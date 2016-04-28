Edition:
Airstrikes in Aleppo

A man reacts at a site hit by airstrikes in the rebel held area of al-Kalaseh neighborhood of Aleppo. REUTERS/Abdalrhman Ismail

Reuters / Thursday, April 28, 2016
An injured woman reacts at a site hit by airstrikes in the rebel held area of Old Aleppo. REUTERS/Abdalrhman Ismail

Reuters / Thursday, April 28, 2016
A man removes medicine inside the Medecins Sans Frontieres (MSF)-backed al-Quds hospital after it was hit by airstrikes, in a rebel-held area of Syria's Aleppo. REUTERS/Abdalrhman Ismail

Reuters / Thursday, April 28, 2016
A man gestures as he stands on a damaged building at a site hit by airstrikes in the rebel held area of al-Kalaseh neighborhood of Aleppo, Syria. REUTERS/Abdalrhman Ismail

Reuters / Thursday, April 28, 2016
A civil defence member carries a child that survived from under the rubble at a site hit by airstrikes in the rebel held area of Old Aleppo. REUTERS/Abdalrhman Ismail

Reuters / Thursday, April 28, 2016
People inspect the damage at a site hit by airstrikes, in the rebel-held area of Aleppo's Bustan al-Qasr. REUTERS/Abdalrhman Ismail

Reuters / Thursday, April 28, 2016
A woman, who survived an airstrike, sits amid the damage in the rebel held area of Old Aleppo. REUTERS/Abdalrhman Ismail

Reuters / Thursday, April 28, 2016
People inspect the damage at the Medecins Sans Frontieres (MSF)-backed al-Quds hospital after it was hit by airstrikes, in a rebel-held area of Syria's Aleppo. REUTERS/Abdalrhman Ismail

Reuters / Thursday, April 28, 2016
People inspect the damage at a site hit by airstrikes, in the rebel-held area of Aleppo's Bustan al-Qasr. REUTERS/Abdalrhman Ismail

Reuters / Thursday, April 28, 2016
A view shows the damage inside al-Quds hospital which was supported by international medical charity Medecins Sans Frontieres (MSF) after it was hit by airstrikes, in a rebel-held area of Syria's Aleppo. REUTERS/Abdalrhman Ismail

Reuters / Thursday, April 28, 2016
People inspect the damage at a site hit by airstrikes, in the rebel-held area of Aleppo's Bustan al-Qasr. REUTERS/Abdalrhman Ismail

Reuters / Thursday, April 28, 2016
People inspect the damage at a site hit by airstrikes, in the rebel-held area of Aleppo's Bustan al-Qasr. REUTERS/Abdalrhman Ismail

Reuters / Thursday, April 28, 2016
A view shows the damage at al-Quds hospital after it was hit by airstrikes, in a rebel-held area of Syria's Aleppo. REUTERS/Abdalrhman Ismail

Reuters / Thursday, April 28, 2016
Women stand on a balcony as they react after airstrikes in the rebel held area of al-Kalaseh neighborhood of Aleppo. REUTERS/Abdalrhman Ismail

Reuters / Thursday, April 28, 2016
A front loader operates at a site hit by airstrikes in the rebel held area of al-Sukari district of Aleppo. REUTERS/Abdalrhman Ismail

Reuters / Thursday, April 28, 2016
Women walk past damage near the Medecins Sans Frontieres (MSF)-backed al-Quds hospital after it was hit by airstrikes, in a rebel-held area of Syria's Aleppo. REUTERS/Abdalrhman Ismail

Reuters / Thursday, April 28, 2016
Civil defense members carry a casualty after an airstrike at a field hospital in the rebel held area of al-Sukari district of Aleppo. REUTERS/Abdalrhman Ismail

Reuters / Thursday, April 28, 2016
A damaged Civil Defense truck is pictured inside a rescue station in the rebel held town of Atareb, Aleppo countryside, Syria. REUTERS/Ammar Abdullah

Reuters / Tuesday, April 26, 2016
Civil defense members rest amid rubble of damaged buildings after an airstrike on the rebel-held Tariq al-Bab neighbourhood of Aleppo, Syria. REUTERS/Abdalrhman Ismail

Reuters / Saturday, April 23, 2016
A man walks as he holds the hand of an injured boy after an airstrike in the rebel held area of old Aleppo, Syria. REUTERS/Abdalrhman Ismail

Reuters / Saturday, April 23, 2016
A man carries an injured girl after an airstrike in the rebel held area of old Aleppo. REUTERS/Abdalrhman Ismail

Reuters / Saturday, April 23, 2016
Civil defense members evacuate a woman from a damaged building after airstrikes in the rebel held area of old Aleppo, Syria. REUTERS/Abdalrhman Ismail

Reuters / Saturday, April 23, 2016
Civil defense members help their injured comrade after airstrikes in the rebel held area of old Aleppo. REUTERS/Abdalrhman Ismail

Reuters / Saturday, April 23, 2016
An injured woman is carried after an airstrike in the rebel held area of old Aleppo. REUTERS/Abdalrhman Ismail

Reuters / Saturday, April 23, 2016
Smoke rises after an airstrike in the rebel held area of old Aleppo. REUTERS/Abdalrhman Ismail

Reuters / Wednesday, April 20, 2016
