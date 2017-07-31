Edition:
Airshow aerial acrobatics over Spain

The Turkish Stars aerobatic team fly their Northrop F-5 Freedom Fighters over a beach during an international airshow in Torre del Mar, near Malaga, southern Spain. REUTERS/Jon Nazca

A McDonnell Douglas EF-18 Hornet fighter jet (bottom) and a Eurocopter EC665 Tiger from the Spanish Air Force. REUTERS/Jon Nazca

An F-16 FAB fighter jet from the Belgian Air Force. REUTERS/Jon Nazca

A McDonnell Douglas EF-18 Hornet fighter jet. REUTERS/Jon Nazca

Dassault Mirage 2000D fighter jets from the French Air Force aerobatic patrol Couteau Delta Tactical Display. REUTERS/Jon Nazca

A member of the British aerobatic team Aerosparx. REUTERS/Jon Nazca

Eurocopter EC120 Colibri helicopters from the Spanish Air Force's aerobatic team Patrulla Aspa. REUTERS/Jon Nazca

A Canadair CL-215 amphibious aircraft. REUTERS/Jon Nazca

Members of the French aerobatic team Patrulla Reva. REUTERS/Jon Nazca

A Eurocopter EC665 Tiger from the Spanish Air Force. REUTERS/Jon Nazca

The Turkish Stars aerobatic team fly their Northrop F-5 Freedom Fighters. REUTERS/Jon Nazca

Members of the Turkish Stars aerobatic team fly their Northrop F-5 Freedom Fighters. REUTERS/Jon Nazca

Dassault Mirage 2000D fighter jets from the French Air Force aerobatic patrol Couteau Delta Tactical Display. REUTERS/Jon Nazca

Members of the Turkish Stars aerobatic team fly their Northrop F-5 Freedom Fighters. REUTERS/Jon Nazca

Spanish pilot Salva Ballesta flies with his Soviet-made Yakovlev Yak-52 plane. REUTERS/Jon Nazca

A McDonnell Douglas EF-18 Hornet fighter jet from the Spanish Air Force makes a high speed pass. REUTERS/Jon Nazca

A McDonnell Douglas EF-18 Hornet fighter jet (bottom) and a Bolkow 105 helicopter from the Spanish Air Force. REUTERS/Jon Nazca

