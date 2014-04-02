Edition:
India
Pictures | Wed Apr 2, 2014 | 9:45pm IST

Airstrikes in Aleppo

<p>An injured girl, covered with blood, sits at a clinic after being injured by what activists said were barrel bombs dropped by forces loyal to Syria's President Bashar al-Assad in Aleppo's al-Sakhour district, April 2, 2014. REUTERS/Hosam Katan</p>

An injured girl, covered with blood, sits at a clinic after being injured by what activists said were barrel bombs dropped by forces loyal to Syria's President Bashar al-Assad in Aleppo's al-Sakhour district, April 2, 2014. REUTERS/Hosam Katan more

Wednesday, April 02, 2014

An injured girl, covered with blood, sits at a clinic after being injured by what activists said were barrel bombs dropped by forces loyal to Syria's President Bashar al-Assad in Aleppo's al-Sakhour district, April 2, 2014. REUTERS/Hosam Katan

Close
1 / 20
<p>Men drive a car near a site hit by what activists said was an air strike by government forces in Aleppo's al-Ansari al-Sharqi neighborhood, April 2, 2014. REUTERS/Ammar Abdullah</p>

Men drive a car near a site hit by what activists said was an air strike by government forces in Aleppo's al-Ansari al-Sharqi neighborhood, April 2, 2014. REUTERS/Ammar Abdullah

Wednesday, April 02, 2014

Men drive a car near a site hit by what activists said was an air strike by government forces in Aleppo's al-Ansari al-Sharqi neighborhood, April 2, 2014. REUTERS/Ammar Abdullah

Close
2 / 20
<p>Rebel fighters sit on a pick-up truck mounted with an anti-aircraft weapon near the 80th Brigade base in Aleppo, April 1, 2014. REUTERS/Hamid Khatib</p>

Rebel fighters sit on a pick-up truck mounted with an anti-aircraft weapon near the 80th Brigade base in Aleppo, April 1, 2014. REUTERS/Hamid Khatib

Wednesday, April 02, 2014

Rebel fighters sit on a pick-up truck mounted with an anti-aircraft weapon near the 80th Brigade base in Aleppo, April 1, 2014. REUTERS/Hamid Khatib

Close
3 / 20
<p>A girl reacts in front of a damaged bus at a site hit by what activists said were barrel bombs dropped by forces loyal to Syria's President Bashar al-Assad in Aleppo's al-Sakhour district, April 2, 2014. REUTERS/Hosam Katan</p>

A girl reacts in front of a damaged bus at a site hit by what activists said were barrel bombs dropped by forces loyal to Syria's President Bashar al-Assad in Aleppo's al-Sakhour district, April 2, 2014. REUTERS/Hosam Katan

Wednesday, April 02, 2014

A girl reacts in front of a damaged bus at a site hit by what activists said were barrel bombs dropped by forces loyal to Syria's President Bashar al-Assad in Aleppo's al-Sakhour district, April 2, 2014. REUTERS/Hosam Katan

Close
4 / 20
<p>Smoke rises after what activists said was an airstrike by forces loyal to Syria's President Bashar al-Assad in Blleramoon district at the northern entrance to the city of Aleppo, March 23, 2014. REUTERS/Rami Zayat</p>

Smoke rises after what activists said was an airstrike by forces loyal to Syria's President Bashar al-Assad in Blleramoon district at the northern entrance to the city of Aleppo, March 23, 2014. REUTERS/Rami Zayat

Wednesday, April 02, 2014

Smoke rises after what activists said was an airstrike by forces loyal to Syria's President Bashar al-Assad in Blleramoon district at the northern entrance to the city of Aleppo, March 23, 2014. REUTERS/Rami Zayat

Close
5 / 20
<p>Men try to extricate a casualty from inside a damaged car after what activists said was an airstrike by forces loyal to Syria's President Bashar al-Assad in Al-Atareb, Aleppo countryside, March 26, 2014. REUTERS/Abdalghne Karoof</p>

Men try to extricate a casualty from inside a damaged car after what activists said was an airstrike by forces loyal to Syria's President Bashar al-Assad in Al-Atareb, Aleppo countryside, March 26, 2014. REUTERS/Abdalghne Karoof

Wednesday, April 02, 2014

Men try to extricate a casualty from inside a damaged car after what activists said was an airstrike by forces loyal to Syria's President Bashar al-Assad in Al-Atareb, Aleppo countryside, March 26, 2014. REUTERS/Abdalghne Karoof

Close
6 / 20
<p>A man covered in dust walks at a site hit by what activists said was an air strike by government forces in Aleppo's al-Ansari al-Sharqi neighborhood, April 2, 2014. REUTERS/Ammar Abdullah</p>

A man covered in dust walks at a site hit by what activists said was an air strike by government forces in Aleppo's al-Ansari al-Sharqi neighborhood, April 2, 2014. REUTERS/Ammar Abdullah

Wednesday, April 02, 2014

A man covered in dust walks at a site hit by what activists said was an air strike by government forces in Aleppo's al-Ansari al-Sharqi neighborhood, April 2, 2014. REUTERS/Ammar Abdullah

Close
7 / 20
<p>Ghalya Hindawi reacts as she receives treatment for her wounds at a school used for displaced people in the old city of Aleppo, March 23, 2014. Hindawi is suffering from severe burns to more than 50 percent of her body, caused by what activists said was a barrel bomb dropped by forces loyal to Syria's President Bashar al-Assad in Aleppo's al-Firdos neighborhood. Hindawi lost her daughter during the attack. REUTERS/Mahmoud Hebbo</p>

Ghalya Hindawi reacts as she receives treatment for her wounds at a school used for displaced people in the old city of Aleppo, March 23, 2014. Hindawi is suffering from severe burns to more than 50 percent of her body, caused by what activists said...more

Wednesday, April 02, 2014

Ghalya Hindawi reacts as she receives treatment for her wounds at a school used for displaced people in the old city of Aleppo, March 23, 2014. Hindawi is suffering from severe burns to more than 50 percent of her body, caused by what activists said was a barrel bomb dropped by forces loyal to Syria's President Bashar al-Assad in Aleppo's al-Firdos neighborhood. Hindawi lost her daughter during the attack. REUTERS/Mahmoud Hebbo

Close
8 / 20
<p>Rescuers and residents carry an injured civilian at a site hit by what activists said were barrel bombs dropped by forces loyal to Syria's President Bashar al-Assad in Aleppo's al-Sakhour district, April 2, 2014. REUTERS/Hosam Katan</p>

Rescuers and residents carry an injured civilian at a site hit by what activists said were barrel bombs dropped by forces loyal to Syria's President Bashar al-Assad in Aleppo's al-Sakhour district, April 2, 2014. REUTERS/Hosam Katan

Wednesday, April 02, 2014

Rescuers and residents carry an injured civilian at a site hit by what activists said were barrel bombs dropped by forces loyal to Syria's President Bashar al-Assad in Aleppo's al-Sakhour district, April 2, 2014. REUTERS/Hosam Katan

Close
9 / 20
<p>A boy walks on rubble of damaged buildings at a site hit by what activists said was an airstrike by forces loyal to Syria's President Bashar al-Assad in Aleppo's district of al-Sukari, March 23, 2014. REUTERS/Hosam Katan</p>

A boy walks on rubble of damaged buildings at a site hit by what activists said was an airstrike by forces loyal to Syria's President Bashar al-Assad in Aleppo's district of al-Sukari, March 23, 2014. REUTERS/Hosam Katan

Wednesday, April 02, 2014

A boy walks on rubble of damaged buildings at a site hit by what activists said was an airstrike by forces loyal to Syria's President Bashar al-Assad in Aleppo's district of al-Sukari, March 23, 2014. REUTERS/Hosam Katan

Close
10 / 20
<p>Free Syrian Army fighters clean a blanket at a site hit by what activists said was an air raid by forces loyal to Syrian President Bashar al-Assad, in Aleppo's Karm al-Jabal district, April 1, 2014. REUTERS/Mahmoud Hebbo</p>

Free Syrian Army fighters clean a blanket at a site hit by what activists said was an air raid by forces loyal to Syrian President Bashar al-Assad, in Aleppo's Karm al-Jabal district, April 1, 2014. REUTERS/Mahmoud Hebbo

Wednesday, April 02, 2014

Free Syrian Army fighters clean a blanket at a site hit by what activists said was an air raid by forces loyal to Syrian President Bashar al-Assad, in Aleppo's Karm al-Jabal district, April 1, 2014. REUTERS/Mahmoud Hebbo

Close
11 / 20
<p>A photographer, rescuers and civilians rush to a site hit by what activists said were barrel bombs dropped by forces loyal to Syria's President Bashar al-Assad in Aleppo's al-Sakhour district, April 2, 2014. REUTERS/Hosam Katan</p>

A photographer, rescuers and civilians rush to a site hit by what activists said were barrel bombs dropped by forces loyal to Syria's President Bashar al-Assad in Aleppo's al-Sakhour district, April 2, 2014. REUTERS/Hosam Katan

Wednesday, April 02, 2014

A photographer, rescuers and civilians rush to a site hit by what activists said were barrel bombs dropped by forces loyal to Syria's President Bashar al-Assad in Aleppo's al-Sakhour district, April 2, 2014. REUTERS/Hosam Katan

Close
12 / 20
<p>Men search for survivors under the rubble of collapsed buildings at a site hit by what activists said were barrel bombs dropped by forces loyal to Syria's President Bashar al-Assad in Karam homad district in Aleppo, March 26, 2014. REUTERS/Hosam Katan</p>

Men search for survivors under the rubble of collapsed buildings at a site hit by what activists said were barrel bombs dropped by forces loyal to Syria's President Bashar al-Assad in Karam homad district in Aleppo, March 26, 2014. REUTERS/Hosam...more

Wednesday, April 02, 2014

Men search for survivors under the rubble of collapsed buildings at a site hit by what activists said were barrel bombs dropped by forces loyal to Syria's President Bashar al-Assad in Karam homad district in Aleppo, March 26, 2014. REUTERS/Hosam Katan

Close
13 / 20
<p>Rescuers help an injured civilian at a site hit by what activists said were barrel bombs dropped by forces loyal to Syria's President Bashar al-Assad in Aleppo's al-Sakhour district, April 2, 2014. REUTERS/Hosam Katan</p>

Rescuers help an injured civilian at a site hit by what activists said were barrel bombs dropped by forces loyal to Syria's President Bashar al-Assad in Aleppo's al-Sakhour district, April 2, 2014. REUTERS/Hosam Katan

Wednesday, April 02, 2014

Rescuers help an injured civilian at a site hit by what activists said were barrel bombs dropped by forces loyal to Syria's President Bashar al-Assad in Aleppo's al-Sakhour district, April 2, 2014. REUTERS/Hosam Katan

Close
14 / 20
<p>A man reacts while inspecting with others a site hit by what activists said was an air strike by government forces in Aleppo's al-Ansari al-Sharqi neighborhood, April 2, 2014. REUTERS/Ammar Abdullah</p>

A man reacts while inspecting with others a site hit by what activists said was an air strike by government forces in Aleppo's al-Ansari al-Sharqi neighborhood, April 2, 2014. REUTERS/Ammar Abdullah

Wednesday, April 02, 2014

A man reacts while inspecting with others a site hit by what activists said was an air strike by government forces in Aleppo's al-Ansari al-Sharqi neighborhood, April 2, 2014. REUTERS/Ammar Abdullah

Close
15 / 20
<p>People stand at a site hit by what activists said was an air raid by forces loyal to Syrian President Bashar al-Assad, in the Karam Al-Beik area of Aleppo, April 1, 2014. REUTERS/Mahmoud Hebbo</p>

People stand at a site hit by what activists said was an air raid by forces loyal to Syrian President Bashar al-Assad, in the Karam Al-Beik area of Aleppo, April 1, 2014. REUTERS/Mahmoud Hebbo

Wednesday, April 02, 2014

People stand at a site hit by what activists said was an air raid by forces loyal to Syrian President Bashar al-Assad, in the Karam Al-Beik area of Aleppo, April 1, 2014. REUTERS/Mahmoud Hebbo

Close
16 / 20
<p>A man looks down at an unexploded barrel bomb dropped by forces loyal to Syria's President Bashar al-Assad at a cemetery in the al-Qatanah neighborhood of Aleppo, March 27, 2014. REUTERS/Mahmoud Hebbo</p>

A man looks down at an unexploded barrel bomb dropped by forces loyal to Syria's President Bashar al-Assad at a cemetery in the al-Qatanah neighborhood of Aleppo, March 27, 2014. REUTERS/Mahmoud Hebbo

Wednesday, April 02, 2014

A man looks down at an unexploded barrel bomb dropped by forces loyal to Syria's President Bashar al-Assad at a cemetery in the al-Qatanah neighborhood of Aleppo, March 27, 2014. REUTERS/Mahmoud Hebbo

Close
17 / 20
<p>Rescuers clear debris at a site hit by what activists said was an air raid by forces loyal to Syrian President Bashar al-Assad, in the Karam Al-Beik area of Aleppo, April 1, 2014. REUTERS/Mahmoud Hebbo</p>

Rescuers clear debris at a site hit by what activists said was an air raid by forces loyal to Syrian President Bashar al-Assad, in the Karam Al-Beik area of Aleppo, April 1, 2014. REUTERS/Mahmoud Hebbo

Wednesday, April 02, 2014

Rescuers clear debris at a site hit by what activists said was an air raid by forces loyal to Syrian President Bashar al-Assad, in the Karam Al-Beik area of Aleppo, April 1, 2014. REUTERS/Mahmoud Hebbo

Close
18 / 20
<p>Civilians react at a site hit by what activists said were barrel bombs dropped by forces loyal to Syria's President Bashar al-Assad in Aleppo's al-Sakhour district, April 2, 2014. REUTERS/Hosam Katan</p>

Civilians react at a site hit by what activists said were barrel bombs dropped by forces loyal to Syria's President Bashar al-Assad in Aleppo's al-Sakhour district, April 2, 2014. REUTERS/Hosam Katan

Wednesday, April 02, 2014

Civilians react at a site hit by what activists said were barrel bombs dropped by forces loyal to Syria's President Bashar al-Assad in Aleppo's al-Sakhour district, April 2, 2014. REUTERS/Hosam Katan

Close
19 / 20
<p>A handicapped man uses his crutches to walk along a damaged street at Karm al-Jabal in Aleppo, March 30, 2014. REUTERS/Mahmoud Hebbo</p>

A handicapped man uses his crutches to walk along a damaged street at Karm al-Jabal in Aleppo, March 30, 2014. REUTERS/Mahmoud Hebbo

Wednesday, April 02, 2014

A handicapped man uses his crutches to walk along a damaged street at Karm al-Jabal in Aleppo, March 30, 2014. REUTERS/Mahmoud Hebbo

Close
20 / 20
View Again
View Next
Venezuela's skyscraper slum

Venezuela's skyscraper slum

Next Slideshows

Venezuela's skyscraper slum

Venezuela's skyscraper slum

A 45-storey skyscraper in the center of Caracas is no five-star hotel or swanky apartment block, but a slum and probably the highest in the world.

02 Apr 2014
March on the Venezuelan Congress

March on the Venezuelan Congress

Clashes occur in Caracas as troops try to stop protesters from reaching the Venezuelan Congress.

02 Apr 2014
Earthquake in Chile

Earthquake in Chile

A major earthquake of magnitude 8.2 struck off the coast of Chile, triggering a tsunami.

02 Apr 2014
GM on the stand

GM on the stand

The General Motors CEO testifies over the ignition-switch failure controversy which has been linked to at least a dozen deaths.

02 Apr 2014

MORE IN PICTURES

Inside compound of polygamous leader Warren Jeffs

Inside compound of polygamous leader Warren Jeffs

The Utah mansion where convicted pedophile and polygamous religious sect leader Warren Jeffs once lived is being purchased by one of his former wives, who hopes to make it a tourist attraction and home for people who have left the church.

Quebec battles floods

Quebec battles floods

Flooding from heavy spring rainfall inundated thousands of residences and forced the evacuation of homes as the worst flooding in decades hits the Canadian province of Quebec.

Meet France's new First Lady

Meet France's new First Lady

French President-elect Emmanuel Macron�s wife has been constantly by his side during his campaign, managing his agenda, editing his speeches and advising him on his stage presence.

Editors Choice Pictures

Editors Choice Pictures

Our top photos from the last 24 hours.

MTV Movie and TV Awards

MTV Movie and TV Awards

Highlights from the MTV Movie and TV Awards.

Cuba hosts first transgender Mass

Cuba hosts first transgender Mass

For decades belonging to a religion and being anything but heterosexual was stigmatized in Communist-ruled, macho Cuba, making the Mass held by three transgender pastors in the western Cuban city of Matanzas all the more groundbreaking.

MTV's rained-out red carpet

MTV's rained-out red carpet

A rare spell of wet weather in Los Angeles shut down the red carpet before the awards show.

Mexico's poppy war

Mexico's poppy war

The Mexican army is fighting a surge in violence for control of poppy country against gangs that have engulfed the state of Guerrero in a war to control poppy fields.

MTVs rained-out red carpet

MTVs rained-out red carpet

A rare spell of wet weather in Los Angeles shut down the red carpet before the awards show.

View More

Trending Collections

Pictures