Singapore December 28, 2014. REUTERS/Edgar Su

Louis Sidharta (C), a 25-year-old Indonesian whose fiance was onboard the AirAsia flight QZ8501, walks at a waiting area for next-of-kin and relatives at Changi Airport in Singapore December 28, 2014. REUTERS/Edgar Su

Reuters / Sunday, December 28, 2014
Louis Sidharta (C), a 25-year-old Indonesian whose fiance was onboard the AirAsia flight QZ8501, walks at a waiting area for next-of-kin and relatives at Changi Airport in Singapore December 28, 2014. REUTERS/Edgar Su
Close
20 / 21
A search and rescue squad from the Indonesian Airforce prepare to depart on a Puma helicopter to take part in the search for the missing AirAsia Flight QZ8501, from a base in Kubu Raya, West Kalimantan December 28, 2014 in this photo taken by Antara Foto. REUTERS/Antara Foto/Jessica Helena Wuysang

A search and rescue squad from the Indonesian Airforce prepare to depart on a Puma helicopter to take part in the search for the missing AirAsia Flight QZ8501, from a base in Kubu Raya, West Kalimantan December 28, 2014 in this photo taken by Antara...more

Reuters / Sunday, December 28, 2014
A search and rescue squad from the Indonesian Airforce prepare to depart on a Puma helicopter to take part in the search for the missing AirAsia Flight QZ8501, from a base in Kubu Raya, West Kalimantan December 28, 2014 in this photo taken by Antara Foto. REUTERS/Antara Foto/Jessica Helena Wuysang
Close
21 / 21
View Again
View Next
In the heart of Ebola

In the heart of Ebola

Next Slideshows

In the heart of Ebola

In the heart of Ebola

Sierra Leone, Guinea and Liberia are at the center of the world's worst recorded outbreak of Ebola.

28 Dec 2014
Last days in Afghanistan

Last days in Afghanistan

American troops on mission at forward operating base Gamberi in Afghanistan.

27 Dec 2014
India This Week

India This Week

Some of our best photos from across the country this week.

26 Dec 2014
Ethnic clashes in Assam

Ethnic clashes in Assam

For decades, the Bodos have been fighting for a state of their own called Bodoland, accusing New Delhi of plundering their state's resources and flooding the...

26 Dec 2014

MORE IN PICTURES

Always Dreaming wins Kentucky Derby

Always Dreaming wins Kentucky Derby

Always Dreaming won the 143rd running of the Kentucky Derby at Churchill Downs in Louisville, Kentucky on a sloppy track.

India This Week

India This Week

Our best India pictures from this week.

Photos of the week

Photos of the week

Our top photos from the past week.

Countdown to the French election

Countdown to the French election

Centrist Emmanuel Macron and far-right rival Marine Le Pen on their final days of campaigning ahead of Sunday's tumultuous election that has turned the country's politics upside down.

Migrant rescue on the Mediterranean

Migrant rescue on the Mediterranean

On board the Malta-based NGO Migrant Offshore Aid Station (MOAS) ship Phoenix with more than 400 migrants, after rescue operations off the coast of Libya.

Residents retreat ahead of Raqqa assault

Residents retreat ahead of Raqqa assault

Residents flee Islamic State's base in Raqqa as U.S.-backed Syrian Democratic Forces prepare to launch an assault on the group's Syrian stronghold.

Photos of the week

Photos of the week

Our top photos from the past week.

Palestinian hunger strike protest grows

Palestinian hunger strike protest grows

Hundreds of Palestinians in Israeli jails are on hunger strike in response to a call by prominent prisoner Marwan Barghouti, widely seen as a possible future Palestinian president.

Trump returns to New York

Trump returns to New York

President Donald Trump returns to his hometown for the first time since taking office, as many New Yorkers take to the streets to protest his politics.

View More

Trending Collections

Pictures