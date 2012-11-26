Edition:
Airport fashion

<p>Singer Lady Gaga waves at the media upon her arrival at Narita International Airport near Tokyo, June 21, 2011. REUTERS/Toru Hanai </p>

<p>Canadian pop singer Justin Bieber arrives at Manila's Ninoy Aquino International Airport for his concert, May 10, 2011. REUTERS/Cheryl Ravelo </p>

<p>Justin Timberlake arrives at Manila's International Airport, March 25, 2010. REUTERS/Stringer </p>

<p>Beyonce Knowles as she arrives at the international airport in Manila, November 6, 2007. REUTERS/Romeo Ranoco </p>

<p>Julia Roberts arrives at Narita International Airport in Chiba, near Tokyo, August 17, 2010. REUTERS/Kim Kyung-Hoon</p>

<p>Daniel Radcliffe smiles upon his arrival at Narita airport, east of Tokyo, June 27, 2007. REUTERS/Toru Hanai </p>

<p>Johnny Depp greets his fans upon his arrival at Narita International Airport, east of Tokyo, December 8, 2009. REUTERS/Kim Kyung-Hoon </p>

<p>Anne Hathaway walks out of the airport after her arrival in Venice, September 2, 2008. REUTERS/Manuel Silvestri </p>

<p>Paris Hilton walks out of Shanghai Pudong International Airport, November 20, 2007. REUTERS/China Daily </p>

<p>Actress Marcia Cross of "Desperate Housewives" arrives at Los Angeles international airport, December 13, 2009. REUTERS/Benoit Tessier </p>

<p>Will Smith greets fans upon his arrival at Narita international airport near Tokyo, January 17, 2007. REUTERS/Kim Kyung-Hoon</p>

<p>Brad Pitt and Angelina Jolie arrive with their children at Narita airport, near Tokyo, January 27, 2009. REUTERS/Toru Hanai </p>

<p>Janet Jackson waves upon her arrival at New Tokyo international airport in Narita, east of Tokyo, April 9, 2008. REUTERS/Issei Kato </p>

<p>Halle Berry arrives at Shanghai Pudong Airport, June 12, 2009. REUTERS/Aly Song </p>

<p>The Pussycat Dolls upon arrival at the Ninoy Aquino International airport in Manila, June 8, 2009. REUTERS/Manila International Airport Press/Handout </p>

<p>David and Victoria Beckham arrive at the Ciampino airport in Rome, November 17, 2006. REUTERS/Tony Gentile </p>

<p>Angelina Jolie arrives with her children Shiloh (L), Pax Thien, Maddox (front R) and Zahara (back R) at New Tokyo International Airport in Narita, east of Tokyo, July 26, 2010. REUTERS/Issei Kato</p>

<p>Natalie Portman walks out of the airport next to a fan after her arrival in Venice, August 31, 2008. REUTERS/Manuel Silvestri </p>

<p>Mick Jagger arrives at the Pudong international airport in Shanghai, April 6, 2006. REUTERS/Nir Elias</p>

<p>Kylie Minogue arrives at Changi Airport in Singapore, November 24, 2008. REUTERS/Vivek Prakash </p>

India this week

Next Slideshows

Pictures of the week that went by from the lanes and bylanes of India.

25 Nov 2012
American Music Awards

Highlights from the American Music Awards.

19 Nov 2012
Week in fashion

The past week in the world of fashion.

17 Nov 2012
Latin Grammy Awards

Highlights from the Latin Grammy Awards.

16 Nov 2012

MORE IN PICTURES

India observes International Yoga Day

Pictures from around the country that capture moments as India and the world observe International Yoga Day.

Editors Choice Pictures

Our top photos from the last 24 hours.

Deadly wildfire in Portugal

Portugal's deadliest forest fire on record has killed at least 64 people, many of whom died in their cars as they tried to flee the blaze.

Detained in North Korea

Some of the foreigners who have been detained, and in some cases released, in North Korea.

Best of the America's Cup

Highlights from the 35th edition of the America's Cup regatta in Bermuda.

Van rams London mosque worshippers

A van plowed into worshippers leaving a London mosque, injuring 10 people in what witnesses said was a deliberate attack on Muslims.

Moscow demolishes Soviet-era apartments

The Moscow government plans to resettle millions of citizens, moving them from their Soviet-era apartment blocks mass-produced under Nikita Krushchev in the 1950s and into modern flats.

High tech flight at the Paris Airshow

The latest innovations in the world of flight at the 52rd Paris Airshow.

Hats and horses

Royals, races and headwear at the Royal Ascot.

