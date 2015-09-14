Edition:
Airbus, Alabama

People view the Airbus A321 being assembled during a tour of the new Airbus U.S. Manufacturing Facility in Mobile, Alabama September 13, 2015. REUTERS/Michael Spooneybarger

Reuters / Monday, September 14, 2015
People walk along the delivery center during a tour of the new Airbus U.S. Manufacturing Facility in Mobile, Alabama September 13, 2015. REUTERS/Michael Spooneybarger

Reuters / Monday, September 14, 2015
An Airbus A321 is being assembled in the final assembly line hangar at the Airbus U.S. Manufacturing Facility in Mobile, Alabama September 13, 2015. Airbus Group's new factory will build predominately A321 aircraft, the company's largest single aisle plane, Airbus Group's president and CEO Fabrice Bregier said. REUTERS/Michael Spooneybarger

Reuters / Monday, September 14, 2015
People view the Airbus A321 being assembled during a tour of the new Airbus U.S. Manufacturing Facility in Mobile, Alabama September 13, 2015. REUTERS/Michael Spooneybarger

Reuters / Monday, September 14, 2015
An Airbus A321 is being assembled in the final assembly line hangar at the Airbus U.S. Manufacturing Facility in Mobile, Alabama September 13, 2015. REUTERS/Michael Spooneybarger

Reuters / Monday, September 14, 2015
An Airbus A321 is being assembled in the final assembly line hangar at the Airbus U.S. Manufacturing Facility in Mobile, Alabama September 13, 2015. REUTERS/Michael Spooneybarger

Reuters / Monday, September 14, 2015
Bruno Trevidic of France photographs the Airbus A321 being assembled during a tour of the new Airbus U.S. Manufacturing Facility in Mobile, Alabama September 13, 2015. REUTERS/Michael Spooneybarger

Reuters / Monday, September 14, 2015
An Airbus A321 is being assembled in the final assembly line hangar at the Airbus U.S. Manufacturing Facility in Mobile, Alabama September 13, 2015. REUTERS/Michael Spooneybarger

Reuters / Monday, September 14, 2015
People tour the new Airbus U.S. Manufacturing Facility in Mobile, Alabama September 13, 2015. REUTERS/Michael Spooneybarger

Reuters / Monday, September 14, 2015
People view components for one of the Airbus A321's in the transshipment hangar during a tour the new Airbus U.S. Manufacturing Facility in Mobile, Alabama September 13, 2015. REUTERS/Michael Spooneybarger

Reuters / Monday, September 14, 2015
People view the Airbus A321 being assembled during a tour of the new Airbus U.S. Manufacturing Facility in Mobile, Alabama September 13, 2015. REUTERS/Michael Spooneybarger

Reuters / Monday, September 14, 2015
An Airbus A321 is being assembled in the final assembly line hangar at the Airbus U.S. Manufacturing Facility in Mobile, Alabama September 13, 2015. REUTERS/Michael Spooneybarger

Reuters / Monday, September 14, 2015
An Airbus A321 is being assembled in the final assembly line hangar at the Airbus U.S. Manufacturing Facility in Mobile, Alabama September 13, 2015. REUTERS/Michael Spooneybarger

Reuters / Monday, September 14, 2015
People tour the final assembly line hangar at the new Airbus U.S. Manufacturing Facility in Mobile, Alabama September 13, 2015. REUTERS/Michael Spooneybarger

Reuters / Monday, September 14, 2015
People leave the transshipment hangar during a tour the new Airbus U.S. Manufacturing Facility in Mobile, Alabama September 13, 2015. REUTERS/Michael Spooneybarger

Reuters / Monday, September 14, 2015
The Airbus U.S. Manufacturing Facility is shown in Mobile, Alabama September 13, 2015. REUTERS/Michael Spooneybarger

Reuters / Monday, September 14, 2015
