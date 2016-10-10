Edition:
India
Pictures | Mon Oct 10, 2016 | 9:35pm IST

Airstrikes hit funeral in Yemen

Forensic experts investigate the scene at the community hall where Saudi-led warplanes struck a funeral in Sanaa, the capital of Yemen. REUTERS/Khaled Abdullah

Forensic experts investigate the scene at the community hall where Saudi-led warplanes struck a funeral in Sanaa, the capital of Yemen. REUTERS/Khaled Abdullah

Reuters / Sunday, October 09, 2016
Forensic experts investigate the scene at the community hall where Saudi-led warplanes struck a funeral in Sanaa, the capital of Yemen. REUTERS/Khaled Abdullah
Smoke rises from the community hall where Saudi-led warplanes struck a funeral in Sanaa, the capital of Yemen. REUTERS/Khaled Abdullah/File Photo

Smoke rises from the community hall where Saudi-led warplanes struck a funeral in Sanaa, the capital of Yemen. REUTERS/Khaled Abdullah/File Photo

Reuters / Monday, October 10, 2016
Smoke rises from the community hall where Saudi-led warplanes struck a funeral in Sanaa, the capital of Yemen. REUTERS/Khaled Abdullah/File Photo
A forensic expert invistigates the scene at the community hall where Saudi-led warplanes struck a funeral in Sanaa, the capital of Yemen. REUTERS/Khaled Abdullah

A forensic expert invistigates the scene at the community hall where Saudi-led warplanes struck a funeral in Sanaa, the capital of Yemen. REUTERS/Khaled Abdullah

Reuters / Sunday, October 09, 2016
A forensic expert invistigates the scene at the community hall where Saudi-led warplanes struck a funeral in Sanaa, the capital of Yemen. REUTERS/Khaled Abdullah
Smoke rises at a community hall where Saudi-led warplanes struck a funeral in Sanaa, the capital of Yemen. REUTERS/Khaled Abdullah

Smoke rises at a community hall where Saudi-led warplanes struck a funeral in Sanaa, the capital of Yemen. REUTERS/Khaled Abdullah

Reuters / Sunday, October 09, 2016
Smoke rises at a community hall where Saudi-led warplanes struck a funeral in Sanaa, the capital of Yemen. REUTERS/Khaled Abdullah
Forensic experts invistigate the scene at the community hall where Saudi-led warplanes struck a funeral in Sanaa, the capital of Yemen. REUTERS/Khaled Abdullah

Forensic experts invistigate the scene at the community hall where Saudi-led warplanes struck a funeral in Sanaa, the capital of Yemen. REUTERS/Khaled Abdullah

Reuters / Sunday, October 09, 2016
Forensic experts invistigate the scene at the community hall where Saudi-led warplanes struck a funeral in Sanaa, the capital of Yemen. REUTERS/Khaled Abdullah
Firefighters try to extinuish fire at the community hall where Saudi-led warplanes struck a funeral in Sanaa, the capital of Yemen. REUTERS/Khaled Abdullah

Firefighters try to extinuish fire at the community hall where Saudi-led warplanes struck a funeral in Sanaa, the capital of Yemen. REUTERS/Khaled Abdullah

Reuters / Sunday, October 09, 2016
Firefighters try to extinuish fire at the community hall where Saudi-led warplanes struck a funeral in Sanaa, the capital of Yemen. REUTERS/Khaled Abdullah
Forensic experts invistigate the scene at the community hall where Saudi-led warplanes struck a funeral in Sanaa, the capital of Yemen. REUTERS/Khaled Abdullah

Forensic experts invistigate the scene at the community hall where Saudi-led warplanes struck a funeral in Sanaa, the capital of Yemen. REUTERS/Khaled Abdullah

Reuters / Sunday, October 09, 2016
Forensic experts invistigate the scene at the community hall where Saudi-led warplanes struck a funeral in Sanaa, the capital of Yemen. REUTERS/Khaled Abdullah
Journalists and policemen inspect the secene at the community hall where Saudi-led warplanes struck a funeral in Sanaa, the capital of Yemen. REUTERS/Khaled Abdullah

Journalists and policemen inspect the secene at the community hall where Saudi-led warplanes struck a funeral in Sanaa, the capital of Yemen. REUTERS/Khaled Abdullah

Reuters / Sunday, October 09, 2016
Journalists and policemen inspect the secene at the community hall where Saudi-led warplanes struck a funeral in Sanaa, the capital of Yemen. REUTERS/Khaled Abdullah
Firefighters try to extinuish fire at the community hall where Saudi-led warplanes struck a funeral in Sanaa, the capital of Yemen. REUTERS/Khaled Abdullah

Firefighters try to extinuish fire at the community hall where Saudi-led warplanes struck a funeral in Sanaa, the capital of Yemen. REUTERS/Khaled Abdullah

Reuters / Sunday, October 09, 2016
Firefighters try to extinuish fire at the community hall where Saudi-led warplanes struck a funeral in Sanaa, the capital of Yemen. REUTERS/Khaled Abdullah
Forensic experts investigate the scene at the community hall where Saudi-led warplanes struck a funeral in Sanaa, the capital of Yemen. REUTERS/Khaled Abdullah

Forensic experts investigate the scene at the community hall where Saudi-led warplanes struck a funeral in Sanaa, the capital of Yemen. REUTERS/Khaled Abdullah

Reuters / Sunday, October 09, 2016
Forensic experts investigate the scene at the community hall where Saudi-led warplanes struck a funeral in Sanaa, the capital of Yemen. REUTERS/Khaled Abdullah
A police crime scene cordon tape is seen outside a community hall where Saudi-led warplanes struck a funeral in Sanaa, the capital of Yemen. REUTERS/Khaled Abdullah

A police crime scene cordon tape is seen outside a community hall where Saudi-led warplanes struck a funeral in Sanaa, the capital of Yemen. REUTERS/Khaled Abdullah

Reuters / Sunday, October 09, 2016
A police crime scene cordon tape is seen outside a community hall where Saudi-led warplanes struck a funeral in Sanaa, the capital of Yemen. REUTERS/Khaled Abdullah
Smoke rises from the community hall where Saudi-led warplanes struck a funeral in Sanaa, the capital of Yemen. REUTERS/Khaled Abdullah

Smoke rises from the community hall where Saudi-led warplanes struck a funeral in Sanaa, the capital of Yemen. REUTERS/Khaled Abdullah

Reuters / Sunday, October 09, 2016
Smoke rises from the community hall where Saudi-led warplanes struck a funeral in Sanaa, the capital of Yemen. REUTERS/Khaled Abdullah
