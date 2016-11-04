Airshow China
The Bayi aerobatic team from Chinese People's Liberation Army Air Force performs during the China International Aviation and Aerospace Exhibition in Zhuhai, Guangdong province, China. REUTERS/Stringer
China unveils its J-20 stealth fighter. REUTERS/Stringer
A Chinese WZ-10 military helicopter. REUTERS/Stringer
Britain's Red Arrows flying display team perform. REUTERS/Stringer
A model of a widebody jet, which is planned to be developed by Commercial Aircraft Corporation of China (COMAC) and Russia's United Aircraft Corporation (UAC) is presented. China Daily via REUTERS
Britain's Red Arrows flying display team performs. REUTERS/Stringer
Britain's Red Arrows flying display team perform. China Daily/via REUTERS
A Chinese J-10B fighter. REUTERS/Stringer
Britain's Red Arrows flying display team performs. REUTERS/Stringer
Staff of Air China shows the airline's new virtual reality in-flight entertainment system which it hopes to use on short and long-haul flights. REUTERS/Brenda Goh
China's J-10 fighter jets perform. REUTERS/Stringer
China's J-10 fighter jets perform. China Daily/via REUTERS
China unveils its J-20 stealth fighter. REUTERS/Stringer
Britain's Red Arrows flying display team perform. China Daily/via REUTERS
A B-6K strategic bomber aircraft of the Chinese Air Force. REUTERS/Stringer
Britain's Red Arrows flying display team perform. China Daily/via REUTERS
Minister of Trade and Industry of the Russian Federation Denis Manturov (L) and Jin Zhuanglong (3rd, R), chairman of Commercial Aircraft Corporation of China (COMAC) attend an unveiling ceremony from COMAC. China Daily via REUTERS
Next Slideshows
Day of the Dead
Celebrating Dia de los Muertos, when according to beliefs, the dead return to Earth to visit their loved ones.
Russia's kid cadets
Inside the General Yermolov Cadet School, which teaches military skills in addition to regular middle school lessons.
All Souls Day in India
People in India pray in front of the grave of their relatives on All Souls Day.
All Saints Day
People around the world honor All Saints Day by visiting the graves of loved ones.
MORE IN PICTURES
Champions Trophy final - India vs Pakistan
Pakistan crushed defending champions India by 180 runs at The Oval to win the title for the first time.
India this week
A roundup of pictures from around India from the week that was.
India vs Pakistan
Pictures from the ICC Champions Trophy final as India play against arch-rivals Pakistan at the Oval.
Ramadan in India
Muslims across India fast and pray during the holy month of Ramadan.
Photos of the week
Our top photos from the past week.
Emotions run high after Grenfell Tower fire
Protesters chanting "we want justice" storm a local town hall in London after a deadly fire at a block of flats killed at least 30 people.
Timeline: U.S.-Cuba relations
A look at the complicated relationship between the United States and Cuba.
Islamic State nearly encircled in Mosul
Iraqi forces say they tightening their grip on Islamic State's stronghold in the Old City of Mosul.
Rehabilitating New York's injured birds
Housed on the ground floor of a building on Manhattan's Upper West Side, not far from Central Park, The Wild Bird Fund has been treating sick and injured birds since 2005.