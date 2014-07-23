Airspace to avoid

The FAA warns of a potentially hostile situation in the Democratic Republic of Congo due to an intermittent civil war since 1996. However, none of the forces are believed to have arms capable of damage over 15,000 feet. Below that range, rebel forces...more

The FAA warns of a potentially hostile situation in the Democratic Republic of Congo due to an intermittent civil war since 1996. However, none of the forces are believed to have arms capable of damage over 15,000 feet. Below that range, rebel forces have in the past fired on civilian aircraft, such as the downing of a B-727 in October 1998. REUTERS/Kenny Katombe

