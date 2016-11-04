Edition:
Fri Nov 4, 2016

Airshow China

The Bayi aerobatic team from Chinese People's Liberation Army Air Force performs during the China International Aviation and Aerospace Exhibition in Zhuhai, Guangdong province, China. REUTERS/Stringer

The Bayi aerobatic team from Chinese People's Liberation Army Air Force performs during the China International Aviation and Aerospace Exhibition in Zhuhai, Guangdong province, China. REUTERS/Stringer

Reuters / Thursday, November 03, 2016
The Bayi aerobatic team from Chinese People's Liberation Army Air Force performs during the China International Aviation and Aerospace Exhibition in Zhuhai, Guangdong province, China. REUTERS/Stringer
China unveils its J-20 stealth fighter. REUTERS/Stringer

China unveils its J-20 stealth fighter. REUTERS/Stringer

Reuters / Tuesday, November 01, 2016
China unveils its J-20 stealth fighter. REUTERS/Stringer
A Chinese WZ-10 military helicopter. REUTERS/Stringer

A Chinese WZ-10 military helicopter. REUTERS/Stringer

Reuters / Wednesday, October 26, 2016
A Chinese WZ-10 military helicopter. REUTERS/Stringer
Britain's Red Arrows flying display team perform. REUTERS/Stringer

Britain's Red Arrows flying display team perform. REUTERS/Stringer

Reuters / Tuesday, November 01, 2016
Britain's Red Arrows flying display team perform. REUTERS/Stringer
A model of a widebody jet, which is planned to be developed by Commercial Aircraft Corporation of China (COMAC) and Russia's United Aircraft Corporation (UAC) is presented. China Daily via REUTERS

A model of a widebody jet, which is planned to be developed by Commercial Aircraft Corporation of China (COMAC) and Russia's United Aircraft Corporation (UAC) is presented. China Daily via REUTERS

Reuters / Thursday, November 03, 2016
A model of a widebody jet, which is planned to be developed by Commercial Aircraft Corporation of China (COMAC) and Russia's United Aircraft Corporation (UAC) is presented. China Daily via REUTERS
Britain's Red Arrows flying display team performs. REUTERS/Stringer

Britain's Red Arrows flying display team performs. REUTERS/Stringer

Reuters / Thursday, November 03, 2016
Britain's Red Arrows flying display team performs. REUTERS/Stringer
Britain's Red Arrows flying display team perform. China Daily/via REUTERS

Britain's Red Arrows flying display team perform. China Daily/via REUTERS

Reuters / Thursday, October 27, 2016
Britain's Red Arrows flying display team perform. China Daily/via REUTERS
A Chinese J-10B fighter. REUTERS/Stringer

A Chinese J-10B fighter. REUTERS/Stringer

Reuters / Thursday, October 27, 2016
A Chinese J-10B fighter. REUTERS/Stringer
Britain's Red Arrows flying display team performs. REUTERS/Stringer

Britain's Red Arrows flying display team performs. REUTERS/Stringer

Reuters / Thursday, November 03, 2016
Britain's Red Arrows flying display team performs. REUTERS/Stringer
Staff of Air China shows the airline's new virtual reality in-flight entertainment system which it hopes to use on short and long-haul flights. REUTERS/Brenda Goh

Staff of Air China shows the airline's new virtual reality in-flight entertainment system which it hopes to use on short and long-haul flights. REUTERS/Brenda Goh

Reuters / Friday, November 04, 2016
Staff of Air China shows the airline's new virtual reality in-flight entertainment system which it hopes to use on short and long-haul flights. REUTERS/Brenda Goh
China's J-10 fighter jets perform. REUTERS/Stringer

China's J-10 fighter jets perform. REUTERS/Stringer

Reuters / Tuesday, November 01, 2016
China's J-10 fighter jets perform. REUTERS/Stringer
China's J-10 fighter jets perform. China Daily/via REUTERS

China's J-10 fighter jets perform. China Daily/via REUTERS

Reuters / Tuesday, November 01, 2016
China's J-10 fighter jets perform. China Daily/via REUTERS
China unveils its J-20 stealth fighter. REUTERS/Stringer

China unveils its J-20 stealth fighter. REUTERS/Stringer

Reuters / Tuesday, November 01, 2016
China unveils its J-20 stealth fighter. REUTERS/Stringer
Britain's Red Arrows flying display team perform. China Daily/via REUTERS

Britain's Red Arrows flying display team perform. China Daily/via REUTERS

Reuters / Thursday, October 27, 2016
Britain's Red Arrows flying display team perform. China Daily/via REUTERS
A B-6K strategic bomber aircraft of the Chinese Air Force. REUTERS/Stringer

A B-6K strategic bomber aircraft of the Chinese Air Force. REUTERS/Stringer

Reuters / Wednesday, October 26, 2016
A B-6K strategic bomber aircraft of the Chinese Air Force. REUTERS/Stringer
Britain's Red Arrows flying display team perform. China Daily/via REUTERS

Britain's Red Arrows flying display team perform. China Daily/via REUTERS

Reuters / Thursday, October 27, 2016
Britain's Red Arrows flying display team perform. China Daily/via REUTERS
Minister of Trade and Industry of the Russian Federation Denis Manturov (L) and Jin Zhuanglong (3rd, R), chairman of Commercial Aircraft Corporation of China (COMAC) attend an unveiling ceremony from COMAC. China Daily via REUTERS

Minister of Trade and Industry of the Russian Federation Denis Manturov (L) and Jin Zhuanglong (3rd, R), chairman of Commercial Aircraft Corporation of China (COMAC) attend an unveiling ceremony from COMAC. China Daily via REUTERS

Reuters / Thursday, November 03, 2016
Minister of Trade and Industry of the Russian Federation Denis Manturov (L) and Jin Zhuanglong (3rd, R), chairman of Commercial Aircraft Corporation of China (COMAC) attend an unveiling ceremony from COMAC. China Daily via REUTERS
