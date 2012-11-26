Airport fashion
Singer Lady Gaga waves at the media upon her arrival at Narita International Airport near Tokyo, June 21, 2011. REUTERS/Toru Hanai
Singer Lady Gaga waves at the media upon her arrival at Narita International Airport near Tokyo, June 21, 2011. REUTERS/Toru Hanai
Canadian pop singer Justin Bieber arrives at Manila's Ninoy Aquino International Airport for his concert, May 10, 2011. REUTERS/Cheryl Ravelo
Canadian pop singer Justin Bieber arrives at Manila's Ninoy Aquino International Airport for his concert, May 10, 2011. REUTERS/Cheryl Ravelo
Justin Timberlake arrives at Manila's International Airport, March 25, 2010. REUTERS/Stringer
Justin Timberlake arrives at Manila's International Airport, March 25, 2010. REUTERS/Stringer
Beyonce Knowles as she arrives at the international airport in Manila, November 6, 2007. REUTERS/Romeo Ranoco
Beyonce Knowles as she arrives at the international airport in Manila, November 6, 2007. REUTERS/Romeo Ranoco
Julia Roberts arrives at Narita International Airport in Chiba, near Tokyo, August 17, 2010. REUTERS/Kim Kyung-Hoon
Julia Roberts arrives at Narita International Airport in Chiba, near Tokyo, August 17, 2010. REUTERS/Kim Kyung-Hoon
Daniel Radcliffe smiles upon his arrival at Narita airport, east of Tokyo, June 27, 2007. REUTERS/Toru Hanai
Daniel Radcliffe smiles upon his arrival at Narita airport, east of Tokyo, June 27, 2007. REUTERS/Toru Hanai
Johnny Depp greets his fans upon his arrival at Narita International Airport, east of Tokyo, December 8, 2009. REUTERS/Kim Kyung-Hoon
Johnny Depp greets his fans upon his arrival at Narita International Airport, east of Tokyo, December 8, 2009. REUTERS/Kim Kyung-Hoon
Anne Hathaway walks out of the airport after her arrival in Venice, September 2, 2008. REUTERS/Manuel Silvestri
Anne Hathaway walks out of the airport after her arrival in Venice, September 2, 2008. REUTERS/Manuel Silvestri
Paris Hilton walks out of Shanghai Pudong International Airport, November 20, 2007. REUTERS/China Daily
Paris Hilton walks out of Shanghai Pudong International Airport, November 20, 2007. REUTERS/China Daily
Actress Marcia Cross of "Desperate Housewives" arrives at Los Angeles international airport, December 13, 2009. REUTERS/Benoit Tessier
Actress Marcia Cross of "Desperate Housewives" arrives at Los Angeles international airport, December 13, 2009. REUTERS/Benoit Tessier
Will Smith greets fans upon his arrival at Narita international airport near Tokyo, January 17, 2007. REUTERS/Kim Kyung-Hoon
Will Smith greets fans upon his arrival at Narita international airport near Tokyo, January 17, 2007. REUTERS/Kim Kyung-Hoon
Brad Pitt and Angelina Jolie arrive with their children at Narita airport, near Tokyo, January 27, 2009. REUTERS/Toru Hanai
Brad Pitt and Angelina Jolie arrive with their children at Narita airport, near Tokyo, January 27, 2009. REUTERS/Toru Hanai
Janet Jackson waves upon her arrival at New Tokyo international airport in Narita, east of Tokyo, April 9, 2008. REUTERS/Issei Kato
Janet Jackson waves upon her arrival at New Tokyo international airport in Narita, east of Tokyo, April 9, 2008. REUTERS/Issei Kato
Halle Berry arrives at Shanghai Pudong Airport, June 12, 2009. REUTERS/Aly Song
Halle Berry arrives at Shanghai Pudong Airport, June 12, 2009. REUTERS/Aly Song
The Pussycat Dolls upon arrival at the Ninoy Aquino International airport in Manila, June 8, 2009. REUTERS/Manila International Airport Press/Handout
The Pussycat Dolls upon arrival at the Ninoy Aquino International airport in Manila, June 8, 2009. REUTERS/Manila International Airport Press/Handout
David and Victoria Beckham arrive at the Ciampino airport in Rome, November 17, 2006. REUTERS/Tony Gentile
David and Victoria Beckham arrive at the Ciampino airport in Rome, November 17, 2006. REUTERS/Tony Gentile
Angelina Jolie arrives with her children Shiloh (L), Pax Thien, Maddox (front R) and Zahara (back R) at New Tokyo International Airport in Narita, east of Tokyo, July 26, 2010. REUTERS/Issei Kato
Angelina Jolie arrives with her children Shiloh (L), Pax Thien, Maddox (front R) and Zahara (back R) at New Tokyo International Airport in Narita, east of Tokyo, July 26, 2010. REUTERS/Issei Kato
Natalie Portman walks out of the airport next to a fan after her arrival in Venice, August 31, 2008. REUTERS/Manuel Silvestri
Natalie Portman walks out of the airport next to a fan after her arrival in Venice, August 31, 2008. REUTERS/Manuel Silvestri
Mick Jagger arrives at the Pudong international airport in Shanghai, April 6, 2006. REUTERS/Nir Elias
Mick Jagger arrives at the Pudong international airport in Shanghai, April 6, 2006. REUTERS/Nir Elias
Kylie Minogue arrives at Changi Airport in Singapore, November 24, 2008. REUTERS/Vivek Prakash
Kylie Minogue arrives at Changi Airport in Singapore, November 24, 2008. REUTERS/Vivek Prakash
Next Slideshows
India this week
Pictures of the week that went by from the lanes and bylanes of India.
American Music Awards
Highlights from the American Music Awards.
Week in fashion
The past week in the world of fashion.
Latin Grammy Awards
Highlights from the Latin Grammy Awards.
MORE IN PICTURES
India observes International Yoga Day
Pictures from around the country that capture moments as India and the world observe International Yoga Day.
Editors Choice Pictures
Our top photos from the last 24 hours.
Deadly wildfire in Portugal
Portugal's deadliest forest fire on record has killed at least 64 people, many of whom died in their cars as they tried to flee the blaze.
Detained in North Korea
Some of the foreigners who have been detained, and in some cases released, in North Korea.
Best of the America's Cup
Highlights from the 35th edition of the America's Cup regatta in Bermuda.
Van rams London mosque worshippers
A van plowed into worshippers leaving a London mosque, injuring 10 people in what witnesses said was a deliberate attack on Muslims.
Moscow demolishes Soviet-era apartments
The Moscow government plans to resettle millions of citizens, moving them from their Soviet-era apartment blocks mass-produced under Nikita Krushchev in the 1950s and into modern flats.
High tech flight at the Paris Airshow
The latest innovations in the world of flight at the 52rd Paris Airshow.
Hats and horses
Royals, races and headwear at the Royal Ascot.