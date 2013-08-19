Edition:
Airlifting a 1345 pound man

<p>Saudi Civil Defence members use a forklift to move Khaled Mohsen Shaeri, 20, from his house in the Saudi city of Jizan, and to be airlifted to the capital Riyadh for medical treatment, August 19, 2013. Shaeri weighs approximately 610 kg (1345 lbs) and is suffering from severe obesity due to health problems that have resulted in a rapid increase in his weight over the past two years. REUTERS/Faisal Al Nasser</p>

<p>Saudi Civil Defence members use a forklift to move Khaled Mohsen Shaeri, 20, from his house in the Saudi city of Jizan, and to be airlifted to the capital Riyadh for medical treatment, August 19, 2013. REUTERS/Faisal Al Nasser</p>

<p>Saudi Civil Defence members use a forklift to move Khaled Mohsen Shaeri, 20, from his house in the Saudi city of Jizan, and airlifting him to the capital Riyadh for medical treatment, August 19, 2013. Shaeri weighs approximately 610 kg (1345 lbs) and is suffering from severe obesity due to health problems that have resulted in a rapid increase in his weight over the past two years. REUTERS/Faisal Al Nasser (SAUDI ARABIA - Tags: HEALTH SOCIETY TRANSPORT)</p>

<p>Saudi Civil Defence members use a crane to move Khaled Mohsen Shaeri, 20, from his house in the Saudi city of Jizan to airlift him to the capital Riyadh for medical treatment, August 19, 2013. REUTERS/Faisal Al Nasser</p>

<p>Saudi Civil Defence members use a forklift to move Khaled Mohsen Shaeri, 20, onto a plane to airlift him to the capital Riyadh for medical treatment, in the Saudi city of Jizan, August 19, 2013. REUTERS/Faisal Al Nasser</p>

<p>Saudi Civil Defence members use a forklift to move Khaled Mohsen Shaeri, 20, onto a plane to airlift him to the capital Riyadh for medical treatment, in the Saudi city of Jizan, August 19, 2013. REUTERS/Faisal Al Nasser</p>

<p>Saudi Civil Defence members move Khaled Mohsen Shaeri, 20, onto a plane to airlift him to the capital Riyadh for medical treatment, in the Saudi city of Jizan, August 19, 2013. REUTERS/Faisal Al Nasser</p>

